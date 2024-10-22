The Student News Site of Colorado State University

This week in ASCSU: Blackface condemnation, executive code of conduct

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
October 27, 2024
Director of Basic Needs Jorja Whyte and Deputy Director of Basic Needs Lauren Johnson tell the Associated Students of Colorado State University about upcoming events at the second session of the 54th senate Aug. 22.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 16 for the 11th session of the 54th senate.

Following the swearing-in of new senators and associates, executive, legislative and judicial reports, during which each branch provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events, ASCSU Supreme Court Chief Justice Morgan Wright and Deputy Chief Justice Sam Abadie gave a presentation on ASCSU best practices during this election season.

During the presentation, the speakers emphasized their point that ASCSU is an apolitical organization, and representatives should not use their positions against other students when it comes to discussing their political beliefs during this year’s election.

“Please don’t engage with other organizations in a hostile way on the grounds that you are a member of ASCSU,” Wright said.

Moving into old business, Resolution #5405, “Formal Condemnation of BlackFace on Colorado State University’s Campus,” was discussed.

The legislation condemns acts of violent racism and bias on CSU’s campus and calls on the university administration to take comprehensive action to address all acts of bias at CSU following the incident involving the Lamba Chi Alpha fraternity earlier this semester.

The fraternity was accused of displaying an offensive banner that allegedly depicted blackface.

The resolution also calls for a greater response from Lambda Chi Alpha following the incident and increased diversity, equity and inclusion training requirements for members of fraternities and sororities.

There was disagreement among senators on whether the legislation should be passed and whether the fraternity should be expected to release a greater response after it posted a statement to its Instagram account.

“Lambda Chi issued an apology and reconciled with the person who photographed the banner,” Sen. Micah Zia-Ahmadi said. “This is more necessary than any kind of intervention by or Amy Parsons. If it is the university’s or FSL’s judgment that Lamba did not break any rules with the banner, then I think we should accept their expertise. It is not my opinion that the resolution of this conflict was poorly handled; on the contrary, I believe it was productive.”

Multiple senators disagreed with Zia-Ahmadi’s statement, citing their dissatisfaction with how the university has handled repeated acts of bias in the past.

“When this event first came out, I can’t say I was surprised,” Sen. Enock Monanti said. “It just keeps on happening because we aren’t expecting our institutions to do better, we are not holding them accountable, we are not telling them to be better, and it sucks. … We as an institution are devoted to the saying that we are a diverse, equitable and inclusive space, but if we are not doing anything for those students who are impacted by these types of events — actually following through, having actual accountability — we’re just talk, and talk with no action is just manipulation.”

Following discussion and debate, the resolution passed 24-1-1 by way of placard vote.

Chief of Staff Jakye Nunley then presented amendments to the ASCSU executive bylaws, including the establishment of an executive code of conduct.

ASCSU senate will resume Oct. 30.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on Instagram @CSUCollegian.

