Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

1 week at a time: Rams football seeks victory against SDSU

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
November 9, 2023
Dante+Wright+%2822%29+gets+hit+by+a+defender+after+making+a+reception+during+Colorado+State+Universitys+game+against+San+Diego+State+University+Oct.+5%2C+2019.+CSU+fell+to+SDSU+24-10.+
Collegian | Devin Cornelius
Dante Wright (22) gets hit by a defender after making a reception during Colorado State University’s game against San Diego State University Oct. 5, 2019. CSU fell to SDSU 24-10.

A lot of eyes are on Colorado State football as they gear up for their final three-game stretch of the season.

Six wins is the goal for the team, but despite that elephant in the room, coach Jay Norvell said the team is focused on taking each game one at a time.

Ad

“Everybody’s going to look at our schedule and say if we do this, then we can do that,” Norvell said. “And really none of that matters to us. To us, we’re in a one-game playoff where we get an opportunity to play a very, very good San Diego State team.”

Offense

The Rams offense struggled mightily against Wyoming in the Border War. The offense led by redshirt freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has been very up and down. On one hand, Fowler-Nicolosi leads all Football Bowl Subdivision freshmen in touchdown passes; on the other hand, he also leads them all in interceptions. 

“Brayden, he’s young, and especially me and Jacob (Gardner) being older, being able to play a lot of games, we know that there’s going to be valleys when you’re going through a season,” CSU offensive lineman Oliver Jervis said. “And just making sure he has the confidence to know that we trust him, we love him and that we’ve seen what he can do.”

While Fowler-Nicolosi has had his ups and downs, he has a good chance to bounce back this week against San Diego State.

The Aztecs have had a rough season, capped off by a 32-24 overtime loss against Utah State. SDSU sits 1-4 in Mountain West play.

SDSU has struggled this season, but sophomore linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu has seen a breakout campaign. Notching four sacks in his past two weeks and 10.5 tackles-for-loss on the season, he has been a game-wrecker for the Aztecs.

“It’s not a matter of just planning for an individual; it’s just planning for their entire defense,” Jervis said. “We have to just be prepared like they’re going to give us their best effort. We see how disruptive they are, so we just have to trust each other as an offensive line.”

Watch: The third-quarter offense

The Rams offense has struggled coming out of the half this season. While they’re projected to win this week according to ESPN, having a good third quarter will go a long way to making that prediction a reality. 

Ad

“We haven’t played well in the third quarter (the) last two weeks,” Norvell said. “We responded in the fourth this last week, but in the third, we did not.”

Defense

The Rams run defense will once again be tested against SDSU. 

The Aztecs are looking to run, and quarterback Jalen Mayden leads their rushing game. The Rams struggled last week against Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley, who had 49 yards on the ground.

Although Peasley torched the Rams on the ground, cornerback Dom Jones intercepted Peasley, which was just Peasley’s fourth interception of the season.

“When we’re not playing the way that we’re capable of playing, it really comes down to fundamentals and taking on blocks and shedding blocks playing with leverage and tackling clean,” Norvell said.

Mayden, on the other hand, has been turnover-prone, throwing seven interceptions to just nine touchdowns. The Rams will once again look to create turnovers, something they have been extremely successful at this season. 

While it’s been a tough 0-3 stretch for the Rams, they will be back home on Saturday. The Rams are 2-2 at home, and their defense has had its moments in front of the fans in Canvas Stadium.

“It’s definitely really nice to be able to play at home in front of our fans (and) really put on a show,” defensive lineman Matt Thomas said. “It’s exciting, but like coach (Freddie) Banks said today, we’re just looking at San Diego State — this is our playoff game right here.”

Watch: The linebackers

Once again, linebackers Chase Wilson and Justin Sanchez will be under fire taking on a lethal SDSU running game. Both Wilson and Sanchez buckled down and had good games against Wyoming and will be asked to do that once again this weekend.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Guard Jalen Lake (15) shoots a three pointer over a defender at the University of Colorado Boulder basketball game
New season, new role: Jalen Lake embraces team-first mentality
Shannon OHair mends the CSU Football teams jerseys from last weekends game. (Nov. 6)
Unsung heroes: Football equipment room keeps Rams shipshape
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Steven dribbles the ball down the court at the mens basketball season-opener against Louisiana Tech Nov. 6. CSU won 81-73.
Late 2nd-half run propels CSU men's basketball to season-opener victory
McKenna Hofschild (4) sizes up a defender Nov. 6. Colorado State University beat Le Moyne College 69-49.
McKenna Hofschild lifts team to season-opener win
The Colorado State University soccer team huddles together before the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer ends season just short of mountaintop
Colorado State University wide receiver Silas Evans (18) threads between University of Wyoming players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.
Rams can't bring home Bronze Boot in loss to Cowboys
More in Football
The Bronze Boot Trophy sits on the University of Wyoming football field Nov. 6, 2021. The Wyoming Cowboys beat the Rams 31-17.
How Rams football can get back Bronze Boot
Both Colorado State University and the United States Air Force Academy power through the snow during the game Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.
Rams fall with snow against No. 19 Air Force
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
Rams football back home as they try to ground Air Force
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
CSU drops late lead in crucial loss to UNLV
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) makes a run for the endzone.
Rams football complete improbable comeback in Homecoming to remember
More in Homepage
Truffles sit on the display counter in Nuance Chocolate Nov. 2. Owners Toby and Alix Gadd are dedicated to creating true truffles free of preservatives.
Bean to bar: Nuance Chocolate combines art, sustainability
Marcy Park, played by Ruby Duka, commands the stage Nov. 3. Put on by Colorado State University Theatre, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was directed by Noah Racey.
CSU Theatre puts on 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'
Seriously: Founding Fathers take over Fort Collins voting day
Seriously: Founding Fathers take over Fort Collins voting day
The Colorado State University Health and Medical Center located on the corner of West Prospect Road and College Avenue in Fort Collins April, 11.
CSU Health Network workshop aids students in mindfulness
Why is doomscrolling so hard to quit?
Why is doomscrolling so hard to quit?
Rhoads: Find solace in your roommates pet
Rhoads: Find solace in your roommate's pet
About the Contributors
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.
Devin Cornelius, Digital Managing Editor
Devin Cornelius is the digital managing editor for The Collegian. He is a fifth-year computer science major from Austin, Texas. He moved to Colorado State University and started working for The Collegian in 2017 as a photographer. His passion for photography began in high school, so finding a photography job in college was one of his top priorities. He primarily takes sports photos, volleyball being his favorite to shoot. Having been on The Collegian staff for 4 1/2 years, he's watched the paper evolve from a daily to a weekly paper, and being involved in this transition is interesting and exciting. Although Cornelius is a computer science major, his time at The Collegian has been the most fulfilling experience in his college career — he has loved every second. From working 12-hour days to taking photos in Las Vegas for the Mountain West Conference, he cannot think of a better place to work. Working as a photographer for The Collegian pushed him outside of his comfort zone, taking him places that he never expected and making him the photographer he is today. As the digital managing editor, Cornelius oversees the photos, graphics and social media of The Collegian along with other small tech things. Working on the editorial staff with Katrina Leibee and Serena Bettis has been super fun and extremely rewarding, and together they have been pushing The Collegian toward being an alt-weekly. Outside of The Collegian, he enjoys playing volleyball, rugby, tumbling and a variety of video games. When in Austin, you can find him out on the lake, wake surfing, wake boarding and tubing. You can expect that Cornelius and the rest of The Collegian staff will do their best to provide you with interesting and exciting content.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *