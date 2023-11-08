Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably,...

Community joins students in walkout, demands ceasefire in Gaza
Community joins students in walkout, demands ceasefire in Gaza

Colorado State University students and Fort Collins community members gathered in the Lory Student Center...

How to Distinguish Good Cannabis Seeds from Bad Ones?

Environment, climate, and light are some factors that affect the yield of cannabis produced. However,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Hawaii ends CSU’s football season in heartbreaking fashion

Ben Fairly, Sports Reporter
November 27, 2023
Colorado+State+University+Wide+Receiver+Tory+Horton+runs+the+ball
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) runs the ball during the football game against the University of Hawaii at Manoa Oct. 22, 2022. CSU won 17-13.

Jay Norvell and the Colorado State football team took their final game of the 2023 season to Hawaii, where they faced off against the Rainbow Warriors. The Rams had an important task at hand against Hawaii, as they would be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017 with a win in the books.

Unfortunately for Ram fans, they were unable to finish the season with a win and a chance to compete in a bowl game. They fell to Hawaii 27-24 to cap off the 2023 season.

Ad

CSU saw themselves down for the majority of the game but crawled back in the fourth quarter. Down by two scores, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led his offense into Rainbow Warrior territory and found Louis Brown IV in the end zone for their first score since the first quarter of the game. Norvell chose to go for two points to bring the score to 18-24, but the offense was unable to convert, and the Rams saw themselves down by eight.

In their next drive, the Rams were able to get into field goal range and potentially bring the deficit closer, but Jordan Noyes wasn’t able to finish a 53-yard field through the uprights. The missed field goal ended up being a crucial loss for the Rams.

It became intensely close to the end of regulation when the Tory Horton show made an appearance.

On fourth down with 8 yards to the sticks — 54 seconds left and the hopes of the season banking on one final play — the Rams relied on the core players they have turned to all season. Needing eight points to tie the game, Fowler-Nicolosi tossed a dime to his favorite target, Horton, who took a 70-yard touchdown to the house to make it a 24-22 game with less than one minute on the clock.

Needing a two-point conversion to tie the game and keep the bowl game hopes alive, Fowler-Nicolosi found Horton yet again in the corner of the end zone to convert the extra points and secure the comeback.

The offense did its job, but the CSU defense needed to step up and have their moment in the game. CSU needed to stop Hawaii before they could get anywhere near field goal range and give themselves a shot in overtime to overcome an incredible comeback to solidify a remarkable season.

However, Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager led his team against a motivated CSU defense and maintained a sense of momentum as the Warriors drove downfield during the final seconds of the game.

With only a few seconds left, Schager got his team into field goal range, and Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley delivered a perfect kick to end the game and the hopes of a bowl game for CSU and its fans.

Despite the heartbreaking loss to end the season, Norvell and his team made a huge leap in 2023. The team was able to pull themselves out of adversity and created a multitude of moments for their fans this season.

Ad

CSU is in to bounce back in big fashion during the 2024 season when they kick off the year Aug. 31, 2024, in Texas.

Reach Ben Fairly at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @benjaminfairly.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
The Colorado State volleyball team cheers for each other after scoring a point against the US Air Force Academy Nov. 18.
Rams' volleyball sweeps their way into successful senior night
Louis Brown IV and Tory Horton celebrate a touchdown at the CSU football game against Nevada Nov. 18. CSU won 30-20.
Senior day triumph: Rams' football keeps bowl hopes alive in victory over Nevada
A complete list of CSUs 1st-year student signings
A complete list of CSU's 1st-year student signings
Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) and middle blocker Naeemah Weathers (9) attempt to block a hit from The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 16.
CSU volleyball clinches playoff spot with sweep
Colorado State University Outside Hitter Kennedy Stanford (17) spikes the ball during the volleyball game against Stanford University Aug. 26.
Kennedy Stanford etches her name into record books
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Justin Marshall: A complete football player in the making
More in Football
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Rams football looks to keep the ball rolling against Nevada
Colorado State University No. 16 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi prepares to throw the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Explosive freshman debut leads Rams football to victory
Dante Wright (22) gets hit by a defender after making a reception during Colorado State Universitys game against San Diego State University Oct. 5, 2019. CSU fell to SDSU 24-10.
1 week at a time: Rams football seeks victory against SDSU
Shannon OHair mends the CSU football teams jerseys from last weekends game Nov. 6.
Unsung heroes: Football equipment room keeps Rams shipshape
Colorado State University wide receiver Silas Evans (18) threads between University of Wyoming players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.
Rams can't bring home Bronze Boot in loss to Cowboys
The Bronze Boot Trophy sits on the University of Wyoming football field Nov. 6, 2021. The Wyoming Cowboys beat the Rams 31-17.
How Rams football can get back Bronze Boot
More in Sports
Colorado State University guard McKenna Hofschild (4) brings the ball up the court at the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Championships quarterfinals game against Boise State University in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 6. The Rams won 59-52.
McKenna Hofschild passes Ellen Nystrom in career assists as CSU defeats South Dakota Mines
Colorado State University number 12, Patrick Cartier, shoots a 3-pointer at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
Rams start, finish strong in victory over UMKC
Women dressed in white athletic jerseys wrap their arms around one another as they celebrate their victory on the court.
Women's basketball transfer Sanna Ström finds home in FoCo
McKenna Hofschild carries the ball into CSUs side of the court during the CSU vs UNH basketball game on Nov. 15. (CSU won 67-45)
Stalwart defense propels Rams to victory over UNH
Colorado State University number 10, Nique Clifford, makes a basket at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
CSU men's basketball rises to occasion, remains perfect in Greeley
Isaiah Stevens (4) and Nique Clifford (10) take the ball down court Nov. 10. Stevens broke a Colorado State University assist record for the fourth time with 14 assists in the game.
CSU men's basketball puts on passing clinic en route to record-breaking win


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *