Candidates announced for 2026 ASCSU elections

The Associated Students of Colorado State University has announced the candidates for the upcoming student government elections. Three pairs of candidates are running for the roles of student body president and vice president.

The candidates are: Jakye Nunley and Abraham Mapatano; Estevan Vega and Miriam Hill; and Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg for president and vice president, respectively.

Nunley currently serves as ASCSU president, and Mapatano is a junior economics student. Vega represents the College of Natural Sciences in the ASCSU Senate, and Hill serves as the chair of the Women’s and Social Justice Caucus. Quesada-Stoner serves as the chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and Gregg serves as the ASCSU Director of Unified Success.

Ryer Roberts represents the College of Agricultural Sciences in the senate and is running unopposed for the position of speaker of the senate.

Several students are running to fill open seats in the ASCSU Senate as well.

The College of Liberal Arts has three students running to fill a seat in the senate. The candidates are: Quinlan Kelleher, Yishai Trowbridge and Alexandria Yates.

In the College of Agricultural Sciences, two students are running for a seat in the senate. The candidates are: Morgan Nicklaus and Aidan Datteri.

Two students are running to fill seats to represent the Warner College of Natural Resources.The candidates are: Carlie Jeffries and Farah Djama.

Jon Jones is running for a seat to represent the College of Health and Human Sciences. Jared McGlothlin is running for a seat to represent the Graduate Council, and Kieran Bakken is running for a seat to represent the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering. Haven Bohn is running to fill a seat representing Intra-University students.

Write-in candidates may still run for office if they file a declaration of candidacy with the elections manager, attend a one-on-one election orientation with the elections manager before voting begins and submit all required materials by noon on the last day of voting.

The campaigning period will run from Feb. 23 to March 6, and voting will take place from March 9-11.

