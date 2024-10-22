Let’s talk about best, worst horror movies ever released

‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice, carving pumpkins and, most importantly, Halloween movies. Today, I am here to give you my top three and bottom three movies in the classic horror genre.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

First on the list has to be the original “Halloween.” Released in 1978, “Halloween” was groundbreaking, marking a pivotal moment in the genre. It was the first of its kind. It set a precedent that would inspire countless films in the Halloween-themed horror genre.

In this movie, 15 years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois, with plans to kill again.

Halloween was directed by John Carpenter, an expert in all things spooky. Along with “Halloween,” he is also known for directing “The Thing,” another well-known horror film.

The film is known for its innovative use of suspense, the minimalistic score composed by Carpenter himself and iconic costumes and set design, particularly Michael Myers’ white mask. The film helped popularize the slasher genre — aka the best genre — and established many tropes that would be imitated in later films. The film’s low budget and significant box office success made it a landmark in independent filmmaking.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

The next film is “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” written by the one and only Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick.

This film perfectly captures the essence of Halloween by blending the strange, the whimsical and the eerie together. Its stop-motion animation creates a hauntingly beautiful world filled with detailed and creative imaginative characters. From Jack Skellington’s charm to Halloween Town’s quirky residents, every detail invites viewers into a realm where the bizarre is celebrated.

Even though the film is now known as a classic, the making of the movie was quite controversial. It was initially supposed to be a Disney-owned film, but Disney was worried the film would ruin its reputation. So it was released as a Touchstone Pictures production, and it was not until 2006 that “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was rereleased in 3D and rebranded as a Disney film.

“There were initial fears from the studio that the film might not be suitable for children due to its ghoulish characters,” the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences wrote.

‘Scream’ (1996)

The first “Scream,” released in 1996, is in third place. It was directed by Wes Craven, who also directed some of the other “Scream” films later on as well as “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

“Scream” is a true Halloween classic, specifically because of its reintroduction of the horror picture with a lot of self-awareness.

‘Scream’ is about a teenage girl who is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game, a year after the murder of her mother.

“Scream” is one of the greatest horror and slasher films ever made. One of the reasons for this is that Neve Campbell’s performance as Sidney Prescott is phenomenal, adding layers to the film with her emotional depth. Not to mention, the film’s opening scene with Drew Barrymore is iconic, setting the tone for the rest of the movie and showcasing Craven’s knack for suspense.

Now onto the bottom three.

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

“Friday the 13th” is a tired rehash of slasher tropes that failed to deliver anything except expected jump scares and lifeless dialogue. The plot is very shallow, revolving around a group of bland teenagers who are far more interested in their own love lives — scary movie trope — than in the mysterious killer stalking them.

The characters are so one-dimensional that you can’t help but root for the killer to eliminate them quickly — anything to end the monotony.

“Friday the 13th” ultimately feels like a lazy effort that doesn’t hold up to the test of time, like the director just threw together a bunch of cliches. The infamous Jason Voorhees is shown only in a memory, so he’s hardly even a factor here, making the whole film feel like a missed opportunity.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ (2022)

“Hocus Pocus 2“: loved by some, hated by me.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is a sequel that should not have happened. The first one would have been a wonderful stand-alone. This time around, it failed to capture the charm and magic of the original. While the nostalgia factor is definitely there, it quickly becomes obvious that it is relying a little too heavily on the first movie without adding anything new to the storyline.

While still entertaining, the once-iconic Sanderson sisters are given weak material that limits their potential for humor and mischief.

It’s as if the film was trying to capture the spark of the first movie but ended up just trying to be a cash grab. “Hocus Pocus 2″ serves as a reminder that some classics are better left untouched.

‘Frankenweenie’ (2012)

Finally, and it breaks my heart to say this, “Frankenweenie,” directed by the beloved Burton, was sadly a yawn.

“Frankenweenie” is about a young boy who brings his dog back to life, which starts an awful trend. The movie is a misfire from Tim Burton.

While the film’s animation is visually striking, with its signature black-and-white style, the charm quickly wears off as it becomes clear that the plot lacks depth and originality. The characters are disappointingly shallow, and the attempts at humor often fall flat, feeling more like recycled gags from Burton’s earlier works.

“Frankenweenie” is a visually appealing film that lacks the depth to resonate with audiences. Even a story about a rat who cooks has more depth than a boy bringing his best friend back to life. Burton fans may find it watchable, but it doesn’t hold a candle to his best works.

