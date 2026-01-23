Meet the spring 2026 news desk: New editor, same commitment

From current events to campus chronicles, The Collegian continues to serve its readers accurate, independent and impactful news. With a new member on board, The Collegian news desk reaffirms its old commitment to a high journalistic standard that centers Colorado State University students and Fort Collins community members above all else.

The Collegian welcomes Laila Shekarchian to its editorial staff for the 2026 spring semester. Shekarchian, a dedicated reporter of three years and an accomplished senior at CSU, joins Chloe Waskey to continue the Collegian’s legacy of ethical, fair and thorough reporting.

Together, Shekarchian and Waskey intend to guide news coverage that ultimately informs with integrity and responsibility. With a shared commitment to ethical journalism, the duo aims to strengthen The Collegian’s role as a trusted source of information for CSU students and Fort Collins residents alike.

For more information regarding the ethical standards of the news coverage, readers can refer to a letter published earlier this academic year titled “What to expect from The Collegian news desk” as well as the code of ethics outlined by the Society of Professional Journalists. The biographies of both Waskey and Shekarchian are included below.

Chloe Waskey

Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian.

Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent.

As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism.

Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian.

Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.

Laila Shekarchian

Laila Shekarchian is thrilled to step into the role of news editor at The Collegian for her final semester at CSU.

Shekarchian first joined The Collegian as a staff reporter on the news, life & culture and arts & entertainment desks during her freshman year before serving as the ASCSU beat reporter throughout her sophomore year and first semester of her junior year.

In her time covering student government, Shekarchian developed a strong interest in campus policy and student advocacy, and she looks forward to passing on the ASCSU beat and improving its coverage through her role as news editor.

Shekarchian will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Following her time at CSU, she plans to attend law school and pursue international law to continue her advocacy for immigrant and global communities.

As an Iranian-American, Shekarchian has long been interested in international media and politics and enjoys spending time abroad exploring new places and cultures. Her background has shaped both her academic interests and her journalistic approach, emphasizing representation and cultural understanding.

When she is not in the ASCSU Senate Chambers or chasing a story on campus, she enjoys traveling, cooking, hiking and spending time with her friends, dog and cat.

Shekarchian is excited to take on this new role and looks forward to another wonderful semester with The Collegian.