Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Delayed hearing decision for protesters at city council meeting

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Hania Sakkal's name. A...

Roll call: Rolling paper reviews
Roll call: Rolling paper reviews

Doobie, roach, cone or jay are all terms for the cannabis delivery mechanism known most commonly as a...

A strand of mini pride flags hangs from the edge of a pop-up canopy.
LGBTQIA+ students discuss queer CSU experience, campus culture

Editor's Note: To protect the privacy of individuals interviewed in this article, some names have been...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
A football player in a white and gold uniform prepares to throw a football. In the foreground is another player dashing past, and in the blurry background is a crowd of spectators.
How Can Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Improve For the 2025 NFL Draft?
June 6, 2024

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders stands out as a prime prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s no surprise he's the current favorite...

Expert Advice on Financial Literacy for First-Generation College Students
June 3, 2024
When Should You Start Writing Your College Essay? 
May 28, 2024
Best College Baseball Camps: Your Ultimate Guide to Navigating the Path from High School to Collegiate Baseball
May 28, 2024

Breaking news: Delayed hearing decision for protesters at city council meeting

Aubree Miller, News Editor
June 30, 2024
A+large+black+letter+C+in+the+style+of+The+Collegian+logo+is+to+the+left+of+the+words+Breaking+News+written+in+red+all+caps.+The+graphic+is+on+top+of+a+faded+image+of+The+Oval+from+above.
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Hania Sakkal’s name.

A hearing was held at the Larimer County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, to discuss the charges against three Fort Collins residents who glued their hands to the City Council chamber during a February council meeting at Fort Collins City Hall.

Ad

The three residents, Claire Kopp, Cheryl Distaso and Hania Sakkal received citations after the incident, and their hearing was held in the Larimer County Courthouse and was presided over by Judge Joshua Lehman.

Over 50 people gathered in the courtroom, most of whom appeared to be in support of Kopp, Distaso and Sakkal. There were two other unrelated cases discussed prior, and Lehman said the large crowd was not there for either of the two.

Cheryl Trine, a representative of Sakkal, spoke to Lehman about the motion and provided examples of cases where a statute was decided. Trine then argued that this situation was not the type of behavior those statutes are designed to regulate.

Trine also discussed free speech, the First Amendment and whether the charges are unconstitutional.

“Symbolic speech is protected speech under the First Amendment,” Trine said.

Following Trine’s citations, Lehman said he needed more time to look through everything, and that the defendants will be given two weeks to file supplemental motions if necessary. It is unknown when a formal decision will be made.

Madeleine Grigg, a Fort Collins resident who showed up in support, discussed the crowd’s reason for attending the hearing.

“We are here to support people who are facing disproportionately heavy charges for using free speech,” Grigg said. “This is something that affects all of us.”

Grigg also spoke about the lack of decision made at this time.

Ad

“My understanding of what the judge said is that he needs more time to review all of the case law, and so it sounds like he is willing to take under advisement, similar things related to constitutional rights,” Grigg said.

There will continue to be updates as decisions are made and information becomes available.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

1
Print this Story
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in News
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Man with stab wounds found at CSU Health Center
Three protesters holding signs walk down a street. The left sign reads, FoCo says Free Palestine. The middle sign reads, The blood of children on your hands. The right sign reads, Woodward manufactures genocide.
Demonstrators denounce Woodward, Israel after Rafah bombings
Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
El Gobernador Polis Firma Proyecto De Ley Que Prohíbe Límites A La Ocupación Residencial, Acabando Con U+2
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • C

    CSU AlumniJul 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm

    Distaso is the same woman who had a problem with “Legal Petes” restaurant and interrupted their business with ramblings of her anti-white, anti-male agenda, only to have that exact same establishment cater the CSU Social Work (where Distaso is a teacher and a poor one at that) event this past year. An embarrassment to the 1st Amendment. Hope the brick wall is okay. Throw the book at these screaming, fading puppets.

    Reply
    https://collegian.com/articles/news/2024/06/category-news-breaking-news-no-decision-reached-for-women-who-glued-hands-to-city-council-chamber-wall/#comment-49485