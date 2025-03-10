ASCSU’s Day at the Capitol reinforces student engagement, relationship with local governments

Colorado State University’s student government, the Associated Students of CSU, brought connections to local legislators with their annual Day at the Capitol event March 10.

The trip aims to introduce students to local government on a statewide level, highlighting the importance of civic engagement on smaller levels than the federal government. Students were able to sit in on sessions in both the House and Senate and also network and connect with state legislators.

Following the House and Senate sessions, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera spoke to the group, sharing her background and offering wisdom to those involved in the political process.

“As you look ahead to your own futures, know that success isn’t always about having a perfect plan,” Primavera said. “It’s about being adaptable, staying curious and making the most of the opportunities that come your way. You don’t have to have it all figured out today. But if you commit to growing, learning and taking on new challenges, I promise you’ll end up exactly where you’re meant to be.”

A luncheon with legislators followed Primavera’s meeting, wherein ASCSU representatives and other students were able to connect with government officials on issues impacting students at CSU and across Colorado.

Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, whose district encompasses CSU, discussed the event and why it matters not just for students interested in government but in his work as well.

“I always appreciate the work ASCSU does,” Boesenecker said. “I mean, they show up, they advocate for issues at the local, state and federal level, and for me, it’s really critical that I hear from learners and students in our community to understand what issues I should prioritize.”

Nick DeSalvo is the current ASCSU student body president and was the first to be elected to serve two terms since 1989. He reflected on his values and responsibilities to fellow students.

“For me, it’s just an honor to be able to walk into meetings with legislators, advocate for student needs and issues and be able to share the stories that I hear on a consistent basis,” DeSalvo said.

“All of these things are at the hands of young people as we begin to shape this world, and I recommend that everyone take advantage of that.” -Jakye Nunley, ASCSU chief of staff

Also discussed was access to education, which has been a priority for DeSalvo, and motivation for continuing to meet with officials at the state level.

“Colorado ranks almost at the bottom of the nation in terms of public investment for higher education, and so that means our tuition is naturally higher than other states,” DeSalvo said. “And so just getting in front of legislators, talking about how college has been — to not only me but the folks I represent — and really stressing how tuition needs to stay low so that college can be as accessible for everyone.”

The organization of the event was led by Ava Wilkins, who currently serves as the director of governmental affairs within ASCSU. She underscored the importance of civic engagement and being informed, not only on nationwide issues but on local ones as well.

“There’s no substitute for seeing the legislative process and understanding how it works,” Wilkins said. “Especially with the shifting federal landscape, it’s really important that students understand what’s happening at the state level, what bills are being passed, what protections they have and being able to witness that.”

Jakye Nunley, the ASCSU chief of staff, focused on how to bring advocacy from the Capitol back to campus along with what relationship building and advocacy can look like for students.

“(It) will be so fun, not only to see, like, how they facilitate their conversations but also so we could be in the room and have context of things that we pull from to say, ‘This is exactly where we’re advocating’ when we get back,” Nunley said. “I always want people to challenge us on exactly what it is that we’re advocating for, you know, and how we did that and how we showed up.”

Accessibility can be an issue for those who want to get involved, and Nunley stressed the option of online meeting minutes and livestreams as resources for anyone interested in the legislative process.

“Not being able to go to the Capitol is a barrier but only to a certain extent,” Nunley said. “All of these things are at the hands of young people as we begin to shape this world, and I recommend that everyone take advantage of that.”

Students in attendance were also given tours of the Capitol building and the opportunity to sit in on various committees, including one on nuclear energy as a clean energy source.

Rep. Eliza Hamrick, who covers Arapahoe and Douglas counties, commended ASCSU on their relationship with local governance.

“(ASCSU) really (does) set up some amazing opportunities for this back-and-forth dialogue between students and legislators, more than any of the other universities in the state,” Hamrick said.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.