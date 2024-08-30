The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Senate job descriptions, pocket pantry

Sam Hutton, News Editor
August 30, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The speaking podium of the ASCSU senate chamber Jan. 31.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Aug. 28 for the third session of the 54th senate.

Following the executive and judicial reports, during which members of each branch updated senate on their respective work, senate moved to ratify a new member of the Board for Student Organization Funding.

Jakye Nunley, the current executive chief of staff, was nominated for the open position and will assist the board in distributing a $175,000 annual budget across registered student organizations. Senate ratified Nunley with unanimous consent.

Senate then moved to elect the next Budgetary Affairs Committee chair. All pieces of legislation that request senate funding are reviewed by the Budgetary Affairs Committee, with committee meetings and processes headed by the chairperson.

In a light-hearted moment, Senator Enock Monanti received multiple nominations for the position and reluctantly accepted after refusing the first four. Senate then denied Monanti’s nomination, citing his reluctance to serve as chair. The position will remain vacant as a result.

The newest Women and Social Justice Caucus chair was then elected. Legislative caucuses are intended to give students outside of ASCSU input in the legislative process without being officially involved with the organization.

Senator Olivia Friske was nominated and subsequently elected with unanimous consent.

Moving into old business, Bill #5403, “54th Senate Job Descriptions,” was decided.

The legislation confirms the current iteration of the job descriptions for all senate officials, which must be reviewed annually. Notably, the proposed document reduced weekly office hour requirements for senators from the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering to two hours per week, as opposed to the typical five.

During gallery input, one physical sciences student denounced the bill, claiming it insults College of Engineering students and will prevent additional interest. Conversely, a graduate engineering student praised the legislation and said it would allow students to join the organization at a lower level of commitment. The legislation also proposed office hour requirement cuts for all senators, but the committee edit was expressly denied by the legislative author, Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor.

Senate then entered into committee of the whole, allowing senators to make edits to the legislation on the floor. A compromise was eventually reached, with Taylor agreeing to count time spent in weekly senate sessions as office hours. Also removed was the reduction in office hours for engineering students.

The legislation then passed with unanimous consent.

Senate then considered Bill #5404, “Funding the ASCSU Pocket Pantry.”

The legislation requests $15,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund in order to stock the department of basic needs’ pocket pantry program, which provides food items and hygiene products for CSU students.

The legislation will move to the legislative committees for additional review.

ASCSU senate will resume Sept. 4.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.