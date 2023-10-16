Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Collegian file photo
2nd-chance clothing: Fort Collins Vintage Market

Shopping at vintage markets is a cheaper alternative to purchasing new clothing. Vintage shopping takes...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Rams cross country looks to win 1st women’s title in 16 years

Will Engle, Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023
Collegian+file+photo
Collegian file photo

Just two years ago, head coach Kelly Hart was listed on a DI roster in her final season as a cross country athlete for Notre Dame.

Now she has the chance to accomplish a feat 15 years in the making: bringing the Colorado State women’s team home with a Mountain West championships.

Ad

Originally projected to win the conference in the Mountain West preseason poll, the women’s squad has lived up to expectations, taking home first at the Wyoming Invite and third at the Roy Griak Invitational.

In addition to their stellar performances in Wyoming and Minnesota, the women attended the Nuttycombe Invitational in Wisconsin, where the women’s team placed 17th. Nuttycombe was filled to the brim with tough competition, including nationally ranked North Carolina State. The Rams held their own, placing above every other Mountain West team that attended.

“The whole team did really well,” Emily Chaston said. “(Everyone) had an amazing day.”

In response to the CSU women’s success in their regular-season meets, the Mountain West pre-championship poll saw the Rams receive 10 out of 11 first-place votes, making them the overwhelming favorites.

“It means a lot,” Hart said. “Conference championships always meant a lot to me in college. … It means so much to compete for a team title.”

The Mountain West women’s conference has previously been dominated by New Mexico, who has won the conference for 15 consecutive years. Recently led by three-time NCAA All-American Amelia Mazza-Downie, the Lobos have held a strong grip over the women’s 6K race, but she transferred to Florida, and the Lobos have struggled to fill that void.

On the other hand, the Rams have been in close hunt for years upon end, with this year shaping up more and more to look like the women’s team has a true shot. The team has not finished outside the top five since 2018, and after adding some fresh faces this fall, including NCAA championship qualifying transfer Yasmin Austridge, the women are poised to make a play for the title.

“(The women) want to write their own new legacy and new chapter for Colorado State,” Hart said. “We’ve got this opportunity, so let’s go try and compete for a title.”

The CSU women’s team will be sending 10 runners to Idaho to compete. Some of their top runners include Sarah Carter (20:15), Chaston (20:27.2) and Anna Petr (20:47.4).

Ad

The men’s team will be sending nine runners, and their top runners include Mason Brown (23:45.1), Lars Mitchel, (24:03.3) and Tom Oates (24:03.7). 

The men’s team finished second in the Mountain West Championship in 2022 and have their work cut out for them this Friday. The team has previously seen a high amount of success, winning the 2017 conference title and remaining competitive ever since. 

After the end of the 2022 season, the men’s squad lost most of their veteran runners, including their highest scorer at last season’s Mountain West championships, Thomas Chaston.

To compensate, the team brought in transfer Sam Griffith, as well as tripled the amount of first-years from last season. This huge influx of new faces can be difficult for a squad to adapt to, so growing pains are expected. Despite this, many veterans on the team are dedicated to embracing the new young energy.

“I’m just doing my best to get to know all the young guys as best I can (and) … just trying to remember what that transition was like for me,” Oates said. “Going from running at the front of the pack every race as a high school senior to being spat out the back in a college race — (I remember) how difficult that adjustment is.”

Finishing second in the Wyoming Invite and eighth in the Roy Griak Invitational, the CSU men’s team found some success early this season. At the Nuttycombe Invitational, the largest meet of the season, the team struggled. They finished last without a single runner in the top 100.

The Rams men refuse to let that be the case. Instead, they want to strike back. 

“We want redemption. I mean, it’s obviously kind of embarrassing to be dead last in the field,” Oates said. “(Conference) is a much smaller and more intimate field. … It’s kind of personal. We don’t like these teams. We don’t want to lose to them. So I think we just see an opportunity because the title is wide open.”

The men’s main competition over past seasons has been Air Force, who have won the title for the past three years and were projected to bring the championship home once again in the preseason poll. 

With some competitive performances from Boise State and New Mexico and some falters from Air Force at Nuttycombe, many believe the title is more competitive than ever. Hart and the squad is hopeful that if they stay true to their training, they too could have a chance to replicate their success in past years. 

“There’s six teams that are going to be really competitive,” Oates said. “We just want to go out there with the attitude that there’s nothing to lose.”

The Mountain West pre-championship poll saw the CSU men ranked sixth, receiving no first-place votes. Air Force received the most votes, followed by Boise State and New Mexico.

The Rams don’t believe the regular season represents them wholly. Hart and her athletes know the championship atmosphere is night and day when compared to their previous meets, and they plan to be ready. 

“(The championship) is so different than a regular season meet,” Hart said. “We always emphasize that the regular season is important, but the days that really matter are the conference championships. … It’s the ultimate test.”

Will Engle can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Cross Country
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
The CSU mens Cross Country team starts the Championship race at the Nuttycombe Invite in Madison, Wisconsin Oct. 18, 2019. (Matt Begeman | The Collegian)
Insight on Colorado State's upcoming fall sports
Lily Tomasula-Martin, Mason Brown and Lauren Offermen holding their All-Mountain West Cross Country Second Team awards. Photo courtesy of CSU Athletics.
Women take 3rd, men take 4th in MW cross country finals
Colorado State University cross country athletes Jaco Brueckman, Thomas Chaston, Tanner Norman, Ivy Gonzales, Lauren Offerman and Lily Tomasula-Martin pose for a photo near the Oval at CSU Jan. 27. (Lucy Morantz | The Collegian)
Rams finish 7th across the board at Battle Born Challenge
Colorado State University cross country athletes Jaco Brueckman, Thomas Chaston, Tanner Norman, Ivy Gonzales, Lauren Offerman and Lily Tomasula-Martin pose for a photo near the Oval at CSU Jan. 27. (Lucy Morantz | The Collegian)
'Races Don't Lie': Rams cross-country dominates early
Colorado State University’s Men Cross Country team begins a 5k in Cheyenne, WY on Friday Sept. 6. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
CSU cross country to face a tough field at Nuttycombe
More in Fall
The Colorado State University soccer team huddles together before the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Nail-biter loss shows Rams soccer can hang with the best
Colorado State University volleyball player Annie Sullivan (2) hits the ball over the net at the volleyball game against California State University, Fresno Oct. 19. Fresno State won 3-2.
Rams volleyball struggle in thriller 5-set match against Fresno State
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
CSU drops late lead in crucial loss to UNLV
Sofia Torres strikes the ball, starting off the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament at hole one for the Colorado State University womens golf team on Sept. 25.
Sofia Torres continues to create lasting legacy for CSU golf
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
Libby Brooker (1) jumps to save the ball from going into the goal during warm ups against the United States Air Force Academy Oct 15.
Fout reaches goal record in Rams soccer win over Air Force
More in Homepage
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year
Miss Jewdy, Bang Bang von Loola, Krista Gonna, and Little Sarah Tonin stand together after their show at the Lyric.
More than a performance: The Lyric hosts Halloween drag
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
Krista Gonna improvises a routine during Drag Roulette at the Lyric.
Gallery: Halloween drag show
Two axes rest against the logs, to be used in the horizontal chop event Oct 7.
Why you should never piss off an ax-thrower
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *