Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Student groups rally at CSU mass assembly, raise concerns over resources, rights

Maci Lesh, Staff Reporter
April 6, 2026
Collegian | Allie Seibel
A student records Colorado State University student Amber Wright delivering remarks at the Mass Student Assembly on The Plaza Nov. 19, 2025. The assembly was held by The United Front, a collaboration between Students for Justice Palestine, CSU Young Democratic Socialists of America, CSU Students for Emancipation and Social Liberation, The People United CSU and CSU Young Dems. The protest called for revised free speech policies, freedom in Palestine and resistance from CSU against current federal directives.

Student organizations gathered on the Lory Student Center Plaza last Wednesday afternoon for the United Front for Freedom’s monthly Student Mass Assembly, where community members voiced concerns ranging from campus resource cuts to immigrant rights.

The event, held from 1-3 p.m. on April 1, was co-hosted by six organizations: The Young Democratic Socialists of America, Planned Parenthood Generation at CSU, Revolutionary Student Union CSU, Young Democrats at CSU, Students for Justice in Palestine and The People United. Organizers also accepted donations of food and clothing as part of a mutual aid effort.

The assembly opened with an open-mic style forum where students raised grievances about university resource allocation. One attendee criticized the university’s decision to build a new on-campus stadium, arguing that it came at the expense of an existing student community garden that had provided free, fresh produce.

Students also raised concerns about arts funding, with one speaker pointing out that student artists are required to pay for tickets to campus productions after attending four shows, while no such policy exists for athletic events.

“For people who have to work on this stuff, who put their heart into this stuff, their hours, their time, their everything — my roommate will be on campus from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. the whole week, … and she has to pay to go to this,” said Maya Denny, a YDSA member. 

Panel members representing the co-hosting organizations addressed how their groups are working to support marginalized communities on campus, particularly undocumented and transgender students.

Sophia Johnson, co-chair for SJP and development and retention chair for YDSA, spoke on the organization’s trans rights working group, which is pushing for more inclusive campus policies and supporting state-level legislation protecting gender-affirming care. She also noted that YDSA members testified before the ASCSU Senate in support of additional funding for the Pride Resource Center’s Lavender Cabinet.

“Especially now in Colorado, we need to make sure that we are providing a space for trans people to just exist,” Johnson said.

On immigration, Ant Albrecht, YDSA co-chair, urged students to verify Immigration and Customs Enforcement sightings through the Colorado Rapid Response Network before posting on social media, warning that unconfirmed reports generate unnecessary fear in undocumented communities.

“A lot of anxiety, a lot of fear comes from people who think they’re doing the right thing,” Albrecht said. “Go through (the network) first.”

Bereket Ahmed, a fourth-year biomedical mechanical engineering student and YDSA general member, said he is working to launch a mutual aid working group within the organization. He described mutual aid as a community-based system of resource sharing that includes food, clothing and skills and operates outside of profit-driven structures.

“Mutual aid would be for a community to come together and, based on the wants and needs, to offer that community to pull in resources for each other,” Ahmed said.

He framed the effort as foundational to broader organizing goals.

“We need to be able to support the people here if we want to expect them to unionize, to radicalize under our umbrella,” Ahmed said.

That emphasis on collective support carried throughout the event as speakers repeatedly returned to the idea that building strong, interconnected communities is essential to creating and sustaining change. Several speakers stressed the importance of including students in university decision-making processes and fostering collaboration across organizations.

The United Front for Freedom holds monthly mass assemblies to gather and discuss social issues. Ahmed said these gatherings serve as an accessible entry point for both students and community members.

“A mass assembly like this is valuable because it’s a great way for students, as well as anyone in the community, to come, voice their opinions, voice their concerns, not just about CSU but on a global scale as well,” Ahmed said.

Reach Maci Lesh at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in Campus
The gathered members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University ask questions regarding the proposed railway plans and what its impact would be March 25. Many of the questions focused on the costs associated with the proposed railway.
This week in ASCSU: LSAB updates, office hours reform
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his dog pose with the Associated Students of Colorado State University and guests on March 31. Polis visited with students as part of the Day at the Capitol event.
ASCSU annual Day at the Capitol promotes legislative engagement, student representation
Ant, a Colorado State University student, makes a plea to the gathered Associated Students of CSU senate members regarding CSU’s involvement with companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Woodward March 25. “Vote in favor of this career fair resolution,” Ant said. “Take a stand, and you will be remembered as we remember the ASCSU of the Vietnam War era, people that stood for something.”
This week in ASCSU: Career fair resolution passes, funding pocket pantries
More in Homepage
Drag performer Jenna Tavia crawls toward the front of the stage during her Monster High-themed number with Matilda Bixby during the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.
CSU’s annual drag show supports students in celebration of artistry
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 18 contestant Nini Coco walks through the audience and collects tips in her final number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. During a Q&A, Nini Coco spoke about growing up in North Texas and working to discover herself. "Finding drag was kind of this way for me to heal from some of these really difficult experiences that I had as a kid, feeling pressure to be one type of way," she said.
Gallery: Nini Coco joins student, local performers on CSU stage
Colorado State University track and field athlete Alora Tortorelli Cruz strains to get ahead in the women's 100-meter dash during CSU's Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.
Gallery: CSU track and field hosts Jack Christiansen Invitational
More in News
People protesting in Old Town Fort Collins on March 28. Holding a sign saying "you can't hide the Epstein files under a pile of bodies."
Gallery: Fort Collins assembles for third No Kings protest
Hunter Powell throws the shot put in the March 31, 2019 meet at University of Northern Colorado. Powell would go on to place 5th overall. (Alyse Oxenford | Collegian)
Breaking: CSU alumnus, Olympic bobsledder Hunter Powell announced as 2026 Universitywide Commencement speaker
No Kings protesters raise signs during the rally at Fort Collins’ Civic Center Park to hear speeches, music and shoutouts from community organizations prior to the march March 28. As part of the third No Kings rally, roughly 10,000 attendees marched through Fort Collins protesting the actions of President Donald Trump's administration.
'This isn't American': Fort Collins residents assemble for third No Kings protest
About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is returning for her third and final year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. Seibel is a senior studying journalism and media communication with minors in business administration, legal studies and political science. Following graduation in May, she plans to attend law school. She is a member of the CSU Honors program and also serves as an Honors ambassador, and she delights in getting to interact with prospective and new honors students each year. She is also involved around campus with the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, recently completing the CSU in D.C. internship program where she served as a communications intern with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators based in Washington, D.C. She is a member of both the Society of Professional Journalists and Phi Alpha Delta pre-law fraternity. Seibel has won journalistic awards on both the state and national levels across her years and focuses her reporting mainly on state and local politics in Fort Collins and Colorado, as well as investigative reporting. Seibel’s journey to this, her final year at The Collegian, began before her college career even started, hired as news editor before she began as a student on campus. From there, she became the editor in chief of The Collegian her sophomore year and is the first to hold three terms at the helm of the 134-year-old institution. Seibel is deeply committed to the legacy of The Collegian both in print and online, and she takes the responsibility of safeguarding the paper, alongside ensuring constant innovation and relevancy, very seriously. She has never been prouder of anything than she is of her three — soon to be four — years of work at this newspaper. Outside of work and other responsibilities, Seibel can be found tucked away with a book, trying out a new recipe, planning out where in the world she wants to travel to next, cross stitching or completing yet another paint-by-numbers kit that her apartment walls do not have space for. Seibel credits The Collegian with giving her a voice and allowing her to find her strength. She has entered her final year with bittersweet anticipation for what is to come.