Running together again: Petr sisters reunited in green, gold

Collegian | Courtesy Courtesy of Colorado State University Athletics

Coming off an impressive run to the Mountain West championships, part of Colorado State cross country this year was Petr-built.

Anna and Abigail Petr might not have been able to compete together this year due to injuries Abigail Petr has sustained, but winning a championship is still unbelievably special.

Ad

“I was watching the race on my phone, and I was so, so excited to see the girls just be able to race,” Abigail Petr said. “When they won, it was amazing. … It makes me really think of all the work that has gone on, with (Anna Petr) and all the other girls and just seeing them work together and be able to celebrate. That was really special.”

Unfortunately for Abigail Petr, she dealt with injuries for most of the season, so she wasn’t able to compete at all in her inaugural season.

However, it didn’t mean Anna Petr was any less enthralled to have her sister by her side during her senior year.

“It’s really special,” Anna Petr said. “I have always run a little bit of me for my family because they were the ones driving me to track meets and standing in the rain at Wisconsin to cheer me on. So knowing that I’m getting to show Abby what she can do and that it doesn’t have to look perfect on the way to doing it is really special.”

Anna Petr competed for Wisconsin for one season before transferring to CSU in 2021.

Growing up with a sibling, saying goodbye can be hard when it’s time to leave for college. While Abigail Petr thought she might have run her last race with her sister in high school, CSU became a place of reunion for the sisters.

“I’ve always loved being in Colorado just as a state,” Abigail Petr said. “I think it was really the team that kind of pushed me to come here. Coach (Kelly) Hart has been amazing through my whole recruitment process. … And of course, Anna was a factor. Obviously it’s not like I’m going to (CSU) because of Anna, but I would be lying to myself if I didn’t say she was a factor in coming here.”

Hart had nothing but good things to say about the two sisters. While recruiting Abigail Petr, Hart saw something in her that really reminded her of Anna Petr. At that point, Hart knew she wanted Abigail Petr running for her in green and gold. Fortunately for Hart, coaching the two has been nothing but a good time.

“It’s been really fun,” Hart said. “In many ways, they’re really similar. (They have) some of the same mannerisms (and) personality. They both bring really good energy and positivity. They’re both great teammates, so it’s been fun. The first time we met Abigail, she reminded us so much of Anna. We love Anna. She’s a great teammate, so it’s fun to have both of them on the team together.”

Ad

Not only Hart has been ecstatic welcoming Abigail Petr to the Ramily; her sister was just as happy to see her join.

“It’s been awesome,” Anna Petr said. “We got to run together in high school and growing up. So I watched her run her first 5K, and I got to cheer her on all throughout the beginning of her running career. And now to be able to see her really blossom at the collegiate level is going to be super exciting.”

Their love for each other and their team and the pride both Anna and Abigail Petr have for CSU are clearly radiant.

Back when Anna Petr was getting ready to leave for college, Abigail Petr was still in high school. While having a big sister gone for extended periods of time can be hard, sometimes the stars end up aligned.

“It’s great; it feels right to be here,” Abigail Petr said. “I think it’s definitely easy for a lot of freshmen to come to college and question if they’re in the right place. But I think it’s a lot easier when you have a sister here to be like, ‘You’re doing great,’ and just look up to her and feel like you’re in the right place.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.