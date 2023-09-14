Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown

Many Colorado State University students experienced disappointment when they found out student tickets...

Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected
Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs

Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder are both very strong science schools;...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

When it comes to American Football, most people love to watch the NFL. We cannot really blame them though. This is where the magic happens....

AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023
Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023

West Nile virus continues to loom even as temperatures drop

Ayla Sanchez, News Editor
September 21, 2023
Mosquito+transmitting+a+vector-borne+disease
Collegian | unknown
Mosquito transmitting a vector-borne disease

As the end of summer approaches and fewer bugs are visible, remain vigilant, and keep the bug spray close by, as the risk of West Nile virus still looms.

First appearing in Colorado in 2002, the West Nile virus has had many cases over the years, with this year having a spike in cases.

Ad

Kori Wilford, communications and technology manager for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, said that as of Tuesday, there are 53 reported cases and 16 hospitalizations in Larimer County, with a majority being from Fort Collins.

Even as temperatures drop, the Larimer County Health Department is still prepared to see cases rise over the next month.

“We do continue to see cases through October because if someone got infected in August when the mosquitoes were really prevalent, it might take a few weeks before they start seeing symptoms or before they get tested,” Wilford said.

Symptoms of West Nile virus vary, though the main symptoms one can expect would be a headache, fever, stiffness in the neck and disorientation. These symptoms can signify an early infection of meningitis or encephalitis, both of which should be met with immediate medical attention.

“Most people don’t actually have symptoms,” Wilford said. “About 80% don’t show any symptoms at all, (and) another percentage has real mild symptoms — they might have a headache (or) some fatigue, but otherwise they can recover at home. About 1% of people who get West Nile virus have what we call Neuroinvasive West Nile Disease, and that is something that can be more serious where people are having neurological symptoms (and) really severe headaches — they might need to be hospitalized.”

The West Nile virus has no cure. Most of the treatment given to someone who is hospitalized includes making them more comfortable with fluids, painkillers and overall supportive care.

When it comes to preventative care, Wilford mentions the four D’s of preventing mosquitoes: dusk/dawn, dress, drain and DEET spray.

“We always talk about the four D’s — that stands for dusk and dawn, meaning that’s when the mosquitos are most active,” Wilford said. “So we recommend avoiding being outside during dusk and dawn or using a good repellent. We recommend DEET, which is another one of the four D’s. Wearing long sleeves … is another D, and then (the fourth D is) drain. We really encourage folks to drain any standing water around their house.”

This is a zoonotic disease, which is contracted by vectors who carry the disease and spread it. The vectors are culex mosquitoes who spend a lot of time around the water.

Ad

“The type of mosquito that transmits West Nile virus are culex mosquitoes, and those particular mosquitoes really love to breed just in shallow, warm water,” Wilford said. “So even a wheelbarrow or a flowerpot that has been sitting outside can be a pretty significant breeding ground for those culex mosquitoes.”

Keep an eye out for mosquitoes as summer comes to a close, and begin to prepare for next year. Spread the word to family and friends about how to prevent water buildup and keep mosquitoes away from you. As with many diseases, those who are immunocompromised are more at risk.

“We always appreciate people letting their friends and family know,” Wilford said. “West Nile can impact anyone, but we see folks who get the sickest usually over 60, and so younger people can let their parents know (and) their neighbors know.”

Reach Ayla Sanchez at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Colorado State University defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) was all over the Washington State University Cougars offense during CSUs loss at Canvas Stadium Sept. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Sanders, Norvell condemn death threats to Henry Blackburn
At the end of Battle of the Bands hosted by KCSU, Basement Baby won first place Sept. 14.
Basement Baby rocks KCSU’s Battle of the Bands
A guest in the store browses the shelves of Old Firehouse Books in Old Town Fort Collins Sept. 15.
Old Firehouse Books prioritizes NoCo pride
Ceriani: Keeping U+2 off ballot is damaging
Ceriani: Keeping U+2 off ballot is damaging
Lopez: Have you decided who youre going to be yet?
Lopez: Have you decided who you're going to be yet?
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
More in News
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma
CSU students Taylor Millson and Linzhi Douglass welcome students to the annual Grill the Buffs barbecue outside the Lory Student Center Aug. 28, 2019. (Anna von Pechmann | Collegian)
Colorado State celebrates 14th annual Grill the Buffs
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Women's Caucus, lobbyist employment
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
CSU, CU tackle opioid crisis; Colorado continues solutions
CSU, CU tackle opioid crisis; Colorado continues solutions
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
More in Science
Modeling tools at CSU help determine wildfire prevention methods
Modeling tools at CSU help determine wildfire prevention methods
Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs
Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs
Wolves playing in the snow at the Wolf Sanctuary in Divide, Colorado. (Photo via David Hannigan, Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
CSU institution studies Colorado wolf reintroduction
Flowers in the CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden Aug. 22.
Flower power science: CSU's trial gardens open for annual competition
Resources for mental health at the CSU Health Network
Resources for mental health at the CSU Health Network
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *