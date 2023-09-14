Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
September 14, 2023
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Many Colorado State University students experienced disappointment when they found out student tickets were not provided for free for the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game in Boulder, Colorado.

Traditionally played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, the Rocky Mountain Showdown is shifting to a home game schedule, meaning that CSU and the University of Colorado Boulder will alternate playing games at Canvas Stadium and Folsom Field. Next year, CSU will host CU at Canvas Stadium.

“Last year, we did not play against Boulder, and I was really wanting to see that this year,” said Ian Carter, a CSU student who was planning to attend the game but changed plans due to the cost of tickets. “I thought there would be a bigger discount on the tickets for students to make them accessible to everybody because I don’t know a single person who can afford the ticket price there is.”

Carter said he was very disappointed because he has never been to Boulder and would have enjoyed the opportunity to watch the rivalry.

“It’s important for students to attend football games and any sporting event because the audience plays such a huge role in the quality of the game,” Director of Traditions and Programs for the Associated Students of Colorado State University Meron Siyoum said. “Being on the court or field while having hundreds of students cheer you on just makes the game even more competitive, and it gives everyone a common goal throughout the duration of the game. Sporting events unify large and random groups of people, and it truly is amazing to look through the crowd and know that we’re all rooting for the same team and are sharing the experience together.”

Because the opportunity to secure student tickets for reduced or no cost was never provided, students interested in attending the showdown will have to purchase tickets from CU’s website or resellers like Ticketmaster and StubHub. At the time of writing this article, tickets on Ticketmaster start at $171 plus fees. Tickets directly through CU’s Athletics website were sold out.

“I was very shocked and very disappointed (at the lack of student tickets),” Carter said. “I would have gone if it was $60-70 cheaper than what it is, but even that is expensive.”

CSU offers free student tickets for all home games and events; however, the number of tickets allocated to the opposing team is decided by the home school.

“In collegiate athletics, the hosting team determines the ticket prices,” said Nik Olsen, director of integrative communications at CSU. “This game is an away football game for CSU, so CU set the ticket prices and allots a certain number to CSU, which we can then assist with selling to our fans. CSU can only give our students discounted or complimentary tickets for games in which the Rams are the home team.”

While this news came as a shock to CSU students hoping to attend the contentious rivalry game or tailgate in Boulder, CU students are used to having to pay to attend their campus events. A CU Student Sports Pass costs $150 per year and allows students to claim tickets to home football games and men’s basketball games. Tickets to the Rocky Mountain Showdown were claimed out.

The presence of CU’s football coach, Deion Sanders, has contributed to the rise in prices and difficulty in securing tickets. The game will be broadcast on ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff shows, and Sanders is drawing record ticket revenue to CU for the game. CU’s last home game against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln contributed an economic impact of $17 million for the city.

“My position has made me become so involved in traditions and athletics this year, it’s made me really want to attend the big game, but after seeing the prices, I will not be able to attend,” Siyoum said. “My backup plan is to either go to Boulder for all of the festivities before the game, or I will be joining a watch party somewhere here in Fort Collins. I’m so glad I get to witness the return of the Rocky Mountain Showdown during my senior year, and even though I won’t be at the game physically, just knowing it’s back has brought me so much joy.”

In lieu of tickets to the game in Boulder, some Fort Collins restaurants are offering watch parties. Krazy Karl’s Pizza is hosting an alumni watch party presented by the CSU Alumni Association, the Africans United and Black Student Allegiance will be hosting a watch party in their office Saturday and ASCSU is bringing back an event called Grill the Buffs — featuring free bison burgers, an appearance by CAM the Ram, speeches by Emily Kohan, the volleyball team and performances by the marching band and cheer team. Grill the Buffs will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Lory Student Center West Lawn.

CSU is hosting a free-admission watch party at Canvas Stadium. They stressed that sportsmanlike conduct will be expected of all attendees.

Instead of attending the game in person, Carter is now planning to watch at a friend’s apartment, despite disappointment.

“In the future, I hope they make it an option for students to get either a free or a cheap ticket,” Carter said. “A lot of people cannot afford that price at all.”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel, News Editor
Allie Seibel is one of the news editors for The Collegian this year and is excited to start out her first year with the paper in such an exciting role. Seibel is a freshman journalism and media communication major with an intended double minor in business administration and French and is a member of the Honors Program. She is from Colorado Springs, Colorado. As news editor, it’s Seibel’s job to ensure the news content being published by The Collegian is accurate, timely and of interest to readers across CSU and Fort Collins. Being a new student to both CSU and The Collegian, Seibel is looking forward to exploring and learning about campus through The Collegian and furthering her passion for journalism alongside the incredibly talented staff she looks up to immensely. When she’s not writing and reporting, you can find her reading and enjoying novels of all varieties (especially classics), hiking and exploring Fort Collins, planning where in the world she would like to travel to next and pretending she understands more of the French language than she actually does. Seibel has a huge passion and enthusiasm for all kinds of writing and reporting and cannot wait to see what powerful, challenging and important stories The Collegian reports on this year. She is so excited to be part of telling CSU history in the making through The Collegian.
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner, The Collegian's illustration editor this year, is a second-year student studying graphic design and minoring in religious philosophy. She finds inspiration in unique ideas and perspectives and is intrigued and driven by themes of the unknown and the existential. As an artist, she seeks to create works that spark humor and joy in her audience, and she sees it important to utilize her art as a means to make people laugh and smile, inspiring her to create comics and illustrations for anyone to enjoy. When she's not busy drawing, she enjoys playing and listening to music. To Bonner, music carries a sense of happiness, peace and tranquility she values having in her daily life. In the future, she hopes to create her own music that can be a source of peace, tranquility and happiness to someone else. Overall, she feels it is important to spread as much positive energy in the world as she can. Studying philosophy has guided her to value the good in life, and with the importance of that in mind, she goes through life attempting to spark a bit of positivity wherever she can. As illustration editor, Bonner hopes to direct the illustrations found in The Collegian toward having a sense of joy the readers can experience.


