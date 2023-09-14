Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown

Many Colorado State University students experienced disappointment when they found out student tickets...

How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs

Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder are both very strong science schools;...

Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected
Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

When it comes to American Football, most people love to watch the NFL. We cannot really blame them though. This is where the magic happens....

AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023
Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023

Colorado State celebrates 14th annual Grill the Buffs

Ayla Sanchez, News Editor
September 18, 2023
CSU+students+Taylor+Millson+and+Linzhi+Douglass+welcome+students+to+the+annual+Grill+the+Buffs+barbecue+outside+the+Lory+Student+Center+Aug.+28%2C+2019.+%28Anna+von+Pechmann+%7C+Collegian%29+
CSU students Taylor Millson and Linzhi Douglass welcome students to the annual Grill the Buffs barbecue outside the Lory Student Center Aug. 28, 2019. (Anna von Pechmann | Collegian)

In anticipation of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the Associated Students of Colorado State University hosted Grill the Buffs on Friday on the Lory Student Center West Lawn.

This year was the 14th annual Grill the Buffs, a pep rally to hype up students for the game between Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder. This tradition is another one of many that haven’t been celebrated since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Ad

The events coordinator, Meron Siyoum, ASCSU director of traditions and programs, expressed her excitement for being able to bring this event back to life.

“The maintenance of tradition is really important,” Siyoum said. “Being here and seeing everyone come out for the burgers and for this tradition … truly means a lot.”

The event started off with a bang as the Marching Band and the Spirit Squads performed together, followed by a string of speeches, which were kicked off by the ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo, who made commentary on CU’s head coach.

“Deion Sanders is building a brand, but coach (Jay) Norvell is building good men — they are not the same,” DeSalvo said.

The next to make a speech was Senior Associate Athletic Director and Football Chief of Staff Tim Cassidy, who spoke in Norvell’s stead.

“Coach Norvell’s leadership is so fitting for CSU,” Cassidy said. “(CU) might be Gucci, but we are blue-collar workers.”

Head coach Emily Kohan of the women’s volleyball team made her speech, marking the victory of the team in Boulder the night before.

“We reversed-swept them, which means we won the last three sets,” Kohan said.

Finally, CSU President Amy Parsons joined the scene, expressing her excitement for the game.

Ad

“We’re going to show them that we are the best university in the state one of the best universities in the country,” Parsons said. “We’re going to do that through our hearts, through our comradery, through our spirit we’re going to show them what we’ve got. Let’s gear up for next year.”

Funding for the event was provided by a mixture of the Coca-Cola grant ASCSU funding and some outside sponsors to help with setup.

“We planned with the LSC, we planned with Flexx Productions (and) they provided the grills and the tents,” Siyoum said.

Unfortunately, not everyone was able to get burgers, as they quickly ran out; however, there was still plenty of fun to go around, with people playing games and listening to music. Kindasoso, a contemporary R&B band from Fort Collins, joined the event at noon, staying until the end of the event at 2:30 p.m.

What would a CSU pep rally be without the appearance of the beloved mascot himself, CAM the Ram? CAM showed up on the scene to take pictures and get the crowd ready for the game on Saturday.

This event is a time-honored tradition for those who have seen more than their fair share of Rocky Mountain Showdowns. To be brought back after four long years and to become such a success is a testament to the rivalry and the students of CSU’s pride in their team.

“This rivalry is really important, and it’s really fun, and the fact that I get to be a part of bringing this back and hopefully keeping it on campus and not having it stop ever again just means the world to me,” Siyoum said.

Reach Ayla Sanchez at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Women's Caucus, lobbyist employment
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Showdown says goodbye to 2 decades of Mile High
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: New Era Colorado, retention and recruitment officer
A bridge connecting the two portions of the Andrew G Clark Buildings B wing Oct. 15. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)
Remembering Clark's long history as change looms
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Letter to City Council, committee chairs
More in Homepage
Seriously: Illnesses tie us together
Seriously: Illnesses tie us together
Colorado State University students wear their countries’ flags with pride at the National Latinx Heritage Month launch Sept. 13. The students flaunt their cultures, featuring the Mexican and Guatemalan flags to name a few.
El Centro celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscopes Sept. 18-24
Horoscopes Sept. 18-24
University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes player Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) jumps for an interception during the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State University Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.
CU hangs on in double OT to best CSU
Team members of the Colorado State University Womens Volleyball club embrace during a timeout Sept. 15.
CSU volleyball doubleheader draws attention, scores
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
CSU vs. CU: A history of our extensive rivalry
More in News
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
CSU, CU tackle opioid crisis; Colorado continues solutions
CSU, CU tackle opioid crisis; Colorado continues solutions
Fort Collins City councilmembers Tricia Canonico, Julie Pignataro and Kelly Ohlson listen to members of the public express grievances regarding the citys U+2 housing policy during the public comment section of the City Council meeting at Fort Collins City Hall April 4.
City council resolves to prepare solutions for U+2
Modeling tools at CSU help determine wildfire prevention methods
Modeling tools at CSU help determine wildfire prevention methods
The Andrew G. Clark Buildings A wing as seen from the Plaza Oct. 15. Clark is often subject to criticism due to its poor state of repair. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)
Clark renovations set to begin in 2024
Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs
Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *