‘You belong here’: Annual Convocation welcomes class of 2028

Colorado State University formally welcomed the incoming class of 2028 at Convocation, serving as a prelude to incoming students’ time at CSU. With speeches from CSU faculty along with guest speaker Stephen Brackett, Moby Arena was filled with cheers and chants that could only indicate an exciting new beginning Friday, Aug. 16.

Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes spoke early on in the event and gave a warm welcome to the students with an emphasis on belonging.

“As you start exploring campus, you’ll find these ‘Find your energy’ graphics,” Hughes said. “Finding your energy is representative of the CSU mission. Believe that anyone, no matter where you come from, can find your place at Colorado State University and get a world-class education.”

Convocation is an annual tradition at CSU, marking the beginning of an academic journey, just as graduation marks the end. This year, students were organized by college, whereas previously, they were organized by dorm.

“You are exactly where you are meant to be. … The word convocation means ‘to call together,’ and today, we call your entire class together to mark the start of this remarkable journey.” –Amy Parsons, CSU president

During the various speeches, Associated Students of CSU President Nick DeSalvo spent some time reflecting on his time at CSU and the wisdom he gained as a result.

“My experience here has altered the trajectory of my life,” DeSalvo said. “I know it, and I know that it can do the exact same thing for you if you lean into every single opportunity that this place presents to you. Get involved on the campus level, and it will make all the difference in your experience here.”

Following his speech, a break for the Golden Poms and some CSU chants, DeSalvo introduced CSU President Amy Parsons, who welcomed the incoming class.

“You are exactly where you are meant to be,” Parsons said. “The word convocation means ‘to call together,’ and today, we call your entire class together to mark the start of this remarkable journey. CSU will be here from day one — which is today — all the way through graduation and for the rest of your life.”

After Parsons spoke, she introduced the guest speaker: musician and CSU alumnus Stephen Brackett. Brackett is most notably known for his music group, Flobots, along with being named Colorado’s music ambassador. Brackett spoke about his time at CSU and what he wished to impart upon the incoming class.

“There couldn’t be a better place or time for you to start figuring out who you are (and) who you want to be,” Brackett said.

One of Brackett’s most prevalent stories was how he started a breakdancing club.

“Back in 1997, I was a 6-foot-5 Black nerd when society didn’t know what that meant,” Brackett said. “We did not have the best representation. … I found my people here. We started a breakdancing club. There were, like, 400 people who joined our club. Soon the university was paying us to dance and get to people all over the state.”

Brackett left the class of 2028 not only with interesting stories but also encouragement.

“You will find your people here if you are brave enough to look for them,” Brackett said.

