Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

ASCSU highlights progress, advocacy in State of the Association Address

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
March 10, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Basic Needs Jorja Whyte discusses the importance of love and community action during the State of the Association March 5. “We are responsible for the students who come after us,” Jorja said. “That is the power of ASCSU. We’re not just a student organization. Like love, we are a force for real, tangible change.”

On March 5, the Associated Students of Colorado State University hosted its second annual State of the Association Address in the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center.

The event, modeled after the State of the Union Address, allowed ASCSU representatives to reflect on their achievements and initiatives under the current administration and look ahead to the future of the organization.

Those in attendance included CSU students, faculty and prominent community leaders including Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, CSU President Amy Parsons and interim President of CSU Pueblo Rico Munn.

Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo and CSU President Amy Parsons listen to speakers during the State of the Association event in the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center March 5. (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Before the event began, Parsons reflected on her past experience as a member of ASCSU and her admiration for current student leaders.

“I’m the president, but I’m also an ASCSU alum, so this was my happy place when I was a student,” Parsons said. “I really respect their leadership and what they’ve done for CSU, so especially for Nick DeSalvo, I want to hear what he’s got to say tonight.”

“We’re not just here to celebrate the work that we’ve done. We’re here to reflect on what it truly means to build and sustain something greater than ourselves. … At ASCSU, this work — this labor of love — is at the heart of our organization.” -Jorja Whyte, ASCSU director of basic needs

ASCSU Chief of Staff Jakye Nunley, who organized the event, emphasized the importance of unity among student leaders and opportunities to collaborate.

“I feel like it’s amazing to have that recognition and that shared happenstance of acknowledging that we all desire to do the same work and do it at the same frequency, at the same pace,” Nunley said. “I think it’ll work for a great future collaboration, and I’m really excited to see what comes of this.”

Throughout the event, several ASCSU representatives took the stage to share their thoughts, experiences and hopes for the organization.

Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Governmental Affairs Ava Wilkins talks about the accomplishments of ASCSU during the State of the Association event in the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center March 5. “What really is advocacy?” Wilkins said. “What does advocacy entail to me? To me, this year has meant meeting with students as often as I can and truly listening to their perspectives.” (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Ava Wilkins, who directs the governmental affairs department, reflected on the challenges of advocacy and the responsibilities of student leaders.

“When I pledged to advocate, I don’t think I really understood what that would mean until now,” Wilkins said. “To me, this year has meant meeting with students as often as I can and truly listening to their perspectives. Sometimes they bring up issues that I think are political lightning rods that I’m a little nervous to tackle, but I have to know that they’re not political issues — they’re student issues.”

Munn took the opportunity to discuss the importance of leadership and the responsibility of those in power.

“I have a clear understanding of what is important to me, what I believe in and what I’m willing to risk, and I think those are incredibly important components of mission-driven leadership, that understanding of your purpose and that understanding of what you’re willing to risk,” Munn said.

Munn went on to acknowledge the current administration at CSU and its impact on students.

“What I can tell you here at CSU Fort Collins is that we are very fortunate to have a great model of that kind of leadership in our president, Amy Parsons,” Munn said. “Some of the efforts to build student support, to rally student spirit, all those things are about making this a place where people want to be.”

Jorja Whyte, the director of basic needs, gave a speech about the values of ASCSU and what drives the organization to continue its advocacy efforts.

“We’re not just here to celebrate the work that we’ve done,” Whyte said. “We’re here to reflect on what it truly means to build and sustain something greater than ourselves. … At ASCSU, this work — this labor of love — is at the heart of our organization.

She continued to discuss the initiatives and accomplishments of the current CSU administration, including the continuance of the ASCSU Pocket Pantries and organizing the first-ever basic needs summit to advocate for students in a renewed way.

“Love is the hours we spend shopping for food, stocking the Pocket Pantry, making sure that when a student walks through those doors, they find something that not just nourishes their body but their sense of belonging,” Whyte said. “Love is believing in our agency enough to create the state of Colorado’s first-ever higher education basic needs summit because we refuse to accept that housing insecurity and food insecurity are inevitable for our students.”

Whyte also called on future student leaders to continue to advocate for students and make palpable change.

