Women’s basketball transfer Sanna Ström finds home in FoCo

Taking Moby Arena by storm, transfer Sanna Ström is creating quite the presence on the court.

During her time at Kansas, Ström proved her ability as an endurance player, being one of only three Kansas players to appear in all 36 games. Ström’s highest number of points scored in a game was 13 against Southeast Missouri State.

“I learned a lot at Kansas,” Ström said. “I gained a lot of experience just (being) in college and being in game situations, and I think I bring a lot in that sense.”

In only two games, Ström has played an instrumental role in the Rams’ success. The style of play that comes from overseas has translated well to CSU basketball.

“As an international player, we play with a lot of speed in Europe,” Ström said. “We play a lot like that here, and that was definitely what I was looking for.”

It wasn’t just the style of play that enticed Ström to play here at CSU. The competitiveness and determination of the squad were things she said were missing at Kansas and things she realized CSU had.

Being undefeated on the season so far, the Rams have proved their ability to be a competitive team.

“I was looking for a very competitive team,” Ström said. “We want to go get that ring, and I think (CSU) was the place for that.”

Although Ström has been in the U.S. for about two years now, she said she still misses home. Kansas had decent basketball but didn’t have the same feel of home that Fort Collins does.

“I really like Fort Collins,” Ström said. “I love the mountains, and I love the winter. It’s coming, and I’m a winter girl, so I’m really excited.”

That excitement is palpable with the rest of the team; Ström’s teammates only have positive things to say about her.

“She’s been doing great,” graduate student Cailyn Crocker said. “She’s a great person on and off the court and just a really hard worker.”

So far, Ström has been making moves on the team. The junior is already ranked No. 3 on the team for points scored at 18. Ström is second on the team for 3-point percentage at .625, just under Sydney Mech, who has made both of her shots outside the paint.

The Rams have a lot to look forward to this season, with transfer Jackie Carman having gotten her first points against Alabama A&M and several fifth-year seniors looking to end their season with a bang.

“Having new people on the team, especially them being older, it brings a lot of maturity to our team, and they’re great people to be around,” fifth-year student Meghan Boyd said.

Ström isn’t just a force on the American basketball court; she’s also making waves overseas. In summer 2022, Ström played for the Sweden U20 team at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship.

At the FIBA European championships, Ström started Sweden’s six final games and scored in the double figures twice, first against Belgium and second against Lithuania. Ström’s oversea experience brings a lot to the table for the Rams and will be incredibly helpful for a roster already infused with international talent.

“We’ve been playing with Europeans for a long time,” senior Cali Clark said. “I’m kind of used to it, and when we went to Spain, we got to see (the faster playing style) and how they play in their home environment.”

With confidence from her time at Kansas, her teammates’ positive attitudes and extensive international experience, Ström has been and will continue to be a strong addition to the Rams’ roster.

