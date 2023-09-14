Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown

Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected
Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected

How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

When it comes to American Football, most people love to watch the NFL. We cannot really blame them though. This is where the magic happens....

AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023
Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023

Taking off: Naeemah Weathers jets to stardom

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 20, 2023
Senior+Naeemah+Weathers+%289%29+prepares+to+spikes+a+ball+during+a+match+between+Colorado+State+University+and+Colorado+Boulder+held+at+Moby+Arena+Sept.+15.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Senior Naeemah Weathers (9) prepares to spikes a ball during a match between Colorado State University and Colorado Boulder held at Moby Arena Sept. 15. The Rams fell short of beating the Buffs, losing an early 2-0 lead and finishing with a loss of 2-3 at Moby Arena.

Finding an All-Mountain West player in a recruiting class can be a challenge. Finding two is that much harder. 

In 2020, Colorado State did just that by bringing in two of their current stars. Kennedy Stanford broke onto the scene in 2021, taking the MW by storm. A year later, Naeemah Weathers joined her as one of the stars and leaders of the team. 

Ad

“What you see on the court is kind of a microcosm of who (Weathers) is as a human,” Stanford said. “She is truly one of the most outgoing and bubbly people that you’ll ever meet. To have her as a classmate and as a roommate and as a best friend is one of the greatest things that has happened for me at Colorado State. … She’s truly my rock.”

Weathers is known by her nickname, Nemo, with her teammates and is hard to miss on the court. Similar to Nemo from “Finding Nemo,” Weathers possesses the nonstop energy and charisma that help elevate her team to a higher level.

“I think she celebrates harder for her teammates than she does for herself.” –Emily Kohan, CSU volleyball head coach

Not only does her talent stand out, but you might also notice her as one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders. Often being the most animated after a Rams point, you can see her jumping up and down with an ear-to-ear smile on her face. 

“It’s so beneficial for all of us,” Stanford said. “I am someone who is a little more stoic on the court, and so I always crack a smile whenever I am literally lifted off my feet by a hug, and so it’s really good energy, and I think it balances out a lot of our other personalities as far as us being kind of stoic outside of that.”

Although the celebrations are welcomed and enjoyed by her team and Ram fans alike, head coach Emily Kohan said she gets a lot of comments about fans who worry about Weathers hurting herself celebrating too hard, but Weathers just wants to show appreciation for her team.

“The way that I celebrate is I jump around, I give hugs; I want to be their biggest cheerleader because they just make me so happy,” Weathers said. “And it’s so easy to cheer for a team that is so talented and so well rounded and such good people off the court. And they make it so easy, so I’m definitely flying around and bouncing off of people.”

Kohan reiterated the sentiment that Weathers is one of the most enthusiastic cheerleaders on the team. 

“I think to give to your teammates just as big as you give to yourself — I think she celebrates harder for her teammates than she does for herself — is a really cool attribute to have,” Kohan said. 

While Weathers can be trusted to bring the energy after every point, she can also be counted on to bring in points for the team. 

Ad

After playing inconsistently her first two years, Weathers finally got her chance to shine. She took that chance and ran with it, never looking back. 

Weathers tapped into her potential by buying into the coaching staff and the program. Kohan said that coming out, Weathers was really athletic and had a ton of potential but maybe hadn’t put the pieces completely together; however, her willingness to learn, absorb as much she could and take that and work really hard is what got her to where she is today. 

“The kid has to be invested into a two-year kind of developmental process,” Kohan said. “No, your role isn’t going to be the biggest, most glamorous thing at a DII or a lower level DI. You might get more playing time in those first two years, but we’ve had a lot of success training players like her into something really great. … So I’m really proud of her for staying true to her process.”

As Kohan mentioned, Weathers could have gone to a smaller school and played more her first two seasons, but that wasn’t in her plans. During her recruitment process, she knew that she bled green and gold. 

“I was super excited, especially when I got my offer,” Weathers said. “This is sort of my dream school, so I’m really excited to be here.”

Currently fourth in the MW posting a .426 hitting percentage, Weathers has cemented herself as one of the most efficient hitters in the conference. 

While Weathers’ growth on the court has been immense, her growth as a person and a leader for the Rams has been just as great.

“I think the team looks at her as a leader now,” Kohan said. “To go from (a) raw, athletic project player Nemo … to one of the top people in hitting efficiency, she’s got to feel really good about how far along she’s developed on both fronts.”

Despite being one of the Rams’ top players, there is always room for growth. With conference play just over the horizon, Kohan has some things that she wants to see. 

“I think one of the biggest things we’re saying is, ‘How do we get her into a situation to get more balls?’” Kohan said. “What has made her really good is what we call one ball, and she runs it really fast. … We’re really developing her to be able to handle more of a load with more sets, and so she can be a bigger part of the offense beyond a perfect pass situation.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Junior Ali Yoshida (7) prepares to pass the ball during Colorado State Universitys soccer match against University of Utah Sept. 17. CSU lost 0-1 via a penalty kick in the 76th minute.
CSU soccer struggles offensively against Utah in 2nd loss
University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes player Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) jumps for an interception during the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State University Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.
CU hangs on in double OT to best CSU
Team members of the Colorado State University Womens Volleyball club embrace during a timeout Sept. 15.
CSU volleyball doubleheader draws attention, scores
CSU soccer historic win streak comes to end after loss to Utah Tech
CSU soccer historic win streak comes to end after loss to Utah Tech
Why CSU produces better NFL talent than CU
Why CSU produces better NFL talent than CU
Rivalry in the Rockies: History of CSU vs. CU football, volleyball
Rivalry in the Rockies: History of CSU vs. CU football, volleyball
More in NCAA
Throw down at the showdown: A preview of what to expect
Throw down at the showdown: A preview of what to expect
Colorado State guard Joe Palmer (20) grabs a rebound in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 9. The Rams lost 64-61 to San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mountain West Mens Basketball Championship.
CSU men's basketball to take on tough nonconference play
Despite the loss the Colorado State University Rams showed some good work as they fell short to the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sept. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams football looks to regroup, refine during early bye week
Colorado State University Middle Blocker Karina Leber (42) and Outside Hitter Annie Sullivan (2) block the ball during the volleyball game against Stanford University Aug. 26. Stanford won 3-1.
Rams volleyball end Arkansas road trip 2-1
Colorado State University running back Kobe Johnson (0) ran the full field for a punt return and CSUs first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter vs the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sep. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams show promise despite blowout in home football opener
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
More in Sports
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Showdown says goodbye to 2 decades of Mile High
Connor Jones headlines as CSU mens golf tees off 2023 season
Connor Jones headlines as CSU men's golf tees off 2023 season
The Colorado State University volleyball team team celebrates a point Sep. 7.
CSU goes 2-1 in Ram Volleyball Classic
digital
CSU golf approaches season with new 1st-years, transfers
The Colorado State University Womens Soccer team celebrates a goal scored by Mia Casey (22) on August 31. 
Rams extend undefeated streak in 5th game against Kansas City
The Colorado State University football team plays against each other during the Green vs. Gold spring game in Canvas Stadium April 22.
CSU football looks to start fresh against Washington State


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *