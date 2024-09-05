This week in ASCSU: Constitutional amendments, senate bylaws

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Sept. 4 for the fourth session of the 54th senate.

Following executive, judicial and legislative reports in which members of each branch updated senate on their respective initiatives, pieces of legislation and programs, the election of Budgetary Affairs Committee chair took place.

The Budgetary Affairs Committee is tasked with reviewing all pieces of legislation requesting senate funding. Several ASCSU members nominated Senator Enock Monanti for the position during the Aug. 28 session but were denied due to his reluctance to accept the nomination.

Associate Senator Aidan Fasy accepted the nomination and received unanimous senate approval.

Moving into old business, Resolution #5401, “ASCSU Senate Bylaws,” was confirmed.

The legislation confirms the annual edits made to the senate bylaws, which were discussed at length during the Aug. 28 session. The edits make relatively minor changes to office hour requirements, salaries and procedures.

However, an edit made in committee was again challenged by Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor. The edit suggested changes in dress code requirements for senators, prompting a significant period of discussion in which senators voiced concern with continuing to mandate a business casual dress code.

“Not wearing business casual doesn’t mean I don’t have good ideas or good work to do in this space,” Senator Lauren Davis said. “It doesn’t make any difference.”

For the second week in a row, a compromise was reached. Senators and Taylor agreed to eliminate the enforcement section of the bylaws in relation to the dress code, instead making it only “strongly encouraged.”

The legislation then passed with unanimous consent.

Bill #5404, “Funding the ASCSU Pocket Pantry,” was also decided.

The legislation requests $15,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund in order to continue funding the pocket pantry, which provides hygiene products and food items at no cost to students.

The bill passed with unanimous consent.

Moving into new business, senate considered several constitutional amendments through several individual pieces of legislation. Numerous typos, inconsistencies, redundancies and outdated processes were amended, although they must go through the legislative committees for further review. Lexes #5402, #5404, #5405 and #5406 were all sent to the legislative committees.

Notably, Lex #5406 removes the stipulation in the constitution that all pocket vetoed pieces of legislation expire after two academic weeks.

Lex #5410, “Elections Lex,” was then considered.

The lex removes the section of the elections code mandating that senate receive the approval of the elections manager when proposing edits to the elections code.

The legislation will move to the legislative committees.

Also discussed was Bill #5411, “Making ASCSU Elections More Accessible for Students.”

The legislation loosens requirements to put forth a ballot initiative in the annual elections, making the electoral process more accessible for students, the legislative author said.

The bill will move to the legislative committees.

Lex #5412, “Amending the terms of office for ASCSU Officials,” was also considered.

The legislation standardizes position start and end dates for ASCSU officials and will move to the legislative committees.

Lex #5413, “Amending the method of appointing LSAB members,” was then considered to conclude the session.

The lex clarifies the power of the speaker of the senate to appoint members of the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board, which oversees lobbying efforts in the Colorado General Assembly and state Senate. The constitutional edits confirm LSAB appointments are determined by the speaker, with all appointments requiring senate approval.

The legislation will move to the legislative committees.

ASCSU senate will resume Sept. 11.

