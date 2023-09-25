Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure

The collaboration between the Fort Collins Police Services and the Loveland Police Department has taken...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Errors cause Rams volleyball loss in first Border War

Emma Askren, Sports Editor
October 4, 2023
Colorado+State+middle+blocker+Naeemah+Weathers+%289%29+and+outside+hitter+Annie+Sullivan+%282%29+block+a+hit+from+the+University+of+Wyoming+Sept.+20%2C+2022.
Collegian | Lucy Morantz
Colorado State middle blocker Naeemah Weathers (9) and outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) block a hit from the University of Wyoming Sept. 20, 2022.

The Rams were in enemy territory last night for their fifth game of conference play, going to Laramie, Wyoming, to face the Wyoming Cowgirls. This game marked CSU’s second rivalry game of the season, with the first against Colorado in early September.

The atmosphere at the UniWyo Sports Complex was rowdy, with a small but mighty student section from Wyoming. Following an interesting rendition of the national anthem from the UW Western Thunder Marching Band, the first set was under way.

Ad

The first set started off with a small UW lead following two solid kills from the Cowgirls’ front line. However, the Rams were able to get their feet back under them, regaining a 10-6 lead at the first timeout of the game from Wyoming.

The Rams were looking really solid, with CSU’s front line blocking several powerful spikes from the Cowgirls. Following another timeout from the Cowgirls, the Rams were leading the set 16-10 after being able to take advantage of any gaps in UW’s defense.

However, after a really solid run from the Cowgirls, the Rams were only leading by two points during the first Rams timeout. The Cowgirls may have started the first half of the set on a weaker foot, but they easily capitalized on mistakes made by CSU.

CSU started off nearly every set in the lead but eventually fell to the defensive power of the Cowgirls.”

The first set was coming down to the wire, making it any team’s game as the Cowgirls and the Rams exchanged leads back and forth until it was match point for Wyoming. The final point of the set was scored off of a mistake from the Rams, 25-22 for Wyoming.

It was a story of simple mistakes in the second and third sets of the Border War for the Rams, with Wyoming catching up to CSU despite early leads from the Rams. The front line for the Cowgirls was essentially a brick wall, blocking several powerful kills from both Naeemah Weathers and Kennedy Stanford.

However, it wasn’t all mistakes from the Rams as both sets were fairly equally matched. Both teams exchanged leads, similar to the first set, until it came down to the wire with Wyoming winning the second set 25-23. The second set ended with a Wyoming comeback after trailing by only two points.

The third set brought hope to the small section of Ram fans in Wyoming. With the 15 minute break over, CSU appeared to know how to finally take advantage of any weaknesses in the Wyoming team, winning 25-19.

After sending the Border War into a fourth set, both teams were attacking with a vengeance. The Cowgirls were ready to put an end to the match and get a win, and the Rams were ready to send the game into a fifth set to get a win.

Ad

The fourth set was tense as the Cowgirls got more fatigued and began to make more mistakes, the Rams began to capitalize more on those mistakes, leading the set 10-8. However, despite a Rams lead for the majority of the set, the Cowgirls were able to come back and win the fourth and final set 26-24. 

Errors were the downfall for the Rams, especially whenever they were in the lead. CSU started off nearly every set in the lead but eventually fell to the defensive power of the Cowgirls. The Rams’ next game is 1 p.m. Oct. 7 against San Jose State in Moby Arena.

