Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Photo courtesy of Colorado State University
Benjamin Withers leaves CSU after 8 years as CLA dean

EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works
EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

This week in ASCSU: Budget reallocation, LSAB

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
%28Graphic+Illustration+by+Christine+Moore-Bonbright+%7C+The+Collegian%29
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 21 for the 20th session of the 53rd senate.

Executive reports were first on the agenda, wherein Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Stella reported on the success of the Day at the Capitol event Feb. 8, Vice President Alex Silverhart commented on ongoing emergency contraceptive distribution initiatives, Director of Traditions and Programs Meron Siyoum informed senate on upcoming campus events and Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz provided an update on upcoming ASCSU tabling events.

Ad

Judicial reports followed, with Chief Justice Alayna Truxal issuing the supreme court’s opinion on a current case. In a unanimous vote, the court confirmed that ASCSU members can serve on the Elections Committee, which oversees all annual elections processes.

The case was brought forward after Director of Housing Security Evan Welch was ratified as a member of the Elections Committee during the Jan. 31 session.

Senate then moved to ratify the deputy director of traditions, who works within the executive cabinet to coordinate ASCSU-sponsored campus events, including football tailgating events and tabling initiatives.

Nominated for the position was first-year student Mhalet Siyoum, who said she believes she can use her position to expand ASCSU outreach opportunities and promote additional campus community events.

“I really want to help advertising and personally go into these clubs and invite them firsthand to these events we’ll be putting on,” Mhalet Siyoum said.

Senate ratified Mhalet Siyoum with unanimous consent.

Bill #5316, “Spring Budget Reallocation,” was also considered.

The legislation intends to remove $23,000 of earmarked ASCSU funds from the financial advisor’s salary account, reinvesting the funds into ASCSU funding opportunities, including diversity and inclusion initiatives and the Board for Student Organization Funding.

The legislative authors said the funds can be better utilized to support students in the absence of a staff financial advisor. 

Ad

The bill passed by way of a majority vote.

The ratification of the newest members of the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board also took place. 

The LSAB is responsible for coordinating lobbying efforts in the Colorado General Assembly, planning local government outreach events and expanding ASCSU’s scope beyond the CSU campus.

Nominated for the open positions on the board were senior Theo Reese and sophomore Laura Bussard. 

Both candidates detailed their qualifications for the available board positions and expressed their interest in continuing to advocate for students at the local and state government level. 

Senate approved each candidate with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will reconvene Feb. 28.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility report, off-campus housing
Braxton Dietz, chief of staff of the Associated Students of Colorado State University, gives directions for the proceedings at the Day at the Capitol event Feb. 8. Around 50 students from Colorado State University attended to tour the state capitol and observe legislation.
CSU students visit Colorado Capitol, engage with government officials
The speaking podium of the ASCSU Senate Chamber.
This week in ASCSU: Term limits, budget reallocation
Jane Fonda advocates for climate-1st activism, encourages voters
Jane Fonda advocates for climate-1st activism, encourages voters
President Nick DeSalvo talks about ASCSUs ability to make active changes at the Annual State of the Association Address.
ASCSU reflects, looks to future in State of the Association Address
The audience of the Annual State of the Association Address listens to Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz.
This week in ASCSU: Elections Committee, accessibility guidelines
More in Campus
Karrin Anderson, panel moderator of the Should there be age limits for politicians? discussion, introduces the next question.
CSU panel explores question of age limits for politicians
Colorado State University’s Division of University Operations held an open forum panel on CSU’s incremental budget Feb 14.
CSU hosts open forum on incremental budget
Photo courtesy of Colorado State University
Benjamin Withers leaves CSU after 8 years as CLA dean
Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Housing Caucus, BSOF
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons stands in the foyer of the Lory Student Center Jan. 30. Parsons recently celebrated her one-year anniversary as president of CSU.
Amy Parsons reflects on work done in 1st year as CSU president
More in Homepage
Colorado State University students of various majors and grades gather for Real Talk Tuesday, an event hosted by the Black/African American Cultural Center Feb. 20.
Embracing intersectionality: B/AACC Real Talk discussion covers race, gender
CSU track and field hopes to make history at MW championships
CSU track and field hopes to make history at MW championships
Colorado State University swimmers cheer for the last time during the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18.
Preview: Swim and dive heads to Mountain West championship
The Korean Hansori Drum and Dance group performs onstage at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “This is my first time at a fair here,” said Jeongyun Choi, a representative of the Korean Student Association at Colorado State University. “I was impressed that I could see so many diversities here because I didn’t think Colorado had that much.”
CSU celebrates 68th annual World Unity Fair
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging
Pranav Athalye smiles after having his picture taken at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. I think its a great event, Athalye said. People are getting to know about each other instead of, you know, living in our own small cocoons. Its good to have such an event once in a while.
Gallery: World Unity Fair


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *