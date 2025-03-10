Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

ASCSU’s Day at the Capitol reinforces student engagement, relationship with local governments

Aubree Miller, News Editor
March 13, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University and Colorado state legislators gather on an interior stairwell of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver for a photo March 10. ASCSU’s Day at the Capitol serves as an opportunity for students to meet with their representatives and see the process that goes into passing legislation.

Colorado State University’s student government, the Associated Students of CSU, brought connections to local legislators with their annual Day at the Capitol event March 10.

The trip aims to introduce students to local government on a statewide level, highlighting the importance of civic engagement on smaller levels than the federal government. Students were able to sit in on sessions in both the House and Senate and also network and connect with state legislators. 

Following the House and Senate sessions, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera spoke to the group, sharing her background and offering wisdom to those involved in the political process.

“As you look ahead to your own futures, know that success isn’t always about having a perfect plan,” Primavera said. “It’s about being adaptable, staying curious and making the most of the opportunities that come your way. You don’t have to have it all figured out today. But if you commit to growing, learning and taking on new challenges, I promise you’ll end up exactly where you’re meant to be.”

A luncheon with legislators followed Primavera’s meeting, wherein ASCSU representatives and other students were able to connect with government officials on issues impacting students at CSU and across Colorado. 

Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, whose district encompasses CSU, discussed the event and why it matters not just for students interested in government but in his work as well.

“I always appreciate the work ASCSU does,” Boesenecker said. “I mean, they show up, they advocate for issues at the local, state and federal level, and for me, it’s really critical that I hear from learners and students in our community to understand what issues I should prioritize.”

Colorado Rep. Andrew Boesenecker speaks to members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University during their Day at the Capitol event March 10. (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Nick DeSalvo is the current ASCSU student body president and was the first to be elected to serve two terms since 1989. He reflected on his values and responsibilities to fellow students.

“For me, it’s just an honor to be able to walk into meetings with legislators, advocate for student needs and issues and be able to share the stories that I hear on a consistent basis,” DeSalvo said.

“All of these things are at the hands of young people as we begin to shape this world, and I recommend that everyone take advantage of that.” -Jakye Nunley, ASCSU chief of staff

Also discussed was access to education, which has been a priority for DeSalvo, and motivation for continuing to meet with officials at the state level. 

“Colorado ranks almost at the bottom of the nation in terms of public investment for higher education, and so that means our tuition is naturally higher than other states,” DeSalvo said. “And so just getting in front of legislators, talking about how college has been — to not only me but the folks I represent — and really stressing how tuition needs to stay low so that college can be as accessible for everyone.”

The organization of the event was led by Ava Wilkins, who currently serves as the director of governmental affairs within ASCSU. She underscored the importance of civic engagement and being informed, not only on nationwide issues but on local ones as well. 

“There’s no substitute for seeing the legislative process and understanding how it works,” Wilkins said. “Especially with the shifting federal landscape, it’s really important that students understand what’s happening at the state level, what bills are being passed, what protections they have and being able to witness that.”

Jakye Nunley, the ASCSU chief of staff, focused on how to bring advocacy from the Capitol back to campus along with what relationship building and advocacy can look like for students. 

“(It) will be so fun, not only to see, like, how they facilitate their conversations but also so we could be in the room and have context of things that we pull from to say, ‘This is exactly where we’re advocating’ when we get back,” Nunley said. “I always want people to challenge us on exactly what it is that we’re advocating for, you know, and how we did that and how we showed up.”

Accessibility can be an issue for those who want to get involved, and Nunley stressed the option of online meeting minutes and livestreams as resources for anyone interested in the legislative process.

“Not being able to go to the Capitol is a barrier but only to a certain extent,” Nunley said. “All of these things are at the hands of young people as we begin to shape this world, and I recommend that everyone take advantage of that.”

Students in attendance were also given tours of the Capitol building and the opportunity to sit in on various committees, including one on nuclear energy as a clean energy source.

Members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University sit in on a Colorado Senate committee meeting during the Day at the Capitol event March 10. The committee discussed incorporating nuclear energy into the list of accepted clean energy sources. (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Rep. Eliza Hamrick, who covers Arapahoe and Douglas counties, commended ASCSU on their relationship with local governance.

“(ASCSU) really (does) set up some amazing opportunities for this back-and-forth dialogue between students and legislators, more than any of the other universities in the state,” Hamrick said.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back ’80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.