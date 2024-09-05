The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

This week in ASCSU: Constitutional amendments, senate bylaws

Sam Hutton, News Editor
September 8, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Sept. 4 for the fourth session of the 54th senate.

Following executive, judicial and legislative reports in which members of each branch updated senate on their respective initiatives, pieces of legislation and programs, the election of Budgetary Affairs Committee chair took place.

Ad

The Budgetary Affairs Committee is tasked with reviewing all pieces of legislation requesting senate funding. Several ASCSU members nominated Senator Enock Monanti for the position during the Aug. 28 session but were denied due to his reluctance to accept the nomination.

Associate Senator Aidan Fasy accepted the nomination and received unanimous senate approval.

Moving into old business, Resolution #5401, “ASCSU Senate Bylaws,” was confirmed.

The legislation confirms the annual edits made to the senate bylaws, which were discussed at length during the Aug. 28 session. The edits make relatively minor changes to office hour requirements, salaries and procedures.

However, an edit made in committee was again challenged by Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor. The edit suggested changes in dress code requirements for senators, prompting a significant period of discussion in which senators voiced concern with continuing to mandate a business casual dress code.

“Not wearing business casual doesn’t mean I don’t have good ideas or good work to do in this space,” Senator Lauren Davis said. “It doesn’t make any difference.”

For the second week in a row, a compromise was reached. Senators and Taylor agreed to eliminate the enforcement section of the bylaws in relation to the dress code, instead making it only “strongly encouraged.”

The legislation then passed with unanimous consent.

Bill #5404, “Funding the ASCSU Pocket Pantry,” was also decided. 

Ad

The legislation requests $15,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund in order to continue funding the pocket pantry, which provides hygiene products and food items at no cost to students.

The bill passed with unanimous consent.

Moving into new business, senate considered several constitutional amendments through several individual pieces of legislation. Numerous typos, inconsistencies, redundancies and outdated processes were amended, although they must go through the legislative committees for further review. Lexes #5402, #5404, #5405 and #5406 were all sent to the legislative committees.

Notably, Lex #5406 removes the stipulation in the constitution that all pocket vetoed pieces of legislation expire after two academic weeks.

Lex #5410, “Elections Lex,” was then considered.

The lex removes the section of the elections code mandating that senate receive the approval of the elections manager when proposing edits to the elections code.

The legislation will move to the legislative committees.

Also discussed was Bill #5411, “Making ASCSU Elections More Accessible for Students.”

The legislation loosens requirements to put forth a ballot initiative in the annual elections, making the electoral process more accessible for students, the legislative author said.

The bill will move to the legislative committees.

Lex #5412, “Amending the terms of office for ASCSU Officials,” was also considered.

The legislation standardizes position start and end dates for ASCSU officials and will move to the legislative committees.

Lex #5413, “Amending the method of appointing LSAB members,” was then considered to conclude the session.

The lex clarifies the power of the speaker of the senate to appoint members of the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board, which oversees lobbying efforts in the Colorado General Assembly and state Senate. The constitutional edits confirm LSAB appointments are determined by the speaker, with all appointments requiring senate approval.

The legislation will move to the legislative committees.

ASCSU senate will resume Sept. 11.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
A translucent sign with the ASCSU logo in the center of a wood-paneled wall, flanked by the American flag on the left and Colorado flag on the right. A podium is below the sign.
This week in ASCSU: Senate job descriptions, pocket pantry
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor stands at a speaking podium looking to his left and clapping. To his left sits Speaker Pro Tempore Brooke Reese in sunglasses and to his right sits Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly, both clapping as well. Behind them is a clear sign with the ASCSU logo spelled out.
This week in ASCSU: Humanity and Community Act, supreme court ratifications
Chief Justice Alayna Truxal speaks about the members of ASCSU at the Annual State of the Association Address.
Hutton: Looking back on 2 years of covering student government
More in Homepage
A football player in a bright orange uniform runs with a football while surrounded by football players in white uniforms.
First win, injury scare: CSU football revels in special home environment
A woman in an orange jersey jumps up to a volleyball net with her hand extended while two women in white and green jerseys on the other side jump up with their hands extended.
CSU volleyball defeats Central Arkansas, tallies first win
Courtesy of CSU Archives and Special Collections
Lt. Col. John Mosley as told by Collegian, CSU archives
More in News
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity issues statement in response to alleged blackface incident; university, community responds
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Trial vacated for protesters at city council meeting
The first Planet Fitness in Fort Collins held its grand opening Aug. 14. The brand new Planet Fitness is located at 126 W. Troutman Parkway. A classic membership starts at $15 per month.
Planet Fitness opens 1st location in Fort Collins
About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.