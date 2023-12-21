Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Proulx: SDC accommodations really are for everyone

Caden Proulx, Print Director
February 13, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

For some reason, even though I had learning accommodations in high school, it took until I was a sophomore in college — about to flunk all my classes — for me to seek out accommodations from the Student Disability Center.

I wasn’t flunking my classes for the reason you’re assuming from reading this; I was flunking due to a terrible case of social anxiety disorder. I felt defeated. I couldn’t go in public without feeling intense sensations of anxiety throughout my body, and this made attending class impossible.

This made me feel like a complete failure as my grades dropped and the fridge stopped having food in it.

I reached out to Student Case Management thinking this fell more under their jurisdiction, and while SCM was helpful and kind, the life-saving intervention I eventually received came from the SDC. Like most of my friends, I was surprised to find out that the SDC could give accommodations to me for more than just my learning disabilities.

After listening to my experiences, the SDC immediately intervened in all of my classes, communicating with all of my professors. Suddenly, a burden I was carrying all by myself was lifted off my shoulders; I had the support of most professors, my accommodations specialist and the lovely people at The Collegian.

“If you are at a disadvantage compared to everyone else, you probably have a much harder time succeeding — and that’s what accommodations are for.”

With this intervention and support, I finished up the semester slaying — both academically and mentally. Now with my accommodations, school is so much more manageable, and I feel like I am able to be on the same level as my peers for the first time since getting here.

If you are reading this, this is your sign to make an appointment with the SDC — or maybe not. The thing most students hear about the SDC is their notoriously long waitlist for appointments. This was part of the reason it took me so long to see the SDC; every time I would make an appointment, it was too far into the semester at that point and therefore deemed useless to me.

While we should be mindful of keeping the SDC’s appointments open for students who need them, I think every student should consider whether it’s time to make an appointment for themselves.

A lot of students in college experience mental health challenges, but you can do a lot more for yourself than look into therapy and medication. If classes are overwhelming you to the point of you not being able to take care of your basic needs, you’re at a clear disadvantage compared to everyone else. Period. If you are at a disadvantage compared to everyone else, you probably have a much harder time succeeding — and that’s what accommodations are for.

I know the process of advocating for yourself is not as simple as I am making it sound. But I promise you, ask your cool professor, resident assistant, adviser or the folks at the resource centers, and they’ll probably help guide you through the entire process and get you the help you need.

People at this university — maybe not the university itself, but the people here — truly do care.

And this is the end of my manifesto. The SDC is not one size fits all or black and white. Disability truly is a spectrum, and the intersectionality with mental health is vast. I guarantee you that if you need it, the SDC has it.

Be kind to yourself.

Reach Caden Proulx at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Caden Proulx, Print Editor
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of assistant print editor his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


