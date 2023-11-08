Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU students protest war in Gaza, call for ceasefire

A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Rams football looks to keep the ball rolling against Nevada

Ben Fairly, Sports Reporter
November 14, 2023
Colorado+State+Universitys+Justin+Marshall+%2829%29+runs+the+ball+down+the+field+at+the+military+appreciation+game+against+San+Diego+State+University+Nov.+12.+CSU+won+22-19.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University’s Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.

After tallying off San Diego State on their schedule, the Colorado State football team has their eyes on next week against Nevada, their final home-game opponent of the season.

CSU needs to win the next two weeks’ games to reach six wins and qualify for a bowl game. Despite this pressure, coach Jay Norvell has been sure to tell his players to take it one week at a time.

Ad

“What’s important now for us is to prepare like a winning football team and focus on the fundamentals,” Norvell said. “Focus on our Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday preparation, and that’s what we’re going to revert to on Saturday when we line up and compete.”

Offense

The Rams had an unpredictable star in running back Justin Marshall during their 22-19 win against SDSU. Before the matchup, he had never even seen the field or taken a collegiate snap.

Marshall made quite a statement in his debut, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first CSU freshman to rush for over 100 yards in their collegiate debut since Ron Harris in 1974.

“(I am) really proud of Justin Marshall as a true freshman,” Norvell said. “His first opportunity to play (and) having over 100 yards in his debut really is a special thing, and those explosive runs really gave us a shot in the arm.”

Ahead of their matchup against Nevada, it’s important the Rams make plays on the ground. Last week, Nevada gave up 292 yards on the ground in their 41-24 loss to Utah State.

“It’s very, very important for us to be able to run the ball well and run the ball when we have to run the ball to win games,” Norvell said. “We’re going to improve in the running game as we go on, and it’s going to be important to us, winning games. It was an important part last year when we played Nevada, and so it will be important this year as well.”

Watch: The offensive line

The Rams O-line has seen an incredible improvement since last season. The heart and soul of the offense did not let SDSU touch their quarterback, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Not only did they give up zero sacks, but they also played an integral role in Marshall’s impressive debut by creating holes for him to make explosive plays. Keep an eye on the offensive line and what they can do to expand the offensive plays against a struggling Nevada defense.

Defense

The defensive side of the ball found nothing new for the Rams this season. CSU found their defense to be inconsistent throughout the game against SDSU. After not allowing a single point in the first half, the Rams made it a nail-biter at the end of the game, giving up 19 to the Aztecs in the second half.

Ad

However, the defense held SDSU to only 273 yards, something they will look to repeat against Nevada.

“I think last week was a really good game for us as a team, and we played probably the most complimentary football,” defensive back Chigozie Anusiem said. “Not perfect by any stretch of the imagination but the most complimentary football we have played all year, so just trying to do that again.”

Watch: Mohamed Kamara and the defensive line

Kamara tallied yet another sack last week, bringing his season total to 11.5 and inching closer to the all-time program record. He currently sits at 29 career sacks, four behind all-time sack leader Clark Haggans. Nevada’s offensive line is weak, as they are fresh off giving up four sacks to Utah State last week. Watch for Kamara to make multiple plays in this matchup against Nevada as he continues to make history in the CSU record books.

Reach Ben Fairly at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @benjaminfairly.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University No. 16 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi prepares to throw the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Explosive freshman debut leads Rams football to victory
Dante Wright (22) gets hit by a defender after making a reception during Colorado State Universitys game against San Diego State University Oct. 5, 2019. CSU fell to SDSU 24-10.
1 week at a time: Rams football seeks victory against SDSU
Guard Jalen Lake (15) shoots a three pointer over a defender at the University of Colorado Boulder basketball game
New season, new role: Jalen Lake embraces team-first mentality
Shannon OHair mends the CSU Football teams jerseys from last weekends game. (Nov. 6)
Unsung heroes: Football equipment room keeps Rams shipshape
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Steven dribbles the ball down the court at the mens basketball season-opener against Louisiana Tech Nov. 6. CSU won 81-73.
Late 2nd-half run propels CSU men's basketball to season-opener victory
McKenna Hofschild (4) sizes up a defender Nov. 6. Colorado State University beat Le Moyne College 69-49.
McKenna Hofschild lifts team to season-opener win
More in Football
Colorado State University wide receiver Silas Evans (18) threads between University of Wyoming players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.
Rams can't bring home Bronze Boot in loss to Cowboys
The Bronze Boot Trophy sits on the University of Wyoming football field Nov. 6, 2021. The Wyoming Cowboys beat the Rams 31-17.
How Rams football can get back Bronze Boot
Both Colorado State University and the United States Air Force Academy power through the snow during the game Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.
Rams fall with snow against No. 19 Air Force
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
Rams football back home as they try to ground Air Force
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
CSU drops late lead in crucial loss to UNLV
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
More in NCAA
Isaiah Stevens (4) and Nique Clifford (10) take the ball down court Nov. 10. Stevens broke a Colorado State University assist record for the fourth time with 14 assists in the game.
CSU men's basketball puts on passing clinic en route to record-breaking win
McKenna Hofschild (4) ends the season opener at home with a total of 24 points, five assists, one steal and one block against the Le Moyne Dolphins Nov. 8.
1st points and Powerade: CSU women's basketball wins over Alabama A&M
The Colorado State University soccer team huddles together before the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer ends season just short of mountaintop
Colorado State University guard Cailyn Crocker (32) moves around a defender to shoot the ball against the University of Montana Nov. 11, 2022.
CSU women's basketball returns to hardwood in exhibition win
Isaiah Stevens (4), a Colorado State University point guard, warms up before the mens basketball scrimmage Oct. 14. The mens basketball season starts Nov. 6 against Louisiana Tech.
Men's basketball begins quest back to NCAA tournament
Olivia Fout (18) dribbles the ball past a San Diego State University defender in the Mountain West tournament semi-finals Nov. 1. The game ended in a 0-0 (3-2) PK win for Colorado State University.
Rams soccer advances to 1st-ever MW championship after PKs


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *