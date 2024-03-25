This week in ASCSU: Disabled student transportation

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened March 27 for the 24th session of the 53rd senate.

The session began with executive reports, in which President Nick DeSalvo provided an update on the legislation that will ban the U+2 residential policy at the state level and Vice President Alex Silverhart commented on the progress of his project dedicated to placing wellness vending machines in strategic campus locations.

Judicial reports followed, with Chief Justice Alayna Truxal informing senate of an ongoing supreme court case that will likely be decided after election season.

Senate then discussed Bill #5317, “CSU Temporarily Disabled Student Transportation Program Funding.”

The legislation makes minor edits to Bill #5220, which granted funding from the Senate Discretionary Fund in order to form a temporarily disabled student transportation program on campus. The bill stipulates it must be reviewed annually, leading the legislative authors to reintroduce legislation that more concretely establishes and further funds the campus program.

The new version of the legislation intends to make disabled student transportation a campus fixture moving forward rather than a temporary solution for temporarily disabled students.

The legislation passed with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will resume April 3. Results in the presidential, vice presidential and speaker of the senate elections will be announced during the session after voting closes at 4 p.m. on RAMweb.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.