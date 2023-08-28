Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk

A Fort Collins resident goes in for a bite of a fresh peach Aug. 19. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the Peach Festival was put on by local businesses and organizations. The festival took place in Civic Center Park and helped raise funds for the Imagination Library, a program that donates books to children in Larimer County.
Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun

The Fort Collins Food Truck Rally is hosted at City Park every Tuesday evening during the summer season.
Food Truck Rally unites live music, local cuisine in NoCo community

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023

Sure, we all know how popular college sports are in the USA. This is where future professional athletes bloom and discover their talents....

The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023
Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023
A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible
July 12, 2023

Rams extend undefeated streak in 5th game against Kansas City

Emma Askren, Sports Editor
September 2, 2023

It was a hot, summer afternoon and Colorado State was playing their fifth game of the season against the University of Missouri Kansas City. With CSU having an undefeated season so far, they looked to continue that streak against the Kangaroos.

The first half was even, with the Roos holding the Rams to a 0-0 draw following the end of the first half. Just after the three-minute mark, grad student Hale Otto made a fiery goal attempt that was blocked by Kansas City’s keeper.

Ad

The first half was all about Kansas City goalkeeper Riley Moore, with her being put under substantial pressure from several CSU players. Just past the eighth minute, another shot on goal was made, this time by Ram Olivia Fout, who had a brace in their last home game against Louisiana Tech.

Following a series of goal kicks in the twelfth and fifteenth minute, the Rams were given their best opportunity to score by Fort Collins’ own Liv Stutzman. The junior has spent all of her time here at Colorado State and even attended Rocky Mountain High School.

“Fout had another powerful goal attempt, but was blocked by Kansas City’s keeper yet again.” –

Following the 15-minute halftime, the Rams looked to get some points on the board as the second half went underway. However, it appeared that the same type of play would occur with the Rams not allowing the Kangaroos to score — and vice versa.

The second half couldn’t begin without some technical difficulties, with nearly the first 10 minutes not being recorded on the stop clock. Despite this, the Rams still aimed to capitalize on the classic “big five” moments that Head Coach Keeley Hagen has implemented during her time at CSU.

The Rams gained the lead with a goal in the fifty-third minute from first-year Mia Casey, following an amazing pass in from Otto after a strong pass sliding on the touch line. It was Casey’s first goal of the season and allowed her to win Player of the Match. Following the goal, the pressure was clearly there, with the Rams attempting to capitalize on another big five moment. 

Fout had another powerful goal attempt but was blocked by the Roos keeper yet again. Around three minutes later, it was clear that the Rams were using the goal from Casey as momentum with another goal attempt from Ali Yoshida.

An amazing save was made from Rams keeper Shayna Ross, with the Roos pressing hard in the last eight minutes of the game. Despite a hard final push from Kansas City in the final 10 minutes, they were unable to capitalize on the momentum, and the final score was 1-0 for the Rams.

The Rams look to continue their undefeated streak at the University of Montana in Missoula Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

Reach Emma Askren at easkren@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren

Ad
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
The Colorado State University football team plays against each other during the Green vs. Gold spring game in Canvas Stadium April 22.
CSU football looks to start fresh against Washington State
CSU volleyball struggles in Greeley as they drop 2 straight
CSU volleyball struggles in Greeley as they drop 2 straight
Pushing for success: CSU O-line reloaded
Pushing for success: CSU O-line reloaded
Colorado State outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) blocks a hit during the volleyball game against Kentucky Aug. 25. CSU won 3-1.
CSU volleyball adds 2 transfers during 2023 offseason
Rams focus on team play against nationally ranked Stanford
Rams focus on team play against nationally ranked Stanford
More in Homepage
Westfall renovations spark conversation on 1st-year experience
Westfall renovations spark conversation on 1st-year experience
Horoscopes Aug. 28 to Sept. 3
Horoscopes Aug. 28 to Sept. 3
How the Barbie movie reinvigorated commentary on patriarchy
How the Barbie movie reinvigorated commentary on patriarchy
Many families came out for the Food Truck Rally. The rally which took place in City Park on Aug. 22 sees crowds of people every single Tuesday.
Masia: FoCo’s Food Truck Rally has something for everyone
Artists Chris Kannen and Lauren Lipinski Eisen’s art on display at the Curfman Gallery in the Lory Student Center Aug. 22. Both artists create work highlighting organic objects observed in their natural environments as a response to their own memories.
'The Object of Memory' art exhibit opens at Curfman Gallery
For the fall season, Momo Lolo Coffee offers a pumpkin spice latte on their menu.
Lopez: Why do I only want pumpkin-flavored things?
More in Soccer
The Colorado State University Womens Soccer team celebrates a goal scored by CSU player Katy Coffin (14).
Rams use draw against Denver to win 3-0 shutout victory
CSU soccer puts faith in new transfers
CSU soccer puts faith in new transfers
Megan Demski, Colorado State University womens soccer team defender, at a home game.
Megan Demski: Pride on the pitch
Colorado State defender Megan Demski (8) waits for a throw in by a Wyoming player Oct 27.
Rams women's soccer wins 3-0 battle with MSU Roadrunners
Colorado State defender Megan Demski (8) waits for a throw in by a Wyoming player Oct 27.
Rams soccer finishes season with 4-7-8 record
Colorado State University forward Caroline Lucas (27) races up the field with Utah State University defender Talia Winder (15) trailing next to her during the home game
Rams soccer ties Utah State for a 4-3-5 season record


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *