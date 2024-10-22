Thorn: My Halloween costume is not my consent

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Halloween is upon us, and the festivities are ramping up.

Ad

Halloween takes on a new meaning in college, with the holiday revolving more around dressing up and partying all weekend long. College students opt to attend Halloween-themed house parties as opposed to trick-or-treating, and the sheet ghost costumes of childhood are traded in for more revealing, risque get-ups. While these parts of the holiday are incredibly fun, they come with safety concerns that must be acknowledged.

Dressing up for Halloween is a fun and joyful ritual for people of all ages. It is a great time to express your creativity and imagination and to dress in a way that makes you feel empowered.

Many people — especially in college — feel beautiful and empowered in more revealing costumes, as Halloween is one of the only days of the year it is considered socially acceptable to go out in very little clothing. However, there is still much progress to be made to ensure that Halloween is safe and fun for everyone, regardless of what people are wearing.

“For those attending Halloween parties, being surrounded by people in minimal clothing does not mean you can throw common courtesy and respect out the window. Treat the people around you with respect, compliment the creativity of their costumes and, if you are looking to flirt, do it with respect.”

Bars and house parties alike can be incredibly hostile and unsafe spaces during Halloween, and a lot of that revolves around sexual harassment. The problem is one that has persisted for generations — that some people think a revealing outfit is an invitation.

All too often, individuals who choose to wear revealing costumes are accused of “asking for it,” which contributes significantly to Halloween rape culture and victim blaming. This idea suggests that a person in a revealing outfit is putting themself out there to be objectified and harassed. Despite all of the incredible strides our society has made to dismantle rape culture, it unfortunately still must be said: A person’s costume does not determine their consent.

The topic of consent comes up frequently this time of year, as over 50% of all college sexual assaults occur in the fall, with many taking place around Halloween. This indicates that Halloween weekend — known colloquially as Halloweekend — is one of the most high-risk periods during the school year for sexual violence and harassment, and much of that stems from the fact that people believe respect and boundaries go out the window when alcohol and costumes are involved.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network defines consent as “an agreement between participants to engage in sexual activity.” It is also important to remember that consent does not only apply to sex. Consent also covers suggestive language, unwanted touches, kisses and any other words or actions that can be perceived as sexual advances. Any of these uninvited behaviors can and will cause significant discomfort and distress, regardless of what day of the year it is.

For those attending Halloween parties, being surrounded by people in minimal clothing does not mean you can throw common courtesy and respect out the window. Treat the people around you with respect, compliment the creativity of their costumes and, if you are looking to flirt, do it with respect.

For anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence or harassment, whether that be during Halloween or not, know that you are not alone, and there are resources to help you. It does not matter what you were wearing, how drunk you were, how you were dancing or anything else. It was not your fault. Do not hesitate to reach out to the police, Colorado State University’s Office of Title IX Programs and Gender Equity or the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center‘s Victim Advocacy Team. These programs are in place to provide confidential support to anyone who has been sexually harassed or assaulted and can supply anyone with the resources needed to recover.

Ad

At its core, Halloween is about fun, creativity and celebrating all things spooky. Everyone should feel safe expressing themselves and celebrating the holiday in a way that makes them feel confident. No one should feel like they have to look over their shoulder at all times due to the possibility of being victimized for what they are wearing. Everyone deserves to experience a fun and comfortable holiday, and the CSU community must look out for one another in order to make that happen.

Reach Astrid Thorn at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.