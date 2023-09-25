Today's top stories
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure

Alexander Wilson, Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

The collaboration between the Fort Collins Police Services and the Loveland Police Department has taken a critical turn as they intensify their efforts to apprehend the suspect responsible for a series of disturbing incidents. The perpetrator in question has been caught engaging in public masturbation at numerous local cafes, causing significant distress within the community.

“We have taken at least 12 separate reports from coffee shop employees,” FCPS Officer Brandon Barnes said.

A man was seen wearing dark clothes, glasses, a beanie and a ski mask that obscured his face. He positions himself outside coffee shops, peering into coffee shops to watch the women employees from outside the store.

The lack of a discernible pattern makes this case even more perplexing. They have occurred sporadically throughout the Fort Collins and Loveland areas without a clear pattern or target. The only consistent part is that each act transpired during the early morning hours, adding to the sense of vulnerability that coffee shop workers experience during their shifts.

Despite the vague nature of the suspect’s physical description — estimated to be between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall and ranging from 160 to 180 pounds — law enforcement is using this information as a starting point for their investigation. They remain steadfast in their commitment to identifying and apprehending the suspect, sparing no effort to ensure the safety of the community.

FCPS has been working with local coffee shops to ensure employee safety and is taking active steps to apprehend the suspect. 

Although FCPS claimed to take active steps to ensure employee safety, this has been an ongoing issue in the Fort Collins community. 

On Sept. 21 and 23, two indecent exposure incidents occurred at the Campus Arboretum at Colorado State University directly next to Summit Hall. In both incidents, witnesses described a suspect similar to the suspect behind the cafe incidents. Although there is no identification, the suspect is believed to be the same man facing indecent exposure charges in coffee shops. The suspect was described by witnesses as 20-30 years old with shaggy light brown hair, weighing roughly 180-200 pounds and 5 feet to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a pale complexion, wearing a black shirt with a mask and no pants.

CSU police are investigating these two incidents,” said Nick Olsen, public information officer for CSU. “As part of the investigation, they will likely look at crimes reported in other jurisdictions for similarities.”

However, Fort Collins Police Services has declined to comment on the CSU case, citing it as outside their jurisdiction. There has been no indication of collaboration between the two law enforcement entities.

According to Colorado House Bill 10-334, Section 2, indecent exposure can be defined as when someone “knowingly performs an act of masturbation in a manner which exposes the act to the view of any person under circumstances in which such conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm to the other person” or “knowingly exposes his or her genitals to the view of any person under circumstances in which such conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm to the other person with the intent to arouse or to satisfy the sexual desire of any person.”

This charge is a class 1 misdemeanor in Colorado and can carry up to 364 days in jail. It can also lead to registering as a sex offender and/or paying a $1,000 fine. This is an ongoing investigation.

“If anybody has any information on this, please call us at 970-221-6540, and report any active behavior to 911,”Barnes said. 

Reach Alexander Wilson at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
