Hutton: Looking back on 2 years of covering student government

Sam Hutton, News Editor
August 19, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Chief Justice Alayna Truxal speaks about the members of ASCSU at the Annual State of the Association Address Jan. 31. “Either way, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again,” Truxal said. “I already believe that every single person that joins this organization are the most inspiring and ambitious people I’ll ever meet.”

My two years of covering the Associated Students of Colorado State University, although at times challenging, have been one of the most rewarding experiences since I joined The Collegian in fall 2022.

Volunteering for the assignment during my first desk meeting as a reporter, I hoped it would be a perfect way to learn more about campus and build connections with fellow political science students. I hadn’t heard of ASCSU before starting at CSU, but I was confident I could adjust to the space and deliver quality reports on weekly senate meetings on a consistent basis. I didn’t envision staying on the assignment for two full years — and counting — but I’m glad I did.

I quickly realized the organization’s internal culture, while not unlike most government bodies, was as complex as it was intimidating. Personal agendas, rumors and general pettiness consistently mix with parliamentary procedure, finance and technical difficulties, making production much more “Veep” than “The West Wing.”

My fourth session on assignment saw a student attempt to charge from the podium toward senators with a fist raised, prompting intense discussions about internal culture that persist even now. Similar instances of erupting tension are numerous, although to detail each one would be to take up entirely too many column inches. 

Infighting and partisanship are not exclusive to the legislative branch, of course, although the executive branch’s dirty laundry is usually less public. In May, executive leadership attempted to postpone the ratification of Jorja Whyte, a previous cabinet member, as director of basic needs after she released a statement condemning President Nick DeSalvo’s decision not to sign a bill regarding the Israel-Hamas war. This prompted public outrage that led to Whyte’s ratification going forward as planned. I played a role in breaking the story, reinforcing The Collegian’s commitment to serving as a watchdog for the CSU community.

Shots are easy to fire when given ammunition, but I would be remiss if I didn’t detail the great work ASCSU really does, despite its faults and self-inflicted wounds.

Largely delivering on a campaign promise, the DeSalvo-Silverhart administration invested considerably in lobbying efforts in the Colorado General Assembly, resulting in the eventual statewide ban on the restrictive U+2 residential policy. Another piece of legislation aimed at eliminating sales tax on college textbooks nearly passed, indicative of the new administration’s outlined plan of relieving financial burdens on college students.

On a campus level, all three ASCSU branches continue to provide resources for students using student fee revenue, ranging from events like RailJam and Grill the Buffs to health and wellness vending machines and food donation drives.

Additionally, the simple existence of a student-run government body is an incredibly valuable opportunity not just for political science or prelaw majors but students from all backgrounds, majors and career paths to build connections and gain experience in a fairly typical post-grad workspace.

I can confidently say my experience with ASCSU prompted me to narrow down my potential career paths, leading me to pursue a future in public policy and administration. At the city or state — or national — level, I’ll likely be exposed to many of the same processes, issues and personalities I’ve grown accustomed to during my time as a Collegian reporter, reassuring me that I made the right decision when I raised my hand nearly two years ago.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.