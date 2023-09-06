Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk

On June 27 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that inadvertent threatening speech is not an...

3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is full of creativity in many forms, and performing arts is no exception. FoCo is home to...

A Fort Collins resident goes in for a bite of a fresh peach Aug. 19. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the Peach Festival was put on by local businesses and organizations. The festival took place in Civic Center Park and helped raise funds for the Imagination Library, a program that donates books to children in Larimer County.
Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun

On Saturday, Aug. 19, four Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins came together to hold the 13th annual Peach...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023

The world of sports is fast-paced and thrilling, with action happening around the clock. But how do you keep up with all the live sports on TV...

College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023
The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023
Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023

CSU men’s basketball to take on tough nonconference play

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 7, 2023
Colorado+State+guard+Joe+Palmer+%2820%29+grabs+a+rebound+in+the+Thomas+%26+Mack+Center+in+Las+Vegas+March+9.+The+Rams+lost+64-61+to+San+Diego+State+in+the+quarterfinals+of+the+2023+Mountain+West+Mens+Basketball+Championship.
Collegian | Serena Bettis
Colorado State guard Joe Palmer (20) grabs a rebound in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 9. The Rams lost 64-61 to San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship.

While football season has barely just started, basketball is in the minds of Colorado State fans after the team’s nonconference schedule was released Sept. 15. 

It will be a tough schedule, but tough opponents build character, and a couple of wins over some of the better teams on the schedule could benefit the team come March. The Rams missed the tournament last season after somewhat of a disappointing season. However, after adding some transfers, they will look to get back to the NCAA tournament. 

Ad

The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 6 Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs went 15-18 last season, including getting rolled over by Wyoming 92-65. Their leading scorer Cobe Williams is no longer on the team. This is a game the Rams should be competitive in and one that could jump-start their hope to get into the tournament.

Nov. 10 Wright State: The Raiders went 18-15 last season. They made it into the second round of the Horizon League tournament before losing to Milwaukee. The Raiders’ leading scorer Trey Calvin will return this season. This is another matchup the Rams should look to be competitive in.

Nov. 14 Northern Colorado: This will be the Rams’ first game on the road of their nonconference schedule. The Bears went 12-20 last season, including what may still be a stinging victory over the Rams. This year the Rams will get the chance to go into Greeley and enact their revenge. The Bears’ leading scorer Dalton Knecht isn’t on the team anymore. This will be a competitive game, especially on the road.

Nov. 17 Kansas City: The Rams will return home to play the Roos, who went 11-21 last season. Kansas City lost both of their leading scorers, who combined for 34 points per game. This is a team the Rams should be able to take care of, especially with the game being played at home.

Nov. 22 Boston College: The Rams will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to play in the Hall of Fame Classic. The Eagles will be the toughest of the Rams’ opponents up to this point. They went 16-17 last season, including beating Wyoming. The Eagles’ leading scorer Quinten Post will return to the team. On a neutral court, this will be a hard-fought game for the Rams.

Nov. 23 Creighton or Loyola Chicago: The Rams’ second game of the Hall of Fame Classic will come against one of two teams. The Ramblers didn’t fare as well as the Blue Jays last season. The Ramblers went 10-21 but have been a tournament favorite a couple of times in previous years. If the Rams play them, they will be in a competitive game. However, it may be a different story if they play Creighton. The Blue Jays made it all the way to the Elite 8 before losing to San Diego State. With Ryan Kalkbrenner returning for Creighton, it would be a major upset for the Rams to pull out the win.

Nov. 29 Colorado: The Rocky Mountain Showdown will come to Moby Arena this year. The Rams played CU in Boulder, Colorado, last year and got blown out 93-65. Both of the Buffs’ leading scorers are returning to the team. The Buffs also added five-star recruit Cody Williams, who is a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft. You never know what can happen on any given night, especially at home, but for now, the Rams will head into this game as underdogs.

Dec. 2 Washington: The Huskies went 16-16 last season and will make for a fourth tough opponent for the Rams in a row. Two of their wins came against Colorado last season. The Huskies will return with their leading scorer, Keion Brooks Jr. The Rams will play Washington on a neutral court for the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational. This could be a good match and one the Rams may be able to use to bounce back if they lose to CU.

Ad

Dec. 6 Denver: The Rams will return home from Vegas to play the Pioneers. DU went 15-17 last season and will return with their leading scorer, Tommy Bruner. This will be a game the Rams should be able to take, especially with it being at home.

Dec. 9 St Mary’s: This will be another tough matchup for the Rams but one they won last season in a narrow 62-60 victory. The Gaels went 27-8 on their way to a fifth seed in the NCAA tournament. They will also return with their leading scorer, Logan Johnson. The Rams would once again need a big upset to come out victorious against the Gaels.

