Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Late second-half run propels CSU men’s basketball to season opener victory

Luke Hojnowski, Staff Reporter
November 7, 2023
Colorado+State+University+guard+Isaiah+Stevens+%284%29+flies+to+the+basket+as+San+Diego+State+University+forward+Keshad+Johnson+%280%29+attempts+to+block+the+shot+in+the+Thomas+%26amp%3B+Mack+Center+in+Las+Vegas+March+9%2C+2023.+The+Rams+lost+64-61+in+the+quarterfinals+of+the+Mountain+West+Basketball+Championships.
Collegian | Serena Bettis
Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens (4) flies to the basket as San Diego State University forward Keshad Johnson (0) attempts to block the shot in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 9, 2023. The Rams lost 64-61 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Basketball Championships.

The home opener was a success for transfer forward Joel Scott and company.

Scott dominated the court, scoring 18 points and helped lead Colorado State to their first win of the 2023-24 season in an 81-73 victory over Louisiana Tech

Ad

The energy was high in Moby Arena as guard Isaiah Stevens and the Rams ran on the court for Stevens final home opener as a Ram. With the adrenaline pumping for both teams, the game started off strong on both ends of the court. 

Stevens return to Moby was a big story heading into the Rams’ home opener. However, it was the transfer players who took over the court for the Rams. Scott (10) , and guard Nique Clifford (9)  lead all scorers in the first half, both shooting at least 50% from the field.

“With so many new guys it can be hard to trust,” Stevens said. “Especially in game one where we find ourselves in an adverse situation right off the gate. We don’t know how guys are going to respond. … The fact that we were all able to stay connected and we were preaching that at halftime just staying together.”

The Rams struggled getting rebounds, as Louisiana Tech out rebounded the Rams both offensively and defensively. The rebounding differential propelled the Bulldogs to nine second-chance points after just 10 minutes of action. 

“That’s the thing I’m most disappointed about,” coach Niko Medved said. “I think that we have in practice and in our two scrimmages against big teams, we have been really good on the glass, but today we were not good in any way.”

Despite the lack of rebounding, the Rams’ smooth-operating offense kept them close throughout the duration of the first half. The Rams shot 38% from the field with 33% from beyond the ark. 

The second half started off with a bang as Scott threw down a strong dunk for the Rams, giving them momentum early. Forward Patrick Cartier was able to continue the offensive push with his own and-one basket forcing the Bulldogs to call a timeout. 

The energy was palpable as both teams exchanged offensive surges. The Rams finished the game outscoring Louisiana Tech 32-16 in the final 12 minutes. Scott was a big part of that run and of the teams’ success Monday night.

“At the end of the day I can’t do it without my teammates, and I can’t do it without my coaches,” said Scott. “They put me in a good position tonight and it just worked out well for me.”

Ad

CSU men’s basketball is back in action this week taking on Wright State at 7 p.m. Nov 10 in Moby Arena.

Reach Luke Hojnowski at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukehojo.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
McKenna Hofschild (4) sizes up a defender. Colorado State University beat Le Moyne College 69-49.
McKenna Hofschild lifts team to season opener win
The Colorado State University soccer team huddles together before the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer ends season just short of mountaintop
Colorado State University wide receiver Silas Evans (18) threads between University of Wyoming players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.
Rams can't bring home Bronze Boot in loss to Cowboys
Colorado State University guard Cailyn Crocker (32) moves around a defender to shoot the ball against the University of Montana Nov. 11, 2022.
CSU women's basketball returns to hardwood in exhibition win
Isaiah Stevens (4), a Colorado State University point guard, warms up before the mens basketball scrimmage Oct. 14. The mens basketball season starts Nov. 6 against Louisiana Tech.
Men's basketball begins quest back to NCAA tournament
Olivia Fout (18) dribbles the ball past a San Diego State University defender in the Mountain West tournament semi-finals Nov. 1. The game ended in a 0-0 (3-2) PK win for Colorado State University.
Rams soccer advances to 1st-ever MW championship after PKs
More in Homepage
Rhoads: The benefits of having a roommate with a pet
Rhoads: The benefits of having a roommate with a pet
Horoscopes Nov. 6-12
Horoscopes Nov. 6-12
A cartoon of three women tennis players standing next to each other holding their rackets.
CSU tennis players reflect on their sport's fashion history
Seriously: Campus safety in question as squirrels take over
Seriously: Campus safety in question as squirrels take over
Members of the Native American Cultural Center gather in the NACC office Nov. 2. The Native American Cultural Center hosted Queer Connections to discuss queer identity and the historic and culture relevance of queerness in Native community spaces.
Indigiqueer Experiences discusses Two-Spirit identity in a colonial world
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Shooting, crash on Shields and Elizabeth
More in Men's Basketball
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens waits for a play call from the bench Jan 21.
Isaiah Stevens returns to CSU for one last ride
Guard Isaiah Stevens (4) calls out the play name Pacer to his teammates at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Stevens, a senior year athlete, has proven to lead his team well under high stress situations. Fans can continue to expect a commanding court presence from Stevens. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.
Isaiah Stevens declares for NBA Draft
Colorado State guard John Tonje dribbles past Wyoming guard Ethan Anderson (20) Jan 21.
CSU basketball guard John Tonje enters transfer portal
Colorado State University senior guard Isaiah Stevens (4) sprints into a layup in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 9, 2023. The Rams lost to San Diego State University 64-61 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Championships. Stevens had 16 points and eight assists in 40 minutes.
No. 8 Rams upset over No.1 San Diego State just wasn't meant to be
Colorado State University guard John Tonje (1) chases after a loose ball at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 8, 2023. The Rams beat California State University, Fresno 67-65 in the first round of the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Championships.
Stevens' heroics help Rams avoid Fresno State's late comeback
About the Contributor
Serena Bettis, Editor in Chief
Serena Bettis is your 2022-23 editor in chief and is in her final year studying journalism and political science. In her three years at The Collegian, Bettis has also been a news reporter, copy editor, news editor and content managing editor, and she occasionally takes photos, too. When Bettis was 5, her family moved from Iowa to a tiny town northwest of Fort Collins called Livermore, Colorado, before eventually moving to Fort Collins proper. When she was 8 years old, her dad enrolled at Colorado State University as a nontraditional student veteran, where he found his life's passion in photojournalism. Although Bettis' own passion for journalism did not stem directly from her dad, his time at CSU and with The Collegian gave her the motivation to bite down on her fear of talking to strangers and find The Collegian newsroom on the second day of classes in 2019. She's never looked back since. Considering that aforementioned fear, Bettis is constantly surprised to be where she is today. However, thanks to the supportive learning environment at The Collegian and inspiring peers, Bettis has not stopped chasing her teenage dream of being a professional journalist. Between working with her section editors, coordinating news stories between Rocky Mountain Student Media departments and coaching new reporters, Bettis gets to live that dream every day. When she's not in the newsroom or almost falling asleep in class, you can find Bettis working in the Durrell Marketplace and Café or outside gazing at the beauty that is our campus (and running inside when bees are nearby). This year, Bettis' goals for The Collegian include continuing its trajectory as a unique alt-weekly newspaper, documenting the institutional memory of the paper to benefit students in years to come and fostering a sense of community and growth both inside the newsroom and through The Collegian's published work. Bettis would like to encourage anyone with story ideas, suggestions, questions, concerns or comments to reach out to her at editor@collegian.com.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *