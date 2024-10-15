The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Elections: Candidates for Colorado State Senate District 14

Sophie Webb, Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Collegian | Allie Seibel
A senator raises his pen to indicate attendance at the Senate session of the Colorado General Assembly Feb. 8.

Since 2019, Joann Ginal has represented Colorado State Senate District 14, but Ginal will not be running for reelection. Three candidates are currently in the running to replace Ginal.

Cathy Kipp

Colorado State Representative Cathy Kipp poses for a photo in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 10. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Democrat Cathy Kipp got her start in politics as a board member for Poudre School District, later serving as board president. In 2019, Kipp began serving in the Colorado House of Representatives and currently represents House District 52, also serving on several committees, including the Energy and Environment Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

Kipp continues to campaign on public education, environmental issues and housing affordability. Her 2024 campaign also targets gun violence and reproductive rights.

“Women should have that right to get an abortion if they want one or need one for whatever reason,” Kipp said. “I think gun violence prevention is another big one. We need to do what we can to keep people safe in this world where there are way too many guns.”

If elected, Kipp plans on retiring from public office after her term but wishes to leave behind a legacy of care and consideration.

“It’s a real honor to serve, and I just hope to have the honor of continuing to serve,” Kipp said. “I think that the issues that I bring forth and have been working on are things that our community cares about, and those are the things I’ll keep working on.” 

Phoebe McWilliams

Colorado State Senate District 14 candidate Phoebe McWilliams poses for a photo in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 9. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Republican Phoebe McWilliams stands as Kipp’s closest challenger.

As a political newcomer, McWilliams is campaigning on tax relief for middle-class Coloradans, protecting Second Amendment rights, reducing crime and ensuring quality K-12 education within a safe environment.

“I want to protect the kids,” McWilliams said. “We had a couple of initiatives that I worked on this last summer, and one was to protect the kids. … I want to make sure that girls have the opportunity to participate in sports, and girls be in girl sports and not have to compete with transgender population.” 

A Fort Collins native, McWilliams said she hopes her local roots will reassure voters and distinguish from her fellow candidates.

“I guess people would say that I have some good old-fashioned American values that are not being represented that should be,” McWilliams said. “I want to be able to do that.”

Jeff Brosius

Jeff Brosius is representing the Libertarian Party. For Vote411, a nonpartisan organization, Brosius completed a survey expressing disinterest in the dominance of single parties in the past 20 years he has been a Colorado resident.

In the survey, Brosius also stated his main concern of cost of living, intending to combat swelling housing costs by increasing the supply of new housing. Brosius also promotes the increasing of energy production and supports the construction of nuclear power plants.

“I’d promote remote/telework as much as possible, reducing the need to drive,” Brosius said in the survey. “Reduce taxes on fuel, eliminate taxes on food, reduce restrictions on child care providers so they need not pass some arbitrary state licensing exam to watch your child as you work. … All of these are possible, safe and effective.”

The survey also detailed Brosius’ support of the concept of “safe, legal, accessible and rare,” arguing instead of discussing abortion, society should instead be planning before the abortion becomes necessary, limiting the number of undesired pregnancies.

“We can do better by voting better, reducing the impact and size of government and reducing the extravagant cost of living,” Brosius said in the survey.

Reach Sophie Webb at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