“How will you make your love tangible, not just in the moments when it’s easy, but when it’s hard because change is not inevitable (and) progress is not automatic?” Whyte said. “It happens because people like you choose to show up to fight for something better and to believe that our actions, our choices, can shape the future of this campus and the lives of students who come after us if we are to build a better CSU, a better world.”

Associated Students of Colorado State University director of public relations Joseph Godshall opens the State of the Association event in the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center March 5. “Tonight you will hear from all sorts of dedicated leaders who have devoted their time and energy to making a difference,” Godshall said. “We will reflect on our progress, acknowledge the challenges that still lie ahead, and most importantly, reaffirm our commitment to serving this student body with integrity, passion and purpose.” (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

The night concluded with a speech from student body President Nick DeSalvo. During his remarks, DeSalvo reflected on the organization’s most notable accomplishments in the last year.

“From the last time I gave this speech, ASCSU has celebrated a number of monumental wins, including and certainly not limited to the first piece of ASCSU-centered legislation run at the Capitol in nearly a decade, the revival of impactful events like Grill the Buffs and RailJam that create lasting memories for students on this campus, saving Rams thousands in tuition dollars by our advocacy with the joint budget committee and the elimination of an ordinance that has plagued students and residents in the City of Fort Collins for decades, known as U+2,” DeSalvo said.

Looking ahead, DeSalvo encouraged student leaders to recognize their impact on campus and their responsibilities in shaping the future of ASCSU.

“Now, perhaps I’m breaking some conventions of a State of the Association speech, but I’m not going to assign any particular word to the condition of ASCSU,” DeSalvo said. “Instead, the condition of ASCSU is defined by each of us every single day with every single action we undertake as student leaders.”

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor stands at a speaking podium looking to his left and clapping. To his left sits Speaker Pro Tempore Brooke Reese in sunglasses and to his right sits Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly, both clapping as well. Behind them is a clear sign with the ASCSU logo spelled out.
ASCSU opens applications for 2025 elections
Dozens of students fill the senate chamber of the Associated Students of Colorado State University to share their experiences and listen to others' statements about the impact CSU's Cultural Resource Centers have had on them Feb. 19.
This week in ASCSU: Senate holds emergency session to pass pending legislation
Senators of the Associated Students of Colorado State University representing different Cultural Resource Centers stand in the front of the ASCSU senate chamber waiting to speak Feb. 19. Students and staff of various CRCs came to share their experiences on campus and the impact the centers have had on their lives.
This week in ASCSU: Constitutional amendments, DEIA student support
More in Homepage
Horoscopes March 10-16
Horoscopes March 10-16
A man and woman sit on chairs on a stage together in front of a blue and green lit curtain.
Darrick Hamilton opens CSU Democracy Summit with call for economic justice
Speaker Dominik Stecula and student moderator Ethan McGuinness address attendees at the Colorado State University Democracy Summit 2025 event titled "Code vs. Consequence: The Tech & Policy Debate on Misinformation and Social Media" March 7.
'Code vs. Consequence' event discusses impact of AI, misinformation on social media 
More in News
Senior fellow at think tank New America and lecturer at Johns Hopkins University Lee Drutman gives a keynote speech about democracy innovation during The College of Liberal Arts Democracy Summit in the Lory Student Center Thursday, March 6. “This is a system process and it requires system solutions,” Drutman said.
Democracy Summit hosts Lee Drutman for conversation on polarization, system reform
John Henderson, the associate dean of students at Colorado State University, gives a keynote speech at the Highly Mobile Student Summit focusing on how to support students coming from homelessness, foster care and migrant backgrounds March 7. "How do we hold onto the system's view and work with others who don't see the systems?" Henderson said. "Try to welcome them in to our perspective and ask if we can meet in the middle somehow." He spoke on finding the middle ground on touchy subjects, especially when it comes to political or governmental subjects.
Associate dean of students delivers keynote remarks at Highly Mobile Student Summit
Evelyn Jacobi speaks to a crowd of protesters outside the Fort Collins Post Office March 4. As a former member of the League of Women Voters who is still in contact with the group, she came to be with the community and offered to speak. "When you are with people who are willing to stand up and take a stand for what is right, for our democracy, for diversity, for all the values that we hold dear, it's energizing to see people here," she said.
Light for Our Democracy gathering draws crowds protesting recent federal actions
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.