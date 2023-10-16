Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Colorado State University is once again gearing up for its anticipated Homecoming and Family Weekend,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Sofia Torres continues to create lasting legacy for CSU golf

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
October 19, 2023
Sofia+Torres+strikes+the+ball%2C+starting+off+the+Colonel+Wollenberg+Ptarmigan+Ram+Classic+tournament+at+hole+one+for+the+Colorado+State+University+womens+golf+team+on+Sept.+25.
Collegian | PAIGE MOLENKAMP
Sofia Torres strikes the ball, starting off the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament at hole one for the Colorado State University women’s golf team on Sept. 25.

Traditions are important when shaping who a person might become. 

When shaping a record-breaking athlete, Sofia Torres‘ family’s tradition of golf has been an important piece of who she has become. 

Ad

“I started pretty young — I think I was 4 or 3 years old maybe,” Torres said. “I used to play with my dad all the time. I went to the course with him. My dad, my sister and I, it was always the three of us, and that was really nice.”

Torres’ golf roots started in Bogota, Colombia, where she is from. The tradition of golf helped launch her career, with one of her big moments coming when she played with the Colombian national team at the 2019 World Junior Girls Championship in Canada. 

“It was great — it was the first time that I played in the cold weather because we don’t have seasons back home,” Torres said. “It was like a new golf for me because it’s windier, you’re in layers, your swing changes. … We didn’t play that well, but it definitely helped me prepare for college.”

Her preparedness came in handy, especially when head coach Laura Cilek first saw Torres play. 

“I had her circled on my sheet,” Cilek said. “I had never seen her before or talked to her, and I kind of watched for a few holes and just really liked her demeanor. She was athletic and calm.”

Although Torres was recruited by several other schools, she always knew Colorado State was where she would end up. 

“I visited a couple other universities,” Torres said. “But (CSU) was my first official visit, and I just saw Fort Collins, the team (and) the coaches, and I just loved it.”

Despite other offers, there was just something about CSU that set it apart in Torres’ eyes. 

“I think we want to compete and be in the golf mood all the time,” Torres said. “But also, we’re like a big family. We hang out a lot; the environment is really nice. The coaches are really close to the players so we can be open to each other.”

Ad

Torres knows she’s a good golfer and is extremely competitive because of that. 

“She’s very humble,” first-year Kara Kaneshiro said. “She knows she’s good, but she is very supportive of all of us. It’s been great to get to know her as a person — she’s super sweet.”

Torres broke the record for best average strokes last season with 72.67, which helped her make the NCAA regional tournament. But despite her success, Torres doesn’t have an individual goal because, for her, it’s about team success.

“I’m not trying to think about it as an individual,” Torres said. “I think the team has that goal; we all want to go to regionals as a team this year. We saw that it’s a great experience, and we want all of us to go this year.”

One of the reasons Cilek believes this is possible is because of Torres’ leadership. Torres isn’t a super vocal leader, but she’s excellent at leading by example. 

“I think (the team) can count on her, and she’s inspiring,” Cilek said. “To see what she’s done in the last three years, I think they all look at her and say, ‘Wow, that’s pretty awesome.’ Now her name is atop the record book, and I want to go and beat that. I think as long as you have that competitiveness inside a team, they can do anything they want.”

The team is certainly watching: Kaneshiro said Torres has taught her a lot and said she’s impressed by how consistent she is. But one of the things that is most noticeable about Torres is when she gets on the course and enters the zone.

“You can tell by her walk and her posture,” Kaneshiro said. “It’s like, ‘Ope, Sophie’s doing good today — it’s a good day,’ and it’s really great to just feed off of that energy.”

While Torres might be in her final season as a CSU golfer, she has every plan to keep golf in her life. While she hasn’t decided on whether or not to go pro after this season, sports is where her heart is at.

“I want to keep golf in my life whether I play or not,” Torres said. “I really want to write or do something related with communications in sports. If it’s golf, great. If not, then just keep sports in my life.”

Torres has no doubt created a lasting impact on CSU golf and everyone in her life. This is especially true for Cilek, who knows her time with Torres has been special. 

“She’s just an awesome person,” Cilek said. “I’m already thinking, like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m sad she’s going to leave.’ In her golf obviously but more so her as a person. She’s fun to have around. She’s just a really special and unique person that we’re definitely going to miss a lot. Not just for her golf but just as a person and her family. It’s hard when you lose them, but you’re happy that they get to move on to the next chapter, and we’ll be a fan of Sophie’s forever, that’s for sure.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
Libby Brooker (1) jumps to save the ball from going into the goal during warm ups against Air Force Academy on Oct 15.
Fout reaches goal record in Rams soccer win over Air Force
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) makes a run for the endzone.
Rams football complete improbable comeback in Homecoming to remember
Colorado State University middle blocker Malaya Jones (1) goes up against two San Jose State players.
Malaya Jones leads CSU volleyball to victory over Air Force
Colorado State University womens soccer midfielder Mia Casey (22) races down the field to catch the ball during a match against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Sept. 24. CSU tied with UNLV 1-1.
Mia Casey helps Rams soccer cruise past Colorado College
Lets review CSUs 2010s Homecoming performances
Let's review CSU's 2010s Homecoming performances
More in Golf
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
Connor Jones headlines as CSU mens golf tees off 2023 season
Connor Jones headlines as CSU men's golf tees off 2023 season
digital
CSU golf approaches season with new 1st-years, transfers
Mens golf ends championship season in Grayhawk
Men's golf ends championship season in Grayhawk
CSU golf holds on during final day to reach NCAA Championship
CSU golf holds on during final day to reach NCAA Championship
Colorado State womens golf player Sofia Torres hits a ball at the Ptarmigan Country Club Oct 19. The Rams placed third in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament. They play next February 8 , 2022 n Boca Raton Florida at the FAU paradise invitational Gregory James | The Collegian)
Golfer Torres ends record season in top 25 at regional final
More in Homepage
Vintage video game convention sparks fun for all ages
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Tim Hanauers giant pumpkin is hauled off the trailer and onto the judging grounds with help from Tyler Eversaul and a forklift at the Fort Collins Nurserys Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Oct. 14.
Giant pumpkin sets Wyoming state record in Fort Collins
Agar art from a microbe painting event displayed in petri dishes Oct. 10.
Microbiology Student Association paints with microbes
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
Colorado State University community members watch a fireworks show on the Intramural Fields during Friday Night Lights Oct. 13
Gallery: HOCO Bonfire
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *