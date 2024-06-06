Breaking news: Delayed hearing decision for protesters at city council meeting

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Hania Sakkal’s name.

A hearing was held at the Larimer County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, to discuss the charges against three Fort Collins residents who glued their hands to the City Council chamber during a February council meeting at Fort Collins City Hall.

The three residents, Claire Kopp, Cheryl Distaso and Hania Sakkal received citations after the incident, and their hearing was held in the Larimer County Courthouse and was presided over by Judge Joshua Lehman.

Over 50 people gathered in the courtroom, most of whom appeared to be in support of Kopp, Distaso and Sakkal. There were two other unrelated cases discussed prior, and Lehman said the large crowd was not there for either of the two.

Cheryl Trine, a representative of Sakkal, spoke to Lehman about the motion and provided examples of cases where a statute was decided. Trine then argued that this situation was not the type of behavior those statutes are designed to regulate.

Trine also discussed free speech, the First Amendment and whether the charges are unconstitutional.

“Symbolic speech is protected speech under the First Amendment,” Trine said.

Following Trine’s citations, Lehman said he needed more time to look through everything, and that the defendants will be given two weeks to file supplemental motions if necessary. It is unknown when a formal decision will be made.

Madeleine Grigg, a Fort Collins resident who showed up in support, discussed the crowd’s reason for attending the hearing.

“We are here to support people who are facing disproportionately heavy charges for using free speech,” Grigg said. “This is something that affects all of us.”

Grigg also spoke about the lack of decision made at this time.

“My understanding of what the judge said is that he needs more time to review all of the case law, and so it sounds like he is willing to take under advisement, similar things related to constitutional rights,” Grigg said.

There will continue to be updates as decisions are made and information becomes available.