The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Elections: Candidates for Colorado House Districts 52, 53, 65

Chloe Waskey, Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Collegian | Allie Seibel
The interior of the Colorado State Capitol senate chambers. 2024 Stock.

Voters in Fort Collins will elect state representatives in the Nov. 5 election, shaping the lower chamber of the state legislature for the next two years. Members of the Colorado House of Representatives can create, modify and vote on state laws.

District 52

Colorado House District 52 covers south-central Fort Collins and includes the area between Interstate Highway 25 and South Taft Hill Road.

Ad

Yara Zokaie

Yara Zokaie, candidate for State House Representative, District 52. Courtesy of Yara for CO.

Yara Zokaie, the Democratic candidate and current chief deputy assessor for Larimer County, focuses on climate change, affordable housing and civil rights.

Zokaie sent a campaign statement to The Collegian:

“I am a first-generation Iranian American and tax attorney running for the Colorado State House to build an inclusive Fort Collins where everyone in our community has equal opportunity. My opponent has said that immigrants do not belong in our community and that I am ‘subservient to the ayatollah.’ These racist attacks have no place in Fort Collins. Please join me so we can make sure we hold our top polluters accountable, have affordable housing and protect our reproductive rights.”

Steve Yurash

District 52 State House Representative candidate Steve Yurash poses for a photo in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 9. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Steve Yurash, the Colorado Center Party candidate, earned a degree in physics before moving to Fort Collins in 2003.

“We need a third party to be that voice for the moderate majority,” Yurash said.

Yurash prioritizes reducing housing costs, addressing crime and supporting civil rights. He also supports affordable housing through property tax relief and amending the Construction Defect Action Reform Act, which governs construction defect litigation.

“The unintended consequences of the poorly written law only benefited trial lawyers,” Yurash said.

Yurash also backs cash bail requirements and enforces red flag laws.

“I think that would help to make campus safer,” Yurash said, relating his positions to Colorado State University.

While Yurash considers himself to be “fiscally conservative,” he emphasized that he is not a Republican.

Ad

“I support women’s reproductive rights,” Yurash said. “I support gay marriage. I support antidiscrimination laws.”

District 53

Colorado House District 53 covers northern Fort Collins, extending southwest from Long Pond to southern Horsetooth Reservoir.

Andy Boesenecker

Andrew Boesnecker, candidate for State House Representative, District 53. Courtesy of Colorado General Assembly.

Democrat and former teacher Andy Boesenecker is campaigning for a third term. His priorities include affordable housing, climate change initiatives and transit.

He sponsored HB24-1175 in 2024, enabling local governments the first opportunity to buy certain rental properties for affordable housing.

“It’s really troubling to see just how our younger generation doesn’t feel like home ownership is a possibility,” Boesenecker said.

In February, Boesenecker proposed SB24-159, aimed at gradually ending oil and gas permits and expanding environmental litigation. The bill was rejected.

He also helped pass SB24-184, expanding surface transportation, and sponsored HB24-1018, which did not pass but would have removed sales tax on college textbooks.

Donna Walter

Donna Walter, candidate for State House Representative, District 53. Courtesy of Donna Walter for Colorado.

Republican Donna Walter is running for the fifth time since 2014. She said her top priorities are “children, taxpayers and protecting the citizens from universal health care.”

Walter plans on protecting children by addressing school-related policies.

“The legislature believes that your children belong to them, and I don’t believe that,” Walter said in an Oct. 3 candidate forum.

Specifically, Walter opposes HB24-1039, a bill enacted in April that requires teachers to refer to students by their chosen name.

Walter’s campaign also focuses on property taxes.

“A lot of the property tax bills that have passed have increased the rents, making it more difficult for students to find affordable housing,” Walter said regarding CSU students.

While Walter has not spoken in depth about health care in her 2024 campaign, she has shared her positions in the past.

“My goal is to generate the free market purchase of insurance, including across state lines,” Walter said.

District 65

Colorado House District 65 is east of District 53 and spans from Johnstown to Wellington.

Will Walters

Will Walters, candidate for State House Representative, District 65. Courtesy of Will Walters for HD65.

Democrat Will Walters has an academic background in economics and technology, and he narrowed down his top priorities in a recent interview with The Denver Post to include economic opportunity, environmental stewardship and good governance.

“While I am a Democrat, my focus is on representing all our community’s needs,” Walters said in a statement available on his website. “I’ll ensure all our community has a voice at the Capitol.”

His campaign focuses on lowering the cost of living for middle-class Coloradans, environmental conservation and air improvement efforts and promoting transparent governance. 

Lori Garcia Sander

Colorado State House Representative Lori Garcia Sander poses for a photo in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 8. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Republican candidate Lori Garcia Sander is a former schoolteacher and principal.

Sander prioritizes the economy, public safety and education.

“Working with other legislators we can look at what are the costs of living and figure out how we can mitigate those and lower them,” Garcia Sander said.

Garcia Sander plans to address crime rates by revising lenient legislation and advocates for education funding that aligns with fiscal conservatism.

“I will work to ensure that we continue to fully fund our schools every year without raiding (Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights) funds and ensure that we support school districts with safety on campuses and in classrooms,” Garcia Sander said in a statement on her website.

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024 Elections
Elections: Amendments to Colorado Constitution
Elections: Amendments to Colorado Constitution
Elections: Propositions
Elections: Propositions
A ballot drop box outside of the Larimer County Courthouse Offices
Elections: 2024 city ballot questions
More in Homepage
group of individuals sit on a stage with blue background, woman holding microphone
Elections: Mill levy Ballot Issue 4A
A person carves out clay to form a tree petal.
The Petal Project Workshop builds a tree one petal at a time
Colorado State University No.14, Tory Horton walks across the field after a play at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University, CSU won 22-19.
CSU football star wide receiver Tory Horton to miss rest of season
More in News
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor stands at a speaking podium looking to his left and clapping. To his left sits Speaker Pro Tempore Brooke Reese in sunglasses and to his right sits Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly, both clapping as well. Behind them is a clear sign with the ASCSU logo spelled out.
This week in ASCSU: Elections manager, energy efficiency
Photo illustration by Hannah Parcells
'It's going to happen to someone else': Students allege use of date-rape drugs at off-campus fraternity parties, accuse CSU of inaction
A person tracing an outline in yellow chalk.
Fort Collins volunteers draw 9-mile chalk memorial for children killed in Gaza
About the Contributors
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.