Errors cause Rams volleyball loss in first Border War

The Rams were in enemy territory last night for their fifth game of conference play, going to Laramie, Wyoming, to face the Wyoming Cowgirls. This game marked CSU’s second rivalry game of the season, with the first against Colorado in early September.

The atmosphere at the UniWyo Sports Complex was rowdy, with a small but mighty student section from Wyoming. Following an interesting rendition of the national anthem from the UW Western Thunder Marching Band, the first set was under way.

The first set started off with a small UW lead following two solid kills from the Cowgirls’ front line. However, the Rams were able to get their feet back under them, regaining a 10-6 lead at the first timeout of the game from Wyoming.

The Rams were looking really solid, with CSU’s front line blocking several powerful spikes from the Cowgirls. Following another timeout from the Cowgirls, the Rams were leading the set 16-10 after being able to take advantage of any gaps in UW’s defense.

However, after a really solid run from the Cowgirls, the Rams were only leading by two points during the first Rams timeout. The Cowgirls may have started the first half of the set on a weaker foot, but they easily capitalized on mistakes made by CSU.

“CSU started off nearly every set in the lead but eventually fell to the defensive power of the Cowgirls.”

The first set was coming down to the wire, making it any team’s game as the Cowgirls and the Rams exchanged leads back and forth until it was match point for Wyoming. The final point of the set was scored off of a mistake from the Rams, 25-22 for Wyoming.

It was a story of simple mistakes in the second and third sets of the Border War for the Rams, with Wyoming catching up to CSU despite early leads from the Rams. The front line for the Cowgirls was essentially a brick wall, blocking several powerful kills from both Naeemah Weathers and Kennedy Stanford.

However, it wasn’t all mistakes from the Rams as both sets were fairly equally matched. Both teams exchanged leads, similar to the first set, until it came down to the wire with Wyoming winning the second set 25-23. The second set ended with a Wyoming comeback after trailing by only two points.

The third set brought hope to the small section of Ram fans in Wyoming. With the 15 minute break over, CSU appeared to know how to finally take advantage of any weaknesses in the Wyoming team, winning 25-19.

After sending the Border War into a fourth set, both teams were attacking with a vengeance. The Cowgirls were ready to put an end to the match and get a win, and the Rams were ready to send the game into a fifth set to get a win.

The fourth set was tense as the Cowgirls got more fatigued and began to make more mistakes, the Rams began to capitalize more on those mistakes, leading the set 10-8. However, despite a Rams lead for the majority of the set, the Cowgirls were able to come back and win the fourth and final set 26-24.

Errors were the downfall for the Rams, especially whenever they were in the lead. CSU started off nearly every set in the lead but eventually fell to the defensive power of the Cowgirls. The Rams’ next game is 1 p.m. Oct. 7 against San Jose State in Moby Arena.

