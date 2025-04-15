Pavelko: Modernization of country dancing is sweeping across nation

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Popular dancing shows often introduce the general population to new dancing styles like the cha-cha, pasodoble, Viennese waltz and Charleston. These are only some of many styles of dance, and in recent years, I have seen firsthand the increase in popularity of a different dance style: country.

Country dancing encapsulates several different styles of dance, including the two-step, square dancing, country swing and line dancing. Each one has its own unique style and rules. Some styles of country dancing are more popular in certain geographical areas than others, but I have witnessed the rise in popularity for most of these styles during my time in college.

Country dancing is a loose term, and it’s history is intertwined with Western dance. It was not until recent years that country swing seemed to become its own category of dance. While it used to be considered strictly Western dance, the Urban Cowboy movement of the ’70s and ’80s prompted country swing to be considered its own distinct category of partnered dance.

While country swing can still be found in “honky-tonk” bars — where it originated — people can also go to dance halls, like the new Chutes Dance Hall in Fort Collins, to get their fix of country swing.

These dance styles, which many people associate with southern or western states like Texas or Wyoming, have spread across the nation. Dancers can now compete in line dancing and country swing competitions, and there are even clubs to learn the basics of these dances. Colorado State University’s own Ram Country Dance Club offers lessons on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The apparent country dancing takeover is widely due to the modernization of these styles of dance. Because country swing is still considered a relatively new style of dance, new moves are constantly being created and popularized through social media. These new moves make country swing feel fresh and ever-expanding, and there seems to be no end to what the moves can look like.

The freedom and creativity that comes with country swing keeps people interested. I have been country swing dancing for over a year, and I still cannot seem to catch up with all the moves there are. However, not knowing all the moves keeps me interested and actually makes me want to dance more.

Country swing is not the only evolving dance style. Line dancing is also changing, not just in moves but in music as well. As someone who loves to line dance, I have noticed that I am more often dancing to artists like Pitbull or Jason Derulo than to traditional country music artists like Tim McGraw or George Strait. These modern artists have music that is more upbeat, allowing for new, complex and stylized dances.

In addition to the modernization of dance moves and music choices in country dancing, there have also been advancements in how it’s being shared. The country dancing population is taking to Instagram, TikTok and other social media sites to spread its popularity. Many of my friends follow hashtags about line dancing or country swing moves so their repertoires are constantly updated with the latest trends.

Country swing dancers can share new moves or teach mini-lessons via social media, which people can follow along with. Line dancers can showcase their newest choreography and share videos of themselves dancing to the most popular line dance songs.

Country dancing is taking full advantage of the modern age. With new moves, songs and even ways to share, country dancing has swept the nation and changed the way we think about country dancing.

