Breaking news: Trial vacated for protesters at city council meeting

The upcoming trial for three Fort Collins residents who glued their hands to the City Council chamber wall is no longer happening. A press release was sent out Friday, Aug. 30, by Claire Kopp, one of the women on trial, stating the trial had been vacated and there would likely be “a resolution of the case outside the typical court procedures and without a guilty plea.”

The possible charges included fines up to $2,100 and a jail sentence of up to 280 days, according to the press release.

The incident occurred during a routine City Council meeting March 5, when the women glued their hands to a wall after a broad coalition of citizens attended several city council meetings, sent emails and made phone calls asking council to support a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. After City Council declined to put the resolution on their agenda for discussion, the women felt the protest “called attention to the unprecedented scale of the destruction and civilian death in Gaza,” read the press release.

A hearing was held at the end of June, but no decision was made — it ended with further awaiting of a trial before a jury in September. Following the hearing but preceding the trial, “A motion filed on May 24, 2024, to dismiss the charges was denied by Judge Joshua Lehman on August 23, 2024,” according to the press release. The trial is now vacated, and an agreement will be reached outside standard proceedings.