Reach Emma Askren at easkren@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
CSU womens club lax team in desperation after dismal season
CSU women's club lax team in desperation after dismal season
Rivalidad de las Montañas Rocosas: Historia del fútbol y voleibol CSU vs. CU
Rivalidad de las Montañas Rocosas: Historia del fútbol y voleibol CSU vs. CU
Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Rams to go for Utah sweep against USU
Colorado State University football players celebrate with their fans at the end of their game against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers.
CSU's offensive explosion dominates Utah Tech on Ag Day
UNLV finds no luck as CSU pulls off Ag Day sweep
UNLV finds no luck as CSU pulls off Ag Day sweep
Defensive specialist Ruby Kayser (49) serves the ball to the San Diego State University players Sept. 28.
CSU volleyball wins 1st conference game at home against SDSU
More in Homepage
The total solar eclipse, as seen from Casper, Wyoming, at approximately 11:43 a.m. Aug. 21, 2017.
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse will be the last for 16 years
Comedic play 6 Years Old shows importance of self-expression
Comedic play '6 Years Old' shows importance of self-expression
Professor Elnaz Javani guides students on how to create textile designs at Colorado State University’s second annual Artfest. “It’s been great, people are exploring all kinds of stamp painting and creating their own textile designs,” Javani said.
ArtFest returns for 2nd successful show
La decisión reciente de la Corte Suprema deja a los estudiantes en peligro
La decisión reciente de la Corte Suprema deja a los estudiantes en peligro
Salt Road Brewing bartender Suzy Hawbaker pours a beer for thirsty customers during the brewerys Oktoberfest Sept. 23. Its super cool to work at a brewery and see the process of the beer being made, Hawbaker said. Getting to witness the beer from beginning to end and then seeing it in the hands of the customer has to be the best part of this job.
Salt Road Brewing hosts 1st Oktoberfest
Seriously: CDC announces sleeveless shirts as new frat flu symptom
Seriously: CDC announces sleeveless shirts as new frat flu symptom
More in NCAA
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
Members of the Colorado State and Middle Tennessee Football teams line up for a snap during their game Sept. 10.
Ag Day preview: 2-2 in Rams' sight for first time since 2017
Mia Massey (5) kicks the ball to her teammate on the other side of the field Sept. 21. Colorado State won over Nevada with a final score of 2-1.
Rams soccer ties with Rebels in battle atop MW standings
Air raid cleared for takeoff in CSUs victory over MTSU
Air raid cleared for takeoff in CSU's victory over MTSU
Right Forward, Bridget Arnold (17) does a move around opponent from the University of Nevada to keep possession of the ball on September 21. Colorado State University won over Nevada with a final score of 2-1 on September 21.
Rams soccer gets needed win on new fields after two losses
Colorado State running back Avery Morrow runs through a gap in the Wyoming defense Nov 12
Thunder and lighting: Rams 1-2 duo in the backfield
About the Contributors
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related. She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management. During her first year, she joined the rowing team, began working as a reporter for The Collegian and working at the Student Recreation Center. Askren applied to CSU as a journalism major, knowing she wanted to combine her passion for sports and writing to create a fulfilling career. Upon realizing that Rocky Mountain Student Media was hiring for first-years, she jumped at the opportunity to become a writer for The Collegian. While working for the sports desk, Askren has had the opportunity to write about hockey, logging, whitewater rafting and the importance of women in sports. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she seeks to break the status quo and become a successful sports journalist following graduation. Following a year as a sports reporter, Askren became a co-editor for the sports desk alongside Cook. Together the duo seeks to create a new and improved sports desk that caters to all readers of The Collegian and beyond.
Lucy Morantz, Co-Photo Director
Lucy Morantz is a fourth-year journalism and political science student minoring in legal studies. She is one of the two photo directors for the fall 2022 semester. Growing up with parents who met working as journalists, media has been an ever-present component of Morantz’s life, and this is ultimately what inspired her to pursue a degree and career in journalism. She had always been pulled toward career paths that provided a creative outlet; photojournalism and The Collegian have allowed her to do precisely that while simultaneously fostering her passions and gaining meaningful career experience.  Throughout her college years, Morantz has worked with The Collegian every year. Growing up with the publication this way has given her a unique perspective on all the ways student media has helped students achieve their post-graduation goals, making her excited to see what her own career path with lead to. Additionally, the opportunity to collaborate with so many other student journalists to create a final product will be her most valued takeaway from her time at Colorado State University. Beyond her role at The Collegian, Morantz is also a College of Liberal Arts student ambassador and has interned with various political organizations. Outside the newsroom and classroom, Morantz can most likely be found paddle boarding at Horsetooth Reservoir, strolling through Old Town with friends or curating a new hyper-specific playlist to match her many moods.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *