ASCSU senate discusses student visas, introduces accessibility legislation

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
April 6, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Martin Castañon gives statements to the students gathered in the Associated Students of Colorado State University senate chambers Feb. 19. “Cultural Resource Centers are more than physical spaces,” Castañon said. “They are lifelines that strengthen our community by nurturing each student’s well-being and mental health. These centers create ripples of positivity and change every day.”

The Associated Students of Colorado State University discussed and voted on multiple pieces of legislation during the 25th session of the 54th senate.

Items on this week’s agenda included ensuring accessibility at campus events, fair financial distribution between ASCSU branches and making edits to the ASCSU constitution.

To begin the session, multiple students made statements about the six international students at CSU whose visas had been revoked by the federal government. During gallery input, a student denounced CSU’s compliance with federal directives and called on the university and ASCSU to protect the rights of all students.

“If the administration is working behind the scenes to protect students and their rights, then that information needs to be made public so students here know that they are being advocated for,” said Ian Catcher, a third-year student. “I am calling on ASCSU to immediately and officially denounce the actions of (the U.S.) Homeland Security and the State Department, as well as the administration’s seeming lack of any attempt to provide protection to these students. I also call on ASCSU to collaborate with student organizations to protest these hideous actions.”

During executive reports, ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo briefly discussed the matter.

“I had what I felt was a really productive meeting with Provost (Marion) Underwood about exactly what was just talked about in gallery input because it deeply concerned me as well,” DeSalvo said. “Not only seeing six students from our institution but around 10 across the state of Colorado having their visas revoked. There have been questions of exactly why this had happened, and these folks weren’t politically active people, … so the idea that their politically active nature was the reason in which they got deported is not the case for this institution.”

DeSalvo went on to say that the students had the option to leave on their own terms and finish their degrees remotely, which is what they ultimately decided to do.  The other option was to stay at CSU with the understanding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could uproot them at any time and potentially cut off their communication with CSU.

“This is a very difficult situation for the international community on campus, of course, and there have been communications sent directly to international students on what resources are available,” DeSalvo said. “If you’re an international student, at any time you can go to the Office of International Programs and have an in-person conversation on what options are available to you. Student Legal Services is also being ‘beefed up’ with folks with a more keener understanding of immigration services.”

This week, Lex #5423, “The Accommodations Act,” was introduced. The lex aims to ensure accessibility at all ASCSU events by allocating $15,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to purchase mobility assistive technology, which any CSU entity could use for future events.

“This is just so that ASCSU, as an organization that serves all students at CSU, are holding ourselves and setting an example to the highest standard of accessibility that we can manage at this time,” said Parliamentarian Madeleine Kamberg, an author of the legislation.

Following Q&A, the lex was sent to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Internal Affairs committees for further review.

Senate also passed Bill #5412, “El Centro SOMOS Latinx/é Family and Community Celebration.” The legislation aims to allocate $5,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to support graduation celebrations hosted by Cultural Resource Centers. El Centro will be allocated $2,500 for their celebration. Additionally, $1,000 will be distributed to the Pride Center and $1,500 will be allocated to the Academic Advancement Center for their respective celebrations.

Following discussion and debate, the legislation passed with unanimous consent.

Lex #5420, “Ensuring Fair Financial Distribution Within ASCSU Branches,” was also introduced. The lex aims to codify fair, balanced and proportional funding to all branches of ASCSU to uphold a system of checks and balances within the organization.

Following Q&A, the lex was sent to the Budgetary and Internal Affairs committees for review.

Senate also discussed Lex #5418, “Budget Sunshine Act.” The lex aims to alter the ASCSU constitution, senate bylaws and executive job descriptions to increase public access to ASCSU finances and encourage public input when developing the budget.

Following discussion and debate, the legislation was approved and continued with unanimous consent and subsequently sent to the Internal Affairs Committee for review.

Lex #5419, “Establishing A Voting Caucus,” was discussed as well. The lex will establish a voting caucus under Article VI of the ASCSU Constitution.

During discussion and debate, senators agreed that the legislation will safeguard senators’ position in student government in the event that their constituencies are dissolved. The lex was approved by voice vote and sent to the Internal Affairs Committee for further review.

Senate also introduced lex #5421, “Amending Committee Chair Job Descriptions.” If passed, the lex will amend the job description of committee chairs to require attendance at all senate sessions for increased transparency and efficiency.

Following Q&A, the lex was sent to the Internal Affairs and DEI committees for additional review.

Lastly, lex #5422, “Codification of Subcommittees,” was introduced. The lex alters the ASCSU Constitution and senate bylaws to clarify the role of subcommittees.

Following Q&A, the legislation was sent to the University Affairs and DEI committees for review.

ASCSU Senate will resume April 9.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.