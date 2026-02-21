Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Candidates announced for 2026 ASCSU elections

Claire VanDeventer, Staff Reporter
February 20, 2026
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Collegian File Illustration

The Associated Students of Colorado State University has announced the candidates for the upcoming student government elections. Three pairs of candidates are running for the roles of student body president and vice president.

The candidates are: Jakye Nunley and Abraham Mapatano; Estevan Vega and Miriam Hill; and Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg for president and vice president, respectively. 

Nunley currently serves as ASCSU president, and Mapatano is a junior economics student. Vega represents the College of Natural Sciences in the ASCSU Senate, and Hill serves as the chair of the Women’s and Social Justice Caucus. Quesada-Stoner serves as the chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and Gregg serves as the ASCSU Director of Unified Success. 

Ryer Roberts represents the College of Agricultural Sciences in the senate and is running unopposed for the position of speaker of the senate.

Several students are running to fill open seats in the ASCSU Senate as well.

The College of Liberal Arts has three students running to fill a seat in the senate. The candidates are: Quinlan Kelleher, Yishai Trowbridge and Alexandria Yates. 

In the College of Agricultural Sciences, two students are running for a seat in the senate. The candidates are: Morgan Nicklaus and Aidan Datteri.

Two students are running to fill seats to represent the Warner College of Natural Resources.The candidates are: Carlie Jeffries and Farah Djama.

Jon Jones is running for a seat to represent the College of Health and Human Sciences. Jared McGlothlin is running for a seat to represent the Graduate Council, and Kieran Bakken is running for a seat to represent the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering. Haven Bohn is running to fill a seat representing Intra-University students.

Write-in candidates may still run for office if they file a declaration of candidacy with the elections manager, attend a one-on-one election orientation with the elections manager before voting begins and submit all required materials by noon on the last day of voting.

The campaigning period will run from Feb. 23 to March 6, and voting will take place from March 9-11.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to continue the role of managing editor of The Collegian for the 2025-26 school year. Parcells is in her final year of two degrees, receiving a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing stories and connecting with the people around her, becoming the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world and community around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in grad school applications, research papers or political theory, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or tucked into a corner booth with a book at any local coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.