The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Police activity reported at Summit, Aspen Hall

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
October 25, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Two safety alerts were issued for Colorado State University Friday evening, three days after an altercation caused police activity near Ram’s Horn.

At 8:05 p.m., a campus safety alert was sent out reporting police activity near Summit Hall.

Ad

“No action necessary — be aware of increased police presence,” the alert said.

Eight minutes later, at 8:13, a second alert was sent out, directing people to avoid the Aspen Hall area and take shelter.

Both safety alerts say that follow up messages will be sent once the situations are resolved.

At 8:38 p.m. another alert went out saying that the shelter in place had been lifted and that the incident had moved from Summit Hall to Aspen Hall. Two suspects had been detained.

“There is one incident police are investigating,” the alert said.

Police are still looking for one person described as a 6-foot Hispanic male with black hair.

A fourth alert went out at 9:02 p.m. stating that all three suspects were in custody and the incident is all clear.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Ad

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Man wearing a grey suit sitting at a desk, points at his computer.
Honoring excellence: CSU alumni among 2024 Best Teacher Award recipients
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: Police report incident near Ram's Horn, believe suspects have left campus
Candles line the wall with a painting illustration of a rose in front of the candles.
Remembrance Roses event pays tribute to lives lost to femicide
More in Homepage
Members of the Colorado State University Marching Band play trumpet during the CSU Fight Song Oct. 30th. The band performed at the opening of the football game against Boise State University in Canvas Stadium. (Connor McHugh | The Collegian)
CSU Marching Band: Exploring history of CSU's largest student organization
A soccer player with a blue shirt on grabbing a ball
CSU soccer shows strength with win against New Mexico
Photo from homecoming weekend in vol. 69 of Silver Spruce, 1974.
CSU archives show fashion strutting through decades
More in News
Treasure map that is titled CSU, following the events of Homecoming and Family Weekend.
2024 Homecoming, Family Weekend schedule
A door with quotes of affirmations on it rests on a tent with people under it. The tent has pride flags lining it.
Proposed same-sex marriage amendment spurs conversations on equality
A smiling person talks at a podium with three people sitting behind them on the left and two people behind them on the right. On the left is an American flag, and on the right is a Colorado flag. At the top of the image are the words, This week in ASCSU.
This week in ASCSU: Energy efficiency, blackface condemnation
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.