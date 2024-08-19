The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

‘You belong here’: Annual Convocation welcomes class of 2028

Aubree Miller, News Editor
August 22, 2024
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University cheerleaders dance and cheer together to boost school spirit at Convocation Aug. 16.

Colorado State University formally welcomed the incoming class of 2028 at Convocation, serving as a prelude to incoming students’ time at CSU. With speeches from CSU faculty along with guest speaker Stephen Brackett, Moby Arena was filled with cheers and chants that could only indicate an exciting new beginning Friday, Aug. 16.

Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes spoke early on in the event and gave a warm welcome to the students with an emphasis on belonging.

Ad

“As you start exploring campus, you’ll find these ‘Find your energy’ graphics,” Hughes said. “Finding your energy is representative of the CSU mission. Believe that anyone, no matter where you come from, can find your place at Colorado State University and get a world-class education.”

Convocation is an annual tradition at CSU, marking the beginning of an academic journey, just as graduation marks the end. This year, students were organized by college, whereas previously, they were organized by dorm.

“You are exactly where you are meant to be. … The word convocation means ‘to call together,’ and today, we call your entire class together to mark the start of this remarkable journey.” –Amy Parsons, CSU president

During the various speeches, Associated Students of CSU President Nick DeSalvo spent some time reflecting on his time at CSU and the wisdom he gained as a result.

“My experience here has altered the trajectory of my life,” DeSalvo said. “I know it, and I know that it can do the exact same thing for you if you lean into every single opportunity that this place presents to you. Get involved on the campus level, and it will make all the difference in your experience here.”

Following his speech, a break for the Golden Poms and some CSU chants, DeSalvo introduced CSU President Amy Parsons, who welcomed the incoming class.

“You are exactly where you are meant to be,” Parsons said. “The word convocation means ‘to call together,’ and today, we call your entire class together to mark the start of this remarkable journey. CSU will be here from day one — which is today — all the way through graduation and for the rest of your life.”

After Parsons spoke, she introduced the guest speaker: musician and CSU alumnus Stephen Brackett. Brackett is most notably known for his music group, Flobots, along with being named Colorado’s music ambassador. Brackett spoke about his time at CSU and what he wished to impart upon the incoming class.

“There couldn’t be a better place or time for you to start figuring out who you are (and) who you want to be,” Brackett said.

One of Brackett’s most prevalent stories was how he started a breakdancing club.

Ad

“Back in 1997, I was a 6-foot-5 Black nerd when society didn’t know what that meant,” Brackett said. “We did not have the best representation. … I found my people here. We started a breakdancing club. There were, like, 400 people who joined our club. Soon the university was paying us to dance and get to people all over the state.”

Brackett left the class of 2028 not only with interesting stories but also encouragement.

“You will find your people here if you are brave enough to look for them,” Brackett said.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @aubreem07.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Chief Justice Alayna Truxal speaks about the members of ASCSU at the Annual State of the Association Address.
Hutton: Looking back on 2 years of covering student government
Three protesters walk in a line. The left protester holds a sign reading, "Ceasefire now!" The middle protester holds a sign that can't be read. The right protester holds a sign reading, "Ceasefire for Gaza."
Seibel: Student protest coverage tests journalistic freedom at CSU, beyond
A tan portable building with several CSU promotional banners hung in between windows.
Brick by brick: Clark, Durward construction continues
More in Homepage
Meet the copy desk: We're The Collegian's last line of defense
Meet the copy desk: We're The Collegian's last line of defense
A crowded sports arena ahead of the beginning of the basketball game, with a jumbotron projecting an Atlantic Coast Conference basketball advertisement.
Cook: March Madness was a dream come true
Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life
Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life
More in News
Fort Collins News Graphic
Fort Collins debuts its new sweet spot, Krispy Kreme
Meet the news desk: We're mindful of our history, thrilled for our future
Meet the news desk: We're mindful of our history, thrilled for our future
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Shooting in Old Town leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.