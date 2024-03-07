This week in ASCSU: Facilities Management, BSOF constitution

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened March 6 for the 22nd session of the 53rd senate.

Senate first heard a guest presentation from Environmental Graphic Designer Jessica Kramer, who provided updates on CSU Facilities Management’s expansion projects as part of the CSU Master Plan, a comprehensive decadeslong growth and development plan for the university.

During executive reports, Vice President Alex Silverhart reported on Student Fee Review Board processes; Director of Traditions Meron Siyoum reminded senate about upcoming ASCSU-sponsored events; Deputy Director of Environmental Affairs Sofia Hiller provided an update on Arbor Day events; Director of Finance Ashton Duffield mentioned upcoming Board for Student Organization Funding-funded campus events; and Director of Health and Wellness Jorja Whyte commented on Rams Against Hunger projects.

Numerous members of the executive cabinet also fielded questions regarding the upcoming ASCSU-sponsored RailJam Revival event March 21. Several senators expressed concern with the event’s planning, funding and timing as election season approaches. Such concerns were reflected in a drafted senate resolution, which was not officially introduced.

During judicial reports, Chief Justice Alayna Truxal updated senate on the supreme court’s decision to hear a new case. A decision will likely be issued after spring break.

Moving into confidence business, Lex #53xx, “Reconciling The Constitution and BSOF Bylaws” was discussed.

The legislation intends to edit the existing BSOF constitution to more closely reflect the ASCSU constitution and further clarify the relationship between the ASCSU executive branch and BSOF.

The legislation would also eliminate the clause of the BSOF constitution that reserves several board positions for ASCSU members.

The lex will be sent to the legislative committees for further review.

ASCSU senate, as well as the annual election cycle, will resume after spring break.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.