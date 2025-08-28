LFTE: What to expect from The Collegian news desk

With a 134-year presence in the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities, The Collegian stands as a valuable, reputable and reliable source of pertinent information. Dedicated CSU students with a passion for public service consistently operate the news desk, having covered everything from overseas military conflicts and community protests to government actions and the broader arc of Fort Collins’ history since 1891.

In 2025, the news team remains committed to the same level of high quality journalism our readers have come to expect. With polarized political landscapes and evolving technology fueling a growing distrust of established news media sources, our editorial team thought it timely to detail our process for making good on our commitment.

Code of ethics

The Collegian adheres to the ethical code outlined by the Society of Professional Journalists and strives to ensure that all published content is accurate, fair and thorough. Our reporters act with integrity by maintaining the four pillars of ethical journalism: Seek truth and report it, minimize harm, act independently and be accountable and transparent. We vow to foster the free and democratic exchange of information above all else and encourage our readers to hold our team accountable to our standards.

Our commitment to ethical journalism requires that our staff acts with integrity regardless of role, responsibility or personal opinion. As the independent voice of CSU, The Collegian does not embrace or promote any political party or point of view. This is especially true for our news coverage, which has been and will continue to be unbiased, true and fair. We will not stray away from any potentially sensitive or controversial subjects if we believe coverage of such topics fosters the free exchange of information.

In order to maintain our standard of factual coverage, each piece of news passes through at least three pairs of hands prior to publication, and all information is thoroughly fact-checked every step of the way. We seek out multiple experts for every article, and our rigorous editorial process ensures that we seek truth and hold one another accountable to it at all times.

Finally, we affirm that we hold the interests and well-being of our readers in the highest regard. If any sources or members of the public are put in harm’s way due to our conduct or coverage, we will seek to quell the conflict by any means necessary. Our writers are required to treat all groups of people with dignity and respect, and all potentially sensitive subjects will be covered accordingly. Anonymity can be granted to sources when it is absolutely necessary to protect their safety.

Breaking news

Emergencies on CSU’s campus and in its immediate vicinity are bound to happen, and our team takes pride in responding to a developing situation. While CSU’s safety resources deliver immediate information on active situations in and around campus, our team uses our platform to follow-up with a detailed, journalistic account of events, usually within minutes of the situation’s initial reporting.

In doing so, we maintain close contact with CSU’s Director for Crisis Communications Nik Olsen and other campus officials to ensure reliable and timely information from a human source is disseminated as soon as possible. This process proves especially valuable for those outside of the CSU community, as text and email alerts are reserved for CSU students and staff.

Just in the past academic year, the news team covered a residence hall fire, active assailant situations and Fort Collins City Council hearings, not to mention sweeping federal directives leaving the university community uncertain. Issuing breaking information on federal policy deviated somewhat from our norm, but we felt a duty to inform our readers of federal developments with direct effects on many Fort Collins residents.

Student government

As part of a contract between The Collegian’s parent corporation, Rocky Mountain Student Media, and the Associated Students of Colorado State University, the news desk provides thorough coverage of CSU’s student body government. Weekly coverage of ASCSU Senate sessions is a mainstay of the paper’s digital presence, in addition to other pertinent developments and the annual election cycle.

Though the contract mandates our coverage of ASCSU, The Collegian’s long-standing relationship with the association indicates an ongoing mutual respect and understanding between CSU’s two longest-standing student organizations. ASCSU oversees nearly $57 million annually in student fee revenue and plays a significant role in campus life, rendering student government processes just as impactful to our student readers as state or federal government policy updates.

As such, we approach ASCSU coverage with the same diligence and care as any other political coverage, providing students across both organizations with valuable job experience and the broader student body with timely updates on programs and processes affecting them.

The Collegian editorial staff looks forward to another year of producing high-quality news for the CSU community. We deeply appreciate our readers, and we aim to be servants of the public at all times. We encourage readers to engage in dialogue with the newsroom by reaching out to editors via the emails listed on the staff page, submitting tips from the homepage, submitting letters or simply stopping by our office.

Reach Sam Hutton and Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.