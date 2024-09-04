The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Breaking news: Trial vacated for protesters at city council meeting

Aubree Miller, News Editor
September 4, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The upcoming trial for three Fort Collins residents who glued their hands to the City Council chamber wall is no longer happening. A press release was sent out Friday, Aug. 30, by Claire Kopp, one of the women on trial, stating the trial had been vacated and there would likely be “a resolution of the case outside the typical court procedures and without a guilty plea.”

The possible charges included fines up to $2,100 and a jail sentence of up to 280 days, according to the press release.

The incident occurred during a routine City Council meeting March 5, when the women glued their hands to a wall after a broad coalition of citizens attended several city council meetings, sent emails and made phone calls asking council to support a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. After City Council declined to put the resolution on their agenda for discussion, the women felt the protest “called attention to the unprecedented scale of the destruction and civilian death in Gaza,” read the press release.

A hearing was held at the end of June, but no decision was made — it ended with further awaiting of a trial before a jury in September. Following the hearing but preceding the trial, “A motion filed on May 24, 2024, to dismiss the charges was denied by Judge Joshua Lehman on August 23, 2024,” according to the press release. The trial is now vacated, and an agreement will be reached outside standard proceedings.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @aubreem07.

Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.