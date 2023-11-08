Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably,...

Community joins students in walkout, demands ceasefire in Gaza
Community joins students in walkout, demands ceasefire in Gaza

Colorado State University students and Fort Collins community members gathered in the Lory Student Center...

How to Distinguish Good Cannabis Seeds from Bad Ones?

Environment, climate, and light are some factors that affect the yield of cannabis produced. However,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Kennedy McDowell carves path for LGBTQIA+ athletes in stalwart fashion

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
November 28, 2023
Colorado+State+University+football+players+gather+on+the+sidelines+during+the+game+against+the+United+States+Air+Force+Academy+Oct.+28.+Air+Force+won+30-13.
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Colorado State University football players gather on the sidelines during the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.

For Kennedy McDowell on the Colorado State football team, his experience of being openly gay and playing Division I football has been nothing but a story of acceptance by the team.

McDowell is a first-year football player for the Rams and is one of the few openly gay athletes who have played DI football. 

Ad

“When you step into the facility, I know it’s a bit of a culture shock for some people who have never been around that, but when you throw the green and gold on, you’re one of us,” defensive lineman Grady Kelly said. “I don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay, anything. You’re now a teammate and a family member of the Rams, and it takes a lot of confidence for him to (be openly gay), and we welcome him as a football player.”

McDowell came out prior to signing with CSU and had a difficult experience when receiving offers from schools because of that. He said there were schools that turned the other way because of who he was. 

“It was harder just in the recruiting process in general,” McDowell said. “Some colleges really didn’t want me because of who I was. But Colorado State did, and coach (Jay) Norvell saw who I was and knew who I was. Same with the coaching staff (who) decided to accept me for who I am, as well (as) to play football here. And I was very, very fortunate to have this offer for sure.”

While other schools might have decided not to offer McDowell because he is gay, CSU accepted him with open arms, and he has done nothing but flash talent and perseverance on and off the field.

McDowell hasn’t seen the field a lot this year outside of playing on special teams. However, defensive line coach Buddha Williams maintains the belief that the first-year will be a crucial piece for the Rams going forward.

“Kennedy is unbelievable as a person (and) as a player,” Williams said. “He brings a lot of energy, (he’s) extremely athletic (and a) hard worker. That’s who he is; he’s getting better every day.”

While McDowell sustained what seemed like an incredibly serious injury in the Rams’ game against Boise State, he is well on his way to recovering. 

He will be an important piece for the Rams’ pass rush moving forward — a unit that has looked like the pinnacle of Mountain West play this season. 

“My main focus is getting my weight up,” McDowell said. “So then I can actually start playing a lot more than what I am right now. And y’all will see me next year for sure.”

Ad

Getting his weight up and putting on the muscle required to be a great pass rusher will be a big step for McDowell. 

Right now, McDowell slots in at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Horton Barbell, a strength and conditioning coach and sports scientist, said the average weight of an NCAA defensive end is 258 pounds. While there is a lot of work to do, McDowell has been more than willing to do his part to make that happen. 

“He is always exceeding expectations,” Williams said. “Whatever you think he can achieve or he can’t, he always goes above and beyond that, Kennedy — he’s a dog man. Flat out a dog.”

While McDowell is well on his way to becoming a key piece for CSU’s defense, he has faced his fair share of challenges when it comes to his sexuality. 

While recently there has been a big push toward being more accepting of everyone, especially people in the LGBTQIA+ community, there is no doubt there is still work to be done. 

“It’s definitely been interesting,” McDowell said. “I would say it was worse in middle school, it was pretty bad in high school and it’s, like, nothing in college. I’ve not experienced a single thing in college yet. I feel like it’s because we don’t have enough time to talk crap on the field; we’re just so busy playing. But in high school, I would experience a lot of slurs, but it’s nothing I couldn’t really handle.”

Being so busy on the field is part of it, but the embrace of McDowell also comes from the team. 

McDowell joined the team early for spring camp, arriving to the team in January. The early development has been key to him not only making significant process but realizing he found a true home at CSU. 

“He’s definitely taking it on really well,” Kelly said. “Better than, I’d say, most freshmen probably do, especially coming in a semester early in the spring helps out a lot because the biggest change is just the speed of the game.”

With McDowell coming to CSU for spring ball, he’s had a lot of time to adjust to the team and become a Ram. 

Because of that early introduction to the team, McDowell has truly found a home.

“I would say (the support) was absolutely amazing,” McDowell said. “At first, when I got here in January, I was very, very nervous. I was extremely nervous, so I kind of toned it down a little bit, but then everybody already knew. I got more and more comfortable with them, and they got more comfortable with me. It’s honestly a learning process for not just them but for me too. Being around guys like that, I learned to be tough-skinned and tough-minded as well. I can take a joke. And them being around me, I feel like they learn a lot about inclusivity and equality and things like that. I feel like it’s just a good support system. It really is.”

It is no doubt that McDowell has a plethora of experience when it comes to navigating football at a collegiate level and embracing his sexuality. 

With his unique experiences and perspective, McDowell has advice for anyone who might be an athlete in the LGBTQIA+ community. 

“It sounds cliche to say it, but (not) being yourself is going to do more harm to you than it will to somebody else,” McDowell said. “If people are ever worried about ‘me being myself is going to harm other people,’ well, it’s going to harm you before it harms other people. And if you can’t be yourself, how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community Sports
Tracing the legacy: Womens rugby continues to make history
Tracing the legacy: Women's rugby continues to make history
Eva Salm and Annabelle Thomas practice for the two buck event where they compete on how fast they can saw a cookie off of the log, while also keeping the width even Sept. 29.
CSU logging is defying gender norms
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Photo courtesy of Damon Cook
A newcomer's guide to IM sports at CSU
Courtesy of Rapid Images Photography
Making use of summer break: Whitewater rafting
The Colorado State University mens lacrosse team take a knee during an injury in the game against University of Colorado Boulder April 15.
CSU lacrosse falls in first round of RMLC tournament
More in Fall
Colorado State University Wide Receiver Tory Horton runs the ball
Hawaii ends CSU's football season in heartbreaking fashion
The Colorado State volleyball team cheers for each other after scoring a point against the US Air Force Academy Nov. 18.
Rams' volleyball sweeps their way into successful senior night
Louis Brown IV and Tory Horton celebrate a touchdown at the CSU football game against Nevada Nov. 18. CSU won 30-20.
Senior day triumph: Rams' football keeps bowl hopes alive in victory over Nevada
A complete list of CSUs 1st-year student signings
A complete list of CSU's 1st-year student signings
Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) and middle blocker Naeemah Weathers (9) attempt to block a hit from The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 16.
CSU volleyball clinches playoff spot with sweep
Colorado State University Outside Hitter Kennedy Stanford (17) spikes the ball during the volleyball game against Stanford University Aug. 26.
Kennedy Stanford etches her name into record books
More in Football
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Justin Marshall: A complete football player in the making
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Rams football looks to keep the ball rolling against Nevada
Colorado State University No. 16 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi prepares to throw the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Explosive freshman debut leads Rams football to victory
Dante Wright (22) gets hit by a defender after making a reception during Colorado State Universitys game against San Diego State University Oct. 5, 2019. CSU fell to SDSU 24-10.
1 week at a time: Rams football seeks victory against SDSU
Shannon OHair mends the CSU football teams jerseys from last weekends game Nov. 6.
Unsung heroes: Football equipment room keeps Rams shipshape
Colorado State University wide receiver Silas Evans (18) threads between University of Wyoming players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.
Rams can't bring home Bronze Boot in loss to Cowboys
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *