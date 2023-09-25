Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

CSU Jewish student groups hold candlelight vigil for Israel

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
October 14, 2023
Stella+Goldberg+lights+a+candle+at+a+vigil+for+Israel+in+the+Colorado+State+University+Lory+Student+Center+Oct.+12.+During+an+open+community+comment%2C+Goldberg+spoke+about+her+childhood+growing+up+during+World+War+II.+%E2%80%9CAntisemitism%2C+whether+you+are+with+Jews+or+youre+not+with+Jews+or+you+are+a+Jew%2C+it+is+never+going+to+stop%2C%E2%80%9D+Goldberg+said.+%E2%80%9CWe+only+just+have+to+be+brave+and+be+strong+and+stay+together+and+just+be+the+best+people+that+God+wants+us+to+be.%E2%80%9D
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Stella Goldberg lights a candle at a vigil for Israel in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12. During an open community comment, Goldberg spoke about her childhood growing up during World War II. “Antisemitism, whether you are with Jews or you’re not with Jews or you are a Jew, it is never going to stop,” Goldberg said. “We only just have to be brave and be strong and stay together and just be the best people that God wants us to be.”
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • A Star of David pendant hangs from Assistant Professor Carolin Aronis’ neck during a vigil for Israel in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • A participant of a vigil for Israel at Colorado State University stands in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12. Several Jewish community members spoke to the gathering regarding the conflict in Israel.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Colorado State University Executive Vice President Rick Miranda speaks at a vigil for Israel in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Assistant Professor Carolin Aronis speaks at a vigil for Israel in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12. “My sister from Israel is writing to me, ‘There are rockets in my area,’ and many times she writes to me that there are rockets in her area all the time,” Aronis said. “My brother-in-law’s nephew apparently was at that rave party (referring to a Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival) leaving audio messages to my brother-in-law that terrorists, Hamas groups, are just running after them and shooting them.”

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • A participant of a vigil for Israel at Colorado State University stands in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12. Several Jewish community members spoke to the gathering regarding the conflict in Israel.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Natan Wallace and his partner Alexandra de Garay embrace during a vigil for Israel in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12. “I was born and raised in Israel,” Wallace said. “I moved to the U.S. two years ago. If I would be back in Israel, I would most likely be in the music festival (referring to a Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival). And if I would have survived that, most likely I would be called in like many of my friends (referring to the call to serve).”

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo speaks at a vigil for Israel in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12. “The things that are going through are absolutely unimaginable to me,” DeSalvo said. “And this is rightfully so a time of mourning, but I am deeply disturbed at some of the things that I see coming out of college campuses across the United States. So although this is a time of mourning, we have to remember to never forget. And whenever and wherever antisemitism rears its ugly head, we look at it straight in the face and reject it.”

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik speaks at a vigil for Israel in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12. Gorelik concluded the vigil with a song about peace.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Participants of a vigil for Israel at Colorado State University stand around candles in the shape of a Star of David in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12. Several Jewish community members spoke to the gathering regarding the conflict in Israel.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Colorado State University junior Shayna Ross speaks at a vigil for Israel in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12. “I’m grateful for the Jewish community at CSU and for everyone here and how we help support each other,” Ross said. “I’m grateful for my time and Hillel and the support they’ve given me and refocus my compassion my teachers and friends showed me despite many of them not being Jewish.”

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Stella Goldberg lights a candle at a vigil for Israel in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12. During an open community comment, Goldberg spoke about her childhood growing up during World War II. “Antisemitism, whether you are with Jews or you’re not with Jews or you are a Jew, it is never going to stop,” Goldberg said. “We only just have to be brave and be strong and stay together and just be the best people that God wants us to be.”

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • Candles in the shape of a Star of David in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center during a vigil for Israel Oct. 12. Several Jewish community members spoke to the gathering regarding the conflict in Israel.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel

  • A participant of a vigil for Israel at Colorado State University lights candles in the shape of a Star of David in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12. Several Jewish community members spoke to the gathering regarding the conflict in Israel.

    Collegian | Garrett Mogel

    CSU+Jewish+student+groups+hold+candlelight+vigil+for+Israel
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

On Oct. 12 in the Lory Student Center, several Colorado State University Jewish student organizations held a candlelight vigil in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Hamas, a Palestinian organization, launched a surprise attack from the Gaza Strip on small Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting civilians. Israel then launched rocket airstrikes into Gaza, which has been under siege since Oct. 7. Israel’s prime minister has declared the country is at war with Hamas, according to the Associated Press.

Ad

The vigil, which was organized by the Chabad Student Center at CSU, CSU Hillel, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, the Advisory Council for Jewish Inclusion and Students for Holocaust Awareness, drew members of the Fort Collins community as well as CSU students and administrators.

After candles were placed and lit in the shape of the Star of David, speakers commented on the attacks on Israel.

“The Jewish community here at CSU, in Fort Collins — we’re going to grow,” CSU Hillel Director of Jewish Student Life Adam Fox said. “We’re going to be strong, and we’re going to be united because acts like this that just happened, … their objective is to have Jewish people be shy, be heightened high and be divided. We’re going to say no, we’re going to be one Jewish community and we’re going to be together through the highs and through the lows.”

Campus administration speakers included CSU Police Department Chief Jay Callaghan, Associated Students of CSU President Nick DeSalvo and CSU Executive Vice President Rick Miranda.

