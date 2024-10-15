Elections: Candidates for Colorado House Districts 52, 53, 65

Voters in Fort Collins will elect state representatives in the Nov. 5 election, shaping the lower chamber of the state legislature for the next two years. Members of the Colorado House of Representatives can create, modify and vote on state laws.

District 52

Colorado House District 52 covers south-central Fort Collins and includes the area between Interstate Highway 25 and South Taft Hill Road.

Yara Zokaie

Yara Zokaie, the Democratic candidate and current chief deputy assessor for Larimer County, focuses on climate change, affordable housing and civil rights.

Zokaie sent a campaign statement to The Collegian:

“I am a first-generation Iranian American and tax attorney running for the Colorado State House to build an inclusive Fort Collins where everyone in our community has equal opportunity. My opponent has said that immigrants do not belong in our community and that I am ‘subservient to the ayatollah.’ These racist attacks have no place in Fort Collins. Please join me so we can make sure we hold our top polluters accountable, have affordable housing and protect our reproductive rights.”

Steve Yurash

Steve Yurash, the Colorado Center Party candidate, earned a degree in physics before moving to Fort Collins in 2003.

“We need a third party to be that voice for the moderate majority,” Yurash said.

Yurash prioritizes reducing housing costs, addressing crime and supporting civil rights. He also supports affordable housing through property tax relief and amending the Construction Defect Action Reform Act, which governs construction defect litigation.

“The unintended consequences of the poorly written law only benefited trial lawyers,” Yurash said.

Yurash also backs cash bail requirements and enforces red flag laws.

“I think that would help to make campus safer,” Yurash said, relating his positions to Colorado State University.

While Yurash considers himself to be “fiscally conservative,” he emphasized that he is not a Republican.

“I support women’s reproductive rights,” Yurash said. “I support gay marriage. I support antidiscrimination laws.”

District 53

Colorado House District 53 covers northern Fort Collins, extending southwest from Long Pond to southern Horsetooth Reservoir.

Andy Boesenecker

Democrat and former teacher Andy Boesenecker is campaigning for a third term. His priorities include affordable housing, climate change initiatives and transit.

He sponsored HB24-1175 in 2024, enabling local governments the first opportunity to buy certain rental properties for affordable housing.

“It’s really troubling to see just how our younger generation doesn’t feel like home ownership is a possibility,” Boesenecker said.

In February, Boesenecker proposed SB24-159, aimed at gradually ending oil and gas permits and expanding environmental litigation. The bill was rejected.

He also helped pass SB24-184, expanding surface transportation, and sponsored HB24-1018, which did not pass but would have removed sales tax on college textbooks.

Donna Walter

Republican Donna Walter is running for the fifth time since 2014. She said her top priorities are “children, taxpayers and protecting the citizens from universal health care.”

Walter plans on protecting children by addressing school-related policies.

“The legislature believes that your children belong to them, and I don’t believe that,” Walter said in an Oct. 3 candidate forum.

Specifically, Walter opposes HB24-1039, a bill enacted in April that requires teachers to refer to students by their chosen name.

Walter’s campaign also focuses on property taxes.

“A lot of the property tax bills that have passed have increased the rents, making it more difficult for students to find affordable housing,” Walter said regarding CSU students.

While Walter has not spoken in depth about health care in her 2024 campaign, she has shared her positions in the past.

“My goal is to generate the free market purchase of insurance, including across state lines,” Walter said.

District 65

Colorado House District 65 is east of District 53 and spans from Johnstown to Wellington.

Will Walters

Democrat Will Walters has an academic background in economics and technology, and he narrowed down his top priorities in a recent interview with The Denver Post to include economic opportunity, environmental stewardship and good governance.

“While I am a Democrat, my focus is on representing all our community’s needs,” Walters said in a statement available on his website. “I’ll ensure all our community has a voice at the Capitol.”

His campaign focuses on lowering the cost of living for middle-class Coloradans, environmental conservation and air improvement efforts and promoting transparent governance.

Lori Garcia Sander

Republican candidate Lori Garcia Sander is a former schoolteacher and principal.

Sander prioritizes the economy, public safety and education.

“Working with other legislators we can look at what are the costs of living and figure out how we can mitigate those and lower them,” Garcia Sander said.

Garcia Sander plans to address crime rates by revising lenient legislation and advocates for education funding that aligns with fiscal conservatism.

“I will work to ensure that we continue to fully fund our schools every year without raiding (Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights) funds and ensure that we support school districts with safety on campuses and in classrooms,” Garcia Sander said in a statement on her website.

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.