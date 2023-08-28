Rams extend undefeated streak in 5th game against Kansas City

It was a hot, summer afternoon and Colorado State was playing their fifth game of the season against the University of Missouri Kansas City. With CSU having an undefeated season so far, they looked to continue that streak against the Kangaroos.

The first half was even, with the Roos holding the Rams to a 0-0 draw following the end of the first half. Just after the three-minute mark, grad student Hale Otto made a fiery goal attempt that was blocked by Kansas City’s keeper.

Ad

The first half was all about Kansas City goalkeeper Riley Moore, with her being put under substantial pressure from several CSU players. Just past the eighth minute, another shot on goal was made, this time by Ram Olivia Fout, who had a brace in their last home game against Louisiana Tech.

Following a series of goal kicks in the twelfth and fifteenth minute, the Rams were given their best opportunity to score by Fort Collins’ own Liv Stutzman. The junior has spent all of her time here at Colorado State and even attended Rocky Mountain High School.

“Fout had another powerful goal attempt, but was blocked by Kansas City’s keeper yet again.” – View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State Women’s Soccer (@csufutbol)

Following the 15-minute halftime, the Rams looked to get some points on the board as the second half went underway. However, it appeared that the same type of play would occur with the Rams not allowing the Kangaroos to score — and vice versa.

The second half couldn’t begin without some technical difficulties, with nearly the first 10 minutes not being recorded on the stop clock. Despite this, the Rams still aimed to capitalize on the classic “big five” moments that Head Coach Keeley Hagen has implemented during her time at CSU.

The Rams gained the lead with a goal in the fifty-third minute from first-year Mia Casey, following an amazing pass in from Otto after a strong pass sliding on the touch line. It was Casey’s first goal of the season and allowed her to win Player of the Match. Following the goal, the pressure was clearly there, with the Rams attempting to capitalize on another big five moment.

Fout had another powerful goal attempt but was blocked by the Roos keeper yet again. Around three minutes later, it was clear that the Rams were using the goal from Casey as momentum with another goal attempt from Ali Yoshida.

An amazing save was made from Rams keeper Shayna Ross, with the Roos pressing hard in the last eight minutes of the game. Despite a hard final push from Kansas City in the final 10 minutes, they were unable to capitalize on the momentum, and the final score was 1-0 for the Rams.

The Rams look to continue their undefeated streak at the University of Montana in Missoula Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

Reach Emma Askren at easkren@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.