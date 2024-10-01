Former state Sen. Polly Baca speaks to ASCSU on her impactful career

In recognition of National Latinx/é Month and the presidential election on the horizon, the Associated Students of Colorado State University and El Centro welcomed former Colorado State Sen. and Rep. Polly Baca to CSU Oct. 4.

Speaking at ASCSU’s Trailblazers Speaker Series, Baca stood as a pioneer in American politics, tearing down barriers as the first woman elected to chair the Democratic Caucus of the Colorado House of Representatives in 1977, the first Hispanic woman elected to the Colorado State Senate and the first Hispanic woman in the United States to be nominated by a major political party for U.S. Congress in 1980.

Ad

Baca’s political career is marked by multiple achievements, including serving as vice chair of the National Democratic Party from 1981 to 1989, working with three U.S. presidents as well as introducing National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I met with my friend Congressman Esteban Torres early on when he was working for the labor movement, and quite a few of us were working with him to introduce the bill to have National Hispanic Heritage Week, so we just had a week at the beginning,” Baca said.

Eventually, the holiday evolved into a monthlong commemoration of Latinx/é culture, proclaimed by President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

“I always enjoy coming (to CSU). One of the reasons I do is because this university changed my life, and I think it can change yours as well, but you have to be open to allowing change to happen.” -Polly Baca, former Colorado state senator

Despite her achievements, Baca’s life was not without setbacks. She grew up in a period when segregation was rampant, and her experiences with racism left a mark that fueled her passion for civil rights.

“The theaters were segregated — we could only sit in the balconies and there were signs in business establishments that said, ‘No Mexicans or dogs allowed,’” Baca said. “I knew I had to change this, and I found it was all on my shoulders. I believe it’s on each of your shoulders. … Each one of us has got a role to play to make the world a little bit better.”

An alumna of CSU, Baca initially pursued a Bachelor of Science in physics. However, following a nudge by a faculty member imploring her to instead pursue political science due to her involvement in the Young Democrats Club, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1962.

As one of few Latinx graduates in her class, Baca reflected on her time as a student.

“You cannot get discouraged, and you cannot feel that you always have to win because you learn more when you fail than when you win,” Baca said. “I always enjoy coming (to CSU). One of the reasons I do is because this university changed my life, and I think it can change yours as well, but you have to be open to allowing change to happen.”

ASCSU Sen. Vladimir Lora Pardo, who works primarily on creating pathways for undocumented students in CSU’s Student Success initiatives, found Baca’s message of resilience inspiring.

Ad

“As an undocumented student myself, the word ‘no’ is very common in my life,” Lora Pardo said. “She allowed me to see that rejection is something that’s powerful, and failure is something that’s powerful.”

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo said working alongside Baca on CSU’s Board of Governors has been a privilege and a learning experience.

“Polly’s incredible spirit continues to uplift me every time I see her,” DeSalvo said. “She is a sweet, 83-year-old, unassuming political powerhouse. She loves to say, ‘I’ve lived an incredible life because I just said ‘yes.’ With this phrase, she reminds me that when opportunities present themselves, imposter syndrome can often take over, and sometimes taking a leap of faith and saying ‘yes’ can make all the difference.”

In light of the looming presidential election, Baca’s message to students was clear: The fight for justice is ongoing, and each generation has a role to play.

“I didn’t just watch (politics evolve),” Baca said. “I participated in helping the change happen.”

Baca also shared a memory of her time running for the state legislature. In the week before the election when she didn’t know whether she would win, it wasn’t the outcome that stayed with her most but the dedication of her supporters.

“What I still remember to this day are the two or three people that walked with me in the snow trying to get the vote out,” Baca said. “Candidates remember those that are with them during the tough times. This is an election year — walk precincts, make phone calls and do all the things that I can’t do. Get to know your elected officials, and eventually, run for office yourself if you want.”

At the age of 83, Baca’s life experiences have been nothing short of remarkable. She was at Watergate when the break-in occurred; she was there when President John F. Kennedy was shot; and she witnessed police riots in Mexico City. She introduced and carried the very first pay equity bill in Colorado as well as other legislation that helped bridge the equality gap between men and women.

“I want students that come to CSU to value their experience here and everything they encounter on this campus because it’s a unique opportunity,” Baca said. “Not everyone is able to come to CSU. It’s a gift and an opportunity that you need to explore to the fullest extent.”

Reach Chiara Coronado Rosales at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.