Hutton: Looking back on 2 years of covering student government

My two years of covering the Associated Students of Colorado State University, although at times challenging, have been one of the most rewarding experiences since I joined The Collegian in fall 2022.

Volunteering for the assignment during my first desk meeting as a reporter, I hoped it would be a perfect way to learn more about campus and build connections with fellow political science students. I hadn’t heard of ASCSU before starting at CSU, but I was confident I could adjust to the space and deliver quality reports on weekly senate meetings on a consistent basis. I didn’t envision staying on the assignment for two full years — and counting — but I’m glad I did.

I quickly realized the organization’s internal culture, while not unlike most government bodies, was as complex as it was intimidating. Personal agendas, rumors and general pettiness consistently mix with parliamentary procedure, finance and technical difficulties, making production much more “Veep” than “The West Wing.”

My fourth session on assignment saw a student attempt to charge from the podium toward senators with a fist raised, prompting intense discussions about internal culture that persist even now. Similar instances of erupting tension are numerous, although to detail each one would be to take up entirely too many column inches.

Infighting and partisanship are not exclusive to the legislative branch, of course, although the executive branch’s dirty laundry is usually less public. In May, executive leadership attempted to postpone the ratification of Jorja Whyte, a previous cabinet member, as director of basic needs after she released a statement condemning President Nick DeSalvo’s decision not to sign a bill regarding the Israel-Hamas war. This prompted public outrage that led to Whyte’s ratification going forward as planned. I played a role in breaking the story, reinforcing The Collegian’s commitment to serving as a watchdog for the CSU community.

Shots are easy to fire when given ammunition, but I would be remiss if I didn’t detail the great work ASCSU really does, despite its faults and self-inflicted wounds.

Largely delivering on a campaign promise, the DeSalvo-Silverhart administration invested considerably in lobbying efforts in the Colorado General Assembly, resulting in the eventual statewide ban on the restrictive U+2 residential policy. Another piece of legislation aimed at eliminating sales tax on college textbooks nearly passed, indicative of the new administration’s outlined plan of relieving financial burdens on college students.

On a campus level, all three ASCSU branches continue to provide resources for students using student fee revenue, ranging from events like RailJam and Grill the Buffs to health and wellness vending machines and food donation drives.

Additionally, the simple existence of a student-run government body is an incredibly valuable opportunity not just for political science or prelaw majors but students from all backgrounds, majors and career paths to build connections and gain experience in a fairly typical post-grad workspace.

I can confidently say my experience with ASCSU prompted me to narrow down my potential career paths, leading me to pursue a future in public policy and administration. At the city or state — or national — level, I’ll likely be exposed to many of the same processes, issues and personalities I’ve grown accustomed to during my time as a Collegian reporter, reassuring me that I made the right decision when I raised my hand nearly two years ago.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.