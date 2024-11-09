Waskey: 3rd-party voting is possible but not successful

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

In a time when basic political engagement can mean voting against your own ideologies, it is understandably tempting to vote third party. Why vote for the lesser of two evils when there is an option that doesn’t seem evil at all?

I am admittedly sympathetic to those who vote for a third party. If I believe that complacency equals violence, how can I vote for a candidate who is complacent in the face of genocide? As a more left-leaning Democrat, I’ve had issues with the Biden administration, and I have issues with Kamala Harris’ policies. It feels like I am contradicting my own ideologies by voting for Harris.

However, as communication studies Professor Karrin Vasby Anderson put it, “A protest vote for a third-party candidate feels more productive than supporting a party you have disagreements with.”

However, this election has taught me that voting in America is not a way for me to represent my ideologies; it is a tool that I must use to strategically protect the rights and livelihoods of marginalized groups that are at risk.

Anderson suggested that voting should be used as a mechanism for harm reduction rather than a way to protest politics.

“As citizens in a deliberative democracy, we should choose the candidate who can serve the interests of those most vulnerable in our community and who can govern in a way that is equitable and ethical,” Anderson said. “If we think about voting as harm reduction, then we’re never throwing away a vote.”

Christopher Celaya, the program assistant for the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, said voting third party can introduce the dreaded spoiler effect.

“Voting for a third party generally leads to a spoiler effect where you want somebody on the left and you vote for somebody else on the left that’s less likely to win,” Celaya said. “That diminishes both of their chances to win, and then the other side wins.”

But what about in a state like Colorado, where the electorate is most likely to vote Democrat regardless of how I vote? Celaya said voters should be careful of this mindset, especially considering Colorado is a “light blue” state.

“If too many people think that way, all of a sudden it becomes a problem,” Celaya said. “I wouldn’t vote third party in Colorado as readily as I would in, like, Massachusetts or a very red state like Mississippi.”

The fact is I won’t feel proud to cast my vote this year, no matter what. Voting third party serves nothing by my ego, and voting Democrat feels like I am not making an effort to create meaningful change. Young Democrats warned Harris that taking a lukewarm stance on Israel could cost her the election, and she has treated that like an empty threat. Maybe it was.

But maybe it wasn’t. Ultimately, voting is just one of many forms of crucial civic engagement. While a single vote might feel insignificant, it is powerful when combined with active participation in community issues, advocacy for policy change and support for local movements.

Supporting third parties outside of presidential elections is not a lost cause. Even though third parties are unlikely to impact the electorate, they can still impact the major parties. History has shown us that third-party candidates within major parties can change the party as a whole.

“If their ideas are more popular than the current platform, then the platform will have to evolve,” Celaya said. “Voters who are ideologically aligned with third-party policies should still advocate for them. This means participating in local politics, supporting grassroots movements and protesting the executive branch when needed.”

Voting is incredibly important, but change requires sustained action beyond Election Day. If we genuinely want to see change, we need to make our voices heard in every arena — not just the ballot box.