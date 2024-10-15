Elections: Candidates for Larimer County commissioner

The race for Larimer County commissioner is well underway. County commissioners are responsible under state statute for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens, including law enforcement. This includes supporting the court system and the district attorney as well as providing jail facilities through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The commissioner’s responsibilities also include administering and carrying out virtually all programs overseen by the Colorado Department of Human Services. Counties may also provide health services, although their ability to do so depends on the resources available.

Larimer County is divided into three distinct county commissioner districts. District 1’s county commissioner is John Kefalas, whose seat is safe until 2026, as county commissioner terms are staggered in four-year intervals.

District 2

District 2 encompasses the majority of Fort Collins, spanning north from Loveland to West Drake Road.

Kristin Stephens

Democrat Kristin Stephens is currently running for re-election as Larimer County commissioner. Running with goals for commitment to community engagement and sustainable development, Stephens aims to focus on initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents during her tenure in office.

“Affordability is probably the top issue — that’s what I hear from residents,” Stephens said. “Home ownership is out of reach for many people. Even rents are too high for people who have middle-class jobs. … This includes child care because we have a lot of community members who are struggling with that as well.”

Stephens’ background in environmental policy drives her efforts to promote green spaces, responsible land use and clean energy solutions. She has backed projects that improve public infrastructure, expand affordable housing and support local businesses during her term.

Stephens said she works closely with community members, regional organizations and government agencies to address pressing issues and promote inclusivity in decision-making processes. Her leadership has earned her recognition for promoting transparency and accountability within the county government. As she seeks re-election, Stephens said she aims to build on her successes and continue advocating for a vibrant, sustainable and equitable community for all residents.

Erick Selgren

Republican Erick Selgren is running against Stephens for Larimer County commissioner, bringing what he describes as a wealth of experience and a strong vision for local governance. With a business and community development background, Selgren said he is dedicated to encouraging economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability remains a priority.

He has been actively involved in local initiatives to improve infrastructure, enhance public safety and increase access to recreational spaces. Selgren emphasizes engaging with constituents to understand their needs and concerns, focusing on collaboration. He said he is committed to promoting transparency in government and advocating for policies that support families and small businesses.

District 3

Covering Loveland and extending west toward Grand Junction, Larimer County’s 3rd county commissioner district will also be decided by Fort Collins voters in November.

Jody Shadduck-McNally

With a background in public administration and social work, Shadduck-McNally has spent years addressing mental health, affordable housing and social equity issues. Shadduck-McNally said her experience as a community leader has helped facilitate constructive dialogue around pressing local issues.

“Engaged in the community, knowledgeable about issues facing Larimer County families and passionate about preserving our quality of life, I have spent the last two decades working tirelessly to protect and serve residents of Larimer County and Colorado,” Shadduck-McNally said.

Shadduck-McNally said she is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and enhancing public resources to improve the quality of life for all residents. She also aims to prioritize listening to constituents’ concerns and collaborating on solutions that benefit the entire community.

As she runs for election, Shadduck-McNally said she hopes to bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to county governance, ensuring a thriving, inclusive and resilient community for future generations.

Ben “Uncle Benny” Aste

Republican Ben “Uncle Benny” Aste is the final candidate for Larimer County commissioner. Aste is well-known for his deep roots in the community and solid commitment to public service. With a background in local business and community activism, Aste has spent years working on initiatives that enhance economic development, support small businesses and promote community engagement.

Aste said he is passionate about improving public infrastructure, expanding recreational opportunities and advocating for sustainable practices to preserve the local environment.

“I see the need for strong, common-sense leadership in our county,” Aste said in a statement on his website. “I believe every decision made for Larimer County should be reasonable, affordable and sustainable.”

As he seeks election, Aste emphasizes the importance of transparency in government and aims to create a more inclusive decision-making process. With a vision for a vibrant and resilient community, Aste said he is dedicated to enabling collaboration among residents, local organizations and government agencies to drive positive change.