The things that are going through are absolutely unimaginable to me,” DeSalvo said during his comment. “And this is rightfully so a time of mourning, but I am deeply disturbed at some of the things that I see coming out of college campuses across the United States. So although this is a time of mourning, we have to remember to never forget. And whenever and wherever antisemitism rears its ugly head, we look at it straight in the face and reject it. I see you, I hear you and I stand with you. And I will never apologize for standing with the Jewish people. That’s my commitment to you.” 

Each of the organizing groups spoke, and Stella Goldberg, a 93-year-old Fort Collins resident, spoke about her experience living in London during World War II.

Antisemitism, whether you are with Jews or you’re not with Jews or you are a Jew, is never going to stop,” Goldberg said. “We only just have to be brave and be strong and stay together and just be the best people that God wants us to be.” 

The vigil drew students and community members, including CSU first-year Jacob Maddock, whose family was in town for Homecoming weekend and joined him at the vigil.

“I’ve been a Jew since I was born through my mother,” Maddock said. “And she’s come out here for Family Weekend. And we came here specifically because we have quite a bit of family in Israel, and (we are) honestly appalled by what we’ve seen over here stateside and abroad, and, you know, (it’s) just good to find a sort of sense of solidarity with your community at times like this.”

Ad

Maddock said the CSU Jewish community welcomed him as a new student adjusting to college.

“We’re small, but it’s very meaningful in a part of the country where there isn’t really a very large Jewish community to have that base of people you can rely on and have that sort of point of commonality,” Maddock said. “Being a freshman coming in, it’s been nice and really helpful to have so many people who just you automatically have that connection (with).”

Carolin Aronis, associate professor in the CSU ethnic studies department, spoke about her family in Israel and the terror she felt waiting for news of her family.

“My younger daughter told me, ‘Mom, like I’m really concerned; you never invited your sisters to live here; what’s going on in Israel?'” Aronis said during her comment. “And just hearing this, she didn’t sleep that night because she dreamed of a fire that gets to her, and she cannot leave, and it takes her.”

Aronis recounted how her brother-in-law fled Israel and what he witnessed.

“We are all very privileged because we don’t know what is to live life when someone can get into your door and murder you and your kids,” Aronis said. “We’re talking about families that were just gone. They had their Saturday morning and (were) in their homes — in their safest place. They were just murdered, and this is something that Israel never experienced. … I don’t know if you’re seeing it through the U.S. media, but just seeing the videos, you cannot forget it you’re seeing.”

Aronis emphasized her complicated emotional response to news of the conflict and to the renewed attention on the tension between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Condemning Hamas and their atrocious acts, like beheading babies, burning children alive, raping women, kidnapping civilians, does not mean that we don’t care for Palestinians’ rights, that we don’t care for Palestinians’ life, that we don’t think that they need to have their own self determination and that we don’t care about the loss that they currently are experiencing,” Aronis said. “We do care very much for them, and we do not dismiss it.”

Following her story, Aronis ended her comment acknowledging the support of CSU’s Jewish community.

“So I feel guilt and feel thankful for being here,” Aronis said. “And I feel thankful for CSU and for the warm community that I have here and for my students. I really want to create hope that we can we can do something together and, in trying to, realize how healing can look like after what we’re experiencing.”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Bylaws, parliamentary procedure
Courtesy Photo
CSU sees 3rd largest entering class ever
A horse foal and cat sculpture outside the main enterance to the James L. Voss Veterinary Teach Hospital Oct. 6. The hospital was built in 1979 and is named after the former dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
New veterinary complex coming to CSU
CSU hosts visit as final step in 10-year accreditation cycle
CSU hosts visit as final step in 10-year accreditation cycle
Graphic Illustration by Katrina Clasen | The Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility Caucus, senate bylaws
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid
More in Homepage
Malaya Jones leads CSU volleyball to victory over Air Force
Colorado State University womens soccer midfielder Mia Casey (22) races down the field to catch the ball during a match against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Sept. 24. CSU tied with UNLV 1-1.
Mia Casey helps Rams soccer cruise past Colorado College
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11.
Gallery: National Coming Out Day
Wayan Billondana, lead bassist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, brings the soul to Aggie Theatre during their sold-out Tuesday show Oct. 10.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets call FoCo concert top-5 performance
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
The lake outside the Lory Student Center sits calmly from the sidewalk near the LSC on October 6, 2023.
MacMahon: Quiet places at CSU to destress from Homecoming
More in News
Reed Hollinger works with a petawatt-class titanium sapphire laser system at the Colorado State University Advance Beam Laboratory in Fort Collins Oct. 3. Designed and built by undergraduates in-house, the laser is one of the highest powered in North America and can produce temperatures similar to the center of the sun.
CSU to become global leader in laser research, fusion energy
A group of Poudre School District students gather outside the Poudre School District Information Technology Center Oct. 10. Students and parents protested the proposed vote to merge Polaris Expeditionary Learning School. Under the merger, younger students would be relocated to Olander Elementary School, and older students would be moved to Blevins Middle School.
Poudre School District tables vote on Polaris school merger
Seriously: New study reveals the biology of a true Ram
Seriously: New study reveals the biology of a true Ram
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water
KCSU station manager Brighid Bandel works inside KCSUs studio located in Rocky Mountain Student Medias offices Sept. 28.
KCSU fundraises for equipment lost during power outage
The total solar eclipse, as seen from Casper, Wyoming, at approximately 11:43 a.m. Aug. 21, 2017.
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse will be the last for 16 years
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background is in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a third-year journalism student with a second field in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2023-24 school year.  Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, Mogel explored Colorado, portaging rivers, postholing through several feet of snow, rappelling over cliffs and skinning up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and began to engage viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism.  In his years at college, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth both individually as well as through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *