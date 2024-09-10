CSU welcomes Kjerstin Thorson as new CLA dean

Kjerstin Thorson began her appointment as the new dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Colorado State University Aug. 1, a role in which she is relying on both her previous expertise and vision for a connective future between students and faculty.

Thorson previously served as the associate dean for strategic initiatives at Michigan State University’s College of Communication Arts and Sciences. She holds a Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her research focuses on political communication, primarily the relationship between social media and politics.

Thorson was originally drawn to apply for the position by the innovative nature of CSU.

“CSU really has a position of being a university that’s growing and becoming more and more impactful across a number of fields,” Thorson said. “I really wanted to be somewhere where you could have big ideas and big possibilities.”

Regarding her newfound responsibilities as dean, Thorson emphasized putting students first — a task that allows her to draw upon her decades of communication experience.

“I really see my job is to harness the amazing energy and brilliance of our students, our faculty and our staff to help them have the impact that they want to have on the world,” Thorson said.

Thorson also hopes to create an open line of communication between CLA students and administration.

“Students are why we are all here at CSU, and I think it’s really important that we give students (an) opportunity to understand how decision making happens in the college and university,” Thorson said. “We give students an opportunity to speak their voice and be heard as part of that process.”

This mantra has not gone unnoticed, as recalled by senior sociology major Emily Reese, who sat on the search committee during Thorson’s hiring process.

“She wanted to have that dialogue with the students (and) with the student leaders, and that was something that she kind of carried throughout her entire interview process,” Reese said.

This continual, open stream of dialogue regarding the college’s future direction was also noticed by other faculty members like Michelle Stanley, the associate dean of undergraduate studies.

“I’ve heard comments from faculty and leadership in the college that it feels that she has been part of the fabric of our college for much longer than six weeks,” Stanley said. “Her outstanding ability to listen, ask and read about faculty research, help our departments plan for the future and be involved in the rich life of campus has been energizing.”

While still early in her term, Thorson’s goals for the college are vast. She said she hopes to advance the 19 majors housed within its walls while fostering a deeper relationship between faculty’s experience and the student-facing classroom experience.

“I firmly believe that a great land-grant university like CSU benefits the most when great scholarship and great creative work is done by the same faculty who are in the classrooms with our students,” Thorson said. “That’s the magic that we can create.”

Thorson’s second goal for the college is to continue to elevate the student experience found within the College of Liberal Arts, a goal that has already been recognized by her closest associates.

“Dean Thorson has shown in just a short six weeks on our campus that she is a visionary and strategic leader,” Stanley said. “She sees the (College of) Liberal Arts as an impactful place for learning for all students on our campus and is committed to raising the profile and impact of the work of our faculty, staff and students to a national audience.”

As Thorson looks ahead to the rest of her time at CSU, she expresses great gratitude to the students and faculty who have given her the opportunity to join them and create the energy found within the CLA.

“I am so excited to be here, and I want to thank all the students who have been so incredibly welcoming to me already,” Thorson said. “I think the energy in this college and at CSU are second to nowhere that I’ve ever been in in my professional life. … I want to say thank you for being the creator of that energy.”

Reach Katie Fisher at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.