The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Cook: March Madness was a dream come true

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
August 21, 2024
Collegian | Damon Cook
Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, prior to the Michigan State and North Carolina tipoff March 23.

Editor’s Note: This content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “It’s not the destination; it’s the journey.”

Ad

But for me, March Madness was definitely about the destination.

It might be because the journey to Dayton, Ohio, involved a missed flight, followed by a multiple-hour flight delay that led to us entering the University of Dayton Arena just seconds before tipoff. We then left the next morning to fly to Charlotte, North Carolina, only to have issues at check-in, which gave us worries that we might not be able to fly.

This was followed by another multiple-hour delay during our layover in New York before we finally landed in Charlotte, only to discover the next day that we didn’t have the credentials to get into Spectrum Center. 

While I often try to make a positive observation of every negative situation, there is absolutely only one positive to that journey: the man who talked your favorite CTV anchor Leah Cackowski and your former-favorite KCSU host Kaleb Allen and I off of a ledge as we waited at the airport in Texas. His name was Kevin, and I remember our conversation with him like it was yesterday.

We talked about his time serving in the U.S. military and what we were doing covering Colorado State men’s basketball. I also remember him telling us we would make it to our game and that he would be watching and rooting for CSU because of us.

That man made everything feel like it would be alright, and despite my brain screaming at me that the sky was falling, the sincerity of Kevin saying we would make it before tipoff was so reassuring that I started to believe it, but everything outside of that moment was a total and complete disaster.

Yet all of that misfortune could not make the feeling of walking into the University of Dayton Arena and Spectrum Center any less magical. 

If you asked me two years ago where I thought I might be in the future, my answer never would have involved being in press row at a March Madness tournament.

For a very long time now, I have watched college basketball with an intensity that can only be described with a love for the game.

Ad

I have always looked up to guys like Jon Rothstein, Seth Davis and Jay Bilas, and seeing people on their level in Dayton and Charlotte covering the same event I was is still absolutely mind-blowing.

Walking into the University of Dayton Arena felt like an almost out-of-body experience. I sat there and watched the game, but it was like nothing I had ever experienced before.

I still remember feeling like I was waiting to wake up, but that wake-up never came, and I instead continued to sit there in my awe. I once again got that feeling in Charlotte. After watching March Madness year in and year out, that was the first tournament I had ever been to in person.

Living out that portion of my dreams and seeing all of my hard work finally come to fruition was nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever beyond thankful to The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media for helping make that experience happen.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Janay DeLoach wears the official Olympic Opening Ceremonies attire while speaking in Old Town. (Erik Petrovich | Collegian)
Rams to pros: Where are they now?
Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens drives the ball in a CSU men's basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
Isaiah Stevens impresses at NBA Summer League, fuels momentum for 2-way contract
Three basketball players in white and orange uniforms try to stop one player in a green and gold uniform from scoring. Lifting a basketball in his left hand, the green and gold player jumps above the others toward a basketball hoop.
Nique Clifford withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to CSU
More in Homepage
Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life
Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life
Meet the arts and entertainment desk: Giving artists a platform
Meet the arts and entertainment desk: Giving artists a platform
Meet the science desk: Traversing uncharted territory
Meet the science desk: Traversing uncharted territory
More in NCAA
A large group of volleyball players stands in a clumped circle with their hands held up in the center.
'Champions bring championships': CSU volleyball looks to finish what was left undone
Volleyball players stand next to each other on the side of the court, cheering on their out-of-frame teammates.
CSU volleyball preview 2024: Players, matches of note
One soccer player dribbles across the field while another tries to steal the ball.
CSU soccer preview 2024: Schedule, insights, players
About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."