Police activity reported at Summit, Aspen Hall

Two safety alerts were issued for Colorado State University Friday evening, three days after an altercation caused police activity near Ram’s Horn.

At 8:05 p.m., a campus safety alert was sent out reporting police activity near Summit Hall.

“No action necessary — be aware of increased police presence,” the alert said.

Eight minutes later, at 8:13, a second alert was sent out, directing people to avoid the Aspen Hall area and take shelter.

Both safety alerts say that follow up messages will be sent once the situations are resolved.

At 8:38 p.m. another alert went out saying that the shelter in place had been lifted and that the incident had moved from Summit Hall to Aspen Hall. Two suspects had been detained.

“There is one incident police are investigating,” the alert said.

Police are still looking for one person described as a 6-foot Hispanic male with black hair.

A fourth alert went out at 9:02 p.m. stating that all three suspects were in custody and the incident is all clear.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.