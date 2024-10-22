Emily Wilson accepts 2024 Honors Professor of the Year award

Emily Wilson, a senior instructor in the anthropology and geography department at Colorado State University, was honored as CSU’s 2024 Honors Professor of the Year Nov. 4 in the Lory Student Center Theatre. In her speech, Wilson delivered a lecture titled “Racism, Authoritarianism and Whitewashing the Ancient Mediterranean World: How the Greeks and Romans Impact White Supremacy and How You Can Fight It.”

Wilson has been a faculty member at CSU for nearly a decade. Specializing in the ancient Mediterranean world, her research explores race, power and cultural identity themes in the ancient and modern worlds. Wilson has published numerous articles and books on the intersections of classical studies and social justice, with national academic organizations recognizing her work.

“Wilson brings ancient history to life, making it relatable and engaging. Her dedication extends beyond the classroom, offering personalized support and fostering a welcoming environment.” -Mia Chavez, Honors Student Association president

Known for her work on the intersections of race, power and historical memory, Wilson captivated the packed auditorium with a thought-provoking exploration of how classical antiquity — specifically ancient Greek and Roman civilizations — has been used to justify modern systems of racial oppression and authoritarianism.

In her lecture, Wilson critically examined how popular culture has often whitewashed the ancient Mediterranean world, expanding upon historical examples of racism in the Mediterranean and its lingering effects.

“Racism, as we know and define it today, has its origins in European encroachment in Africa, starting with 15th century Portugal and the Portuguese crown’s enthusiastic participation in the slave trade,” Wilson said. “They justify the secretive enslaving and selling of African bodies as one that was justifiable given the inferiority and servile nature of those Black bodies when compared to their own white bodies.”

Wilson explained that the misappropriation of ancient cultures has long been a tactic to legitimize racial hierarchies. For example, the ancient Greeks and Romans, often glorified for their contributions to philosophy, democracy and art, have been transformed into symbols of racial purity in the eyes of modern white supremacists.

As Wilson delved deeper into her argument, she explored how this whitewashing of the past influences contemporary political movements, particularly those aligned with authoritarian ideologies. Drawing connections between the glorification of the Roman Empire’s militaristic rule and today’s growing authoritarian movements, she challenged the audience to consider how historical narratives shape current political landscapes.

“While white supremacy was embraced as early as the 15th century, … it wasn’t until about some 300 years later that it took a particularly scholarly turn,” Wilson said.

The lecture concluded with a call to action; Wilson urged attendees to become active participants in the fight against racism and white supremacy by challenging historical myths and engaging with marginalized voices. She also called for greater awareness and involvement in movements that seek to address systemic injustice, particularly in education, politics and media.

“As a little kid, you always see archeology, like archeologists do those things, but you never really know how they feel about it — how to look into stuff deeper,” sophomore Elri Barkhuizen said.

