This week in ASCSU: LSAB, public relations officer

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Sept. 11 for the fifth session of the 54th senate.

After a hearing from a guest speaker from the West Elizabeth Corridor Project along with legislative, executive and judicial reports, during which members of each branch provided updates on their respective duties, Parliamentarian Madeleine Kamberg addressed the university’s ongoing investigation concerning the Colorado State University chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

The fraternity was accused Sept. 5 of displaying a racially insensitive banner, which was observed and reported to the university by another student. Kamberg denounced all acts of racism and encouraged action on behalf of ASCSU to discourage future incidents.

Senate then considered Lex #5414, “LSAB Lex.” The legislation makes several edits to the Legislative Strategic Advisory Board’s responsibilities through constitutional edits, including changes to membership numbers and appointment authority.

The lex will move to the legislative committees for further review.

Lex #5401, “Creation of a Senate Public Relations Officer,” was also considered.

The lex provides over $3,500 from the Senate Discretionary Fund and makes constitutional edits to provide for the hiring of a public relations officer exclusively for the legislative branch. The legislative author, Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor, said he believes the involvement of a media relations specialist will allow the legislative body to bolster membership and boost senate’s campus image.

The legislation will move to the remaining legislative committees for further review.

Senate also considered lexes #5402, #5403, #5405, #5406, #5411, #5412 and #5413. The lexes make various clerical edits to the ASCSU Constitution. Among the edits are changes to the vote of confidence process, typo corrections and clarified position start and end dates for ASCSU officials.

Each piece of legislation will remain in committee for additional review.

ASCSU senate will resume Sept. 18.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com