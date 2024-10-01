Local candidates debate education policy at Liberty Common School forum

Liberty Common School, a charter school in Fort Collins, hosted a student-led forum Oct. 3, providing a platform for candidates running for the Colorado State House of Representatives and Senate to discuss their views on public education ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Claira Albright, the community outreach officer for Liberty Common School, moderated the forum with fellow student Xander Bassett, the school’s junior community outreach officer. Their questions, which centered on education policy, prompted candidates to address a range of issues.

Albright began by asking candidates if they believe in Liberty Common School’s universal truth.

“It is the right and responsibility of parents to direct the education and upbringing of their children,” Albright said.

All candidates agreed that parental choice is important in schools, but they disagreed on whether parental choice is under attack and if measures need to be taken in accordance.

“I don’t see this as a pressing problem in our school district currently,” said Yara Zokaie, the Democratic candidate for House District 52. “I think parents are very much involved with their kids and those resources are very much available for parents and for students.”

Steve Yurash, the Center Party candidate running against Zokaie, raised concerns that current protections for parental choice are insufficient. He highlighted his support for Amendment 80, the Constitutional Right to School Choice Initiative, which would allocate state funding to private and charter schools to expand educational options for parents.

Cathy Kipp, the Democratic candidate in Senate District 14, said Colorado already offers a variety of school choices for parents, claiming Amendment 80 would ultimately hurt school funding.

“(Amendment 80 would) blow up our state budget, and we can barely afford the public schools that we have today,” Kipp said.

The candidates held diverse views on state funding for schools, bringing Colorado’s 1992 Taxpayer Bill of Rights Amendment into question. Critics like House District 53 Democratic Representative Andy Boesenecker argued the amendment, which limits state revenue, ultimately hinders school funding.

“We are funding education in the state of Colorado at a metric that assumes that (1989) levels of funding for a student is appropriate for a student in 2024,” Boesenecker said.

House District 14 Republican candidate Donna Walter disagreed and explained her support for TABOR.

“We do get enough money in, and right now we have Prop. HH that actually raised people’s property taxes 25% to 100%,” Walter said. “Where does that money go?”

Proposition HH was a 2023 initiative rejected by voters that would have increased property taxes to fund schools.

Walter was among several candidates who questioned whether funding was being effectively used in classrooms.

“I have not voted to increase taxes for public schools because it’s not going into the classrooms,” said Phoebe McWilliams, a Republican senate candidate in District 14. “I’m tired of funding a system that doesn’t work.”

Then came the issue of the Colorado Charter School Institute’s Mill Levy Equalization fund, which would help fund equity programs for charter schools.

“If we truly believe in giving equal opportunity, we also have to be willing to put the money behind it,” Zokaie said.

Boesenecker answered Walter’s question with his overall views on school funding.

“The question I would ask about any budget proposal, including this one, is, ‘Is it sustainable?'” Boesenecker said. “Meaning, is there a directly identified source of revenue that we can carry through year after year?”

In addition to school funding, candidates were asked about state education mandates, including teacher licensing for charter schools, curriculum standards and lowering the SAT graduation minimum in math.

Regarding state-mandated teacher licensing, Jeff Brosius, the Libertarian state senate candidate in District 14, disagreed with the policy.

“I don’t think you necessarily have to have the blessings of the government to be allowed to teach things for which you have extensive knowledge,” Brosius said.

Walter and Yurash agreed, while Kipp argued teachers truly dedicated to educating students should be willing to go through the licensing process.

McWilliams discussed her opposition toward curriculum mandates, linking it to her concern about immigration.

“We have illegal immigrants — immigrants in particular — that flood our schools and don’t speak English, and teachers have to make time for those children,” McWilliams said. “That takes away time from our kids to learn the skills that they need to learn in school.”

Zokaie, an Iranian immigrant, responded by emphasizing the value of diversity.

“I would like to say that the people who are different in our community, who are perceived as outsiders, who are immigrants, make us stronger,” Zokai later said.

Boesenecker said he supports an inclusive curriculum standard.

“It is critical to me that — whatever we decide those standards are — that we are telling the whole truth and letting our students wrestle with some of the discomfort that rightfully lives with us under democracy,” Boesenecker said.

When asked about graduation requirements, Boesenecker, Kipp and Zokaie pointed out several factors that can affect accessibility and, in turn, harm test scores. Walter and McWilliams disagreed, with the latter citing the value of hard work.

Yurash and Brosius both asked voters to question why test scores may be declining, though Yurash ultimately supported lowering the graduation requirement to improve dropout rates.

“I think you’ve heard a huge diversity of opinions and grasp of concepts, frankly,” Kipp said in her closing remarks. “I hope that you will continue the conversation with each of us as we go forward.”