Dec. 17 Adams State: This will be the one and only Division II opponent on the Rams’ schedule during the 2023-24 season. The Grizzlies are coming off an abysmal 5-23 season last year. This is a game the Rams should win by double digits, especially with the Grizzlies losing their leading scorer last season.

Dec. 19 Loyola Marymount University: The Lions had a good season last year, going 19-12. However, one of their losses came in a 16-point defeat to the Rams. The Rams should take this game again this season, as the Lions lost their leading scorer Cam Shelton. Shelton averaged 21 points per game and is a big loss for the Lions.

If the Rams see improvements to the team from last year, they will be well poised to take on a tough nonconference schedule. The Rams have a real possibility to come into conference play with a 10-2 record if all goes well.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens waits for a play call from the bench Jan 21.
Isaiah Stevens returns to CSU for one last ride
Head to Head: Is CSU a volleyball school or a womens basketball school?
Head to Head: Is CSU a volleyball school or a women's basketball school?
Colorado State University student-athlete Sydney Mech with her three favorite works of art in the Visual Arts gallery
Las Obras Maestras de Sydney Mech- La Artista Detrás de- la Atleta
(Photo illustration by Serena Bettis)
McKenna Hofschild: Dejando su propio legado
Guard Isaiah Stevens (4) calls out the play name Pacer to his teammates at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Stevens, a senior year athlete, has proven to lead his team well under high stress situations. Fans can continue to expect a commanding court presence from Stevens. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.
Isaiah Stevens declares for NBA Draft
Colorado State guard John Tonje dribbles past Wyoming guard Ethan Anderson (20) Jan 21.
CSU basketball guard John Tonje enters transfer portal
More in Homepage
Despite the loss the Colorado State University Rams showed some good work as they fell short to the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium. Sep 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams football looks to regroup, refine during early bye week
The Andrew G. Clark Buildings A wing as seen from the Plaza Oct. 15. Clark is often subject to criticism due to its poor state of repair. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)
Clark renovations set to begin in 2024
How to prepare to backpack in Colorado
How to prepare to backpack in Colorado
Hoziers Unreal Unearth takes concept albums to new levels
Hozier's 'Unreal Unearth' takes concept albums to new levels
Secrest: Our self worth, inner peace shouldnt hinge on job title
Secrest: Our self worth, inner peace shouldn't hinge on job title
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
More in NCAA
Colorado State University Middle Blocker Karina Leber (42) and Outside Hitter Annie Sullivan (2) block the ball during the volleyball game against Stanford University Aug. 26. Stanford won 3-1.
Rams volleyball end Arkansas road trip 2-1
Colorado State University running back Kobe Johnson (0) ran the full field for a punt return and CSUs first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter vs the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sep. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams show promise despite blowout in home football opener
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
The Colorado State University football team plays against each other during the Green vs. Gold spring game in Canvas Stadium April 22.
CSU football looks to start fresh against Washington State
CSU volleyball struggles in Greeley as they drop 2 straight
CSU volleyball struggles in Greeley as they drop 2 straight
Pushing for success: CSU O-line reloaded
Pushing for success: CSU O-line reloaded
About the Contributor
Serena Bettis, Editor in Chief
Serena Bettis is your 2022-23 editor in chief and is in her final year studying journalism and political science. In her three years at The Collegian, Bettis has also been a news reporter, copy editor, news editor and content managing editor, and she occasionally takes photos, too. When Bettis was 5, her family moved from Iowa to a tiny town northwest of Fort Collins called Livermore, Colorado, before eventually moving to Fort Collins proper. When she was 8 years old, her dad enrolled at Colorado State University as a nontraditional student veteran, where he found his life's passion in photojournalism. Although Bettis' own passion for journalism did not stem directly from her dad, his time at CSU and with The Collegian gave her the motivation to bite down on her fear of talking to strangers and find The Collegian newsroom on the second day of classes in 2019. She's never looked back since. Considering that aforementioned fear, Bettis is constantly surprised to be where she is today. However, thanks to the supportive learning environment at The Collegian and inspiring peers, Bettis has not stopped chasing her teenage dream of being a professional journalist. Between working with her section editors, coordinating news stories between Rocky Mountain Student Media departments and coaching new reporters, Bettis gets to live that dream every day. When she's not in the newsroom or almost falling asleep in class, you can find Bettis working in the Durrell Marketplace and Café or outside gazing at the beauty that is our campus (and running inside when bees are nearby). This year, Bettis' goals for The Collegian include continuing its trajectory as a unique alt-weekly newspaper, documenting the institutional memory of the paper to benefit students in years to come and fostering a sense of community and growth both inside the newsroom and through The Collegian's published work. Bettis would like to encourage anyone with story ideas, suggestions, questions, concerns or comments to reach out to her at editor@collegian.com.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *